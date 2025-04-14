National Football League Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan met with 8 teams, scheduled for 3 more visits Published Apr. 14, 2025 11:11 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan has had a busy last couple of weeks as the lead-up to the 2025 NFL Draft hits the homestretch.

McMillan has visited with the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints, FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz reported Monday. Additionally, McMillan is scheduled to visit with three more teams ahead of the draft, according to Schultz.

Widely regarded as the best wide receiver prospect in this draft outside of two-way star Travis Hunter, McMillan has seemed to become a bit more of a polarizing potential first-round pick. FOX Sports lead college football analyst Joel Klatt has him ranked as his 16th-best prospect in the draft while FOX Sports draft expert Rob Rang ranked McMillan 43rd on his big board. In their most recent mock drafts, Klatt has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking McMillan with the 19th pick and Rang has the Washington Commanders nabbing the Arizona product with the 29th pick.

McMillan's wide draft range also seems to be evident with the teams he's met with ahead of the draft. Five of them pick in the top 10 (Browns, No. 2 pick; Patriots, No. 4 pick; Raiders, No. 6 pick; Panthers, No. 8 pick; Saints, No. 9 pick), but the Chargers hold the 22nd overall selection. The Browns, Patriots, Raiders and Saints all pick early in the second round as well, which could lend credence to the idea that one of those teams could trade back into the first round for McMillan or he might not hear his name get called until Day 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

While McMillan's draft stock seems to be all over the place, his production at Arizona certainly wasn't. He was arguably the best receiver in the nation over the last two seasons, recording 90 receptions for 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2023 before an 84-catch, 1,319-yard season in 2024.

Mostly playing on the boundary during his time at Arizona, McMillan has the measurables to be a traditional X wide receiver in the NFL. He was measured at 6-foot-4 and 219 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine. There have been some questions about his speed in the draft process, but he clocked in a 4.48 40 time at his pro day in March, according to Schultz.

Tetairoa McMillan 2024 Arizona Wildcats Season Highlights

"McMillan has a big frame, so I like that. He can be a true No. 1 because of that, and he understands body control," Klatt wrote in his assessment of McMillan.

Rang is a fan of McMillan's size, but is among those who have questions about whether he can produce at the next level.

"Boasting impressive agility and acceleration for a big man, McMillan is a matchup nightmare, but I'm lower on him than most, as there is more passivity (and drops) on tape than his reputation suggests," Rang wrote.

Soon enough, McMillan will at least find out whether NFL teams view him closer to Klatt's assessment of him or Rang's opinion of him. The 2025 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 24.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

share