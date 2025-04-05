National Football League 2025 NFL Draft Big Board: Joel Klatt's top 50 prospects Updated Apr. 7, 2025 4:57 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

We're finally in draft month. I've broken down the 2025 NFL Draft in several ways to this point — two mock drafts to go along with ranking the top quarterbacks, skill position players and defensive players in this year's draft class.

Now, it's time to unveil my top 50 players in this year's class. It might not have the star talent at the top that last year's did, but I think there's plenty of depth to be found, and that's been obvious through my positional rankings.

That said, let's take a look at my top 50 prospects:

ADVERTISEMENT

I love this guy. He's a two-time All-American safety, and he's got great production — 13 interceptions over the past two seasons, which was the most in college football, so you know he's got great instincts and ball skills. There's a reason why Notre Dame's defense was one of the best in college football as the Fighting Irish were playing for a national championship, and Watts was a big part of that.

This might be proximity bias because I called a lot of his games, but I'm higher on Sawyer than most. When Sawyer's best was needed, he brought out his best. That's not a trait everybody has. Some edge rushers put up garbage numbers, but Sawyer was phenomenal in crunch-time moments. There was obviously the strip-sack and score against Texas, but he also had that interception in the Michigan loss, too.

Noel tested really well (4.39 40-yard dash time, 41.5-inch vertical and an 11-foot-2 broad jump) and his game is solid. That's incredible. About two-thirds of his snaps came in the slot, but he can play on the outside. He has the ability to get down the field, recording nine catches of 40 or more yards, so he has got that home run ability.

At 6-foot-1, he's got great length, which helps him stand out in a class with several good corners.

This guy's a tackle machine. He finished in the top five in tackles last year, averaging over 11 per game. He showed good instincts throughout the year.

Like Thomas, I think a lot of people will like Amos because of his length. He's also 6-foot-1.

Higgins is the bigger of the two Iowa State receivers, which is why I like him more than Noel. Receivers with big frames typically have more success in the NFL, especially late in the season and into the playoffs. He's 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, but he and Noel were very productive, finishing last season as one of just two receiver duos to each record 1,000 receiving yards.

Scourton was a finalist for the Lott Impact Trophy, so I got to spend some time with him at this year's award show. I really like his story. He played high school near College Station, returned to the area for one year and was really productive.

Hairston is blazing fast. You talk about makeup speed; he ran a 4.28 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. He led the SEC in interceptions two years ago with five, so he has got good ball skills.

Ezeiruaku was one of the most productive edge rushers in the country last season, doing it in a place where he didn't receive a lot of attention. He was second in the country in sacks (16.5), so he knows how to get to the quarterback. We can talk about traits all we want, but you need to be productive, too. Ezeiruaku is one of those guys who produced.

Abdul Carter & Travis Hunter in Joel Klatt’s top defensive players in NFL Draft

40. Notre Dame CB Benjamin Morrison

Morrison's final season was cut short due to a hip injury, but his Notre Dame career was outstanding. He was a freshman All-American. Guys that can do that at one level can do it at another. I think he could contribute early in his NFL career.

Zabel is an interior offensive lineman that many of you likely haven't heard of, but you will as we continue to get closer to the draft. Playing left tackle last season, he helped North Dakota State have another outstanding year, but he's played all over the offensive line, which is attractive for NFL scouts.

Johnson played in an NFL offense. It wasn't just zone, outside zone and power. He didn't have the quarterback run attached to those plays, specifically run-pass options. Johnson had to run against what I call plus boxes, dealing with extra defenders in the box — and he still produced at a high level.

Talk about great bloodlines. Taylor is the son of Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor and the nephew of Hall of Fame linebacker Zach Thomas. I felt like Taylor got better every time I evaluated him in his college career. I think that trajectory will continue as he's fairly young, holding higher upside than others.

36. Ohio State IOL Donovan Jackson

Jackson was already an All-American guard before kicking out to left tackle when Ohio State dealt with injuries this past season. He was tremendous, getting better down the stretch as Ohio State turned into a powerhouse in the College Football Playoff. Jackson's versatility and leadership will make him attractive.

It was a bit of a down year for Burden in 2024, at least from an expectation standpoint. We thought he'd be more explosive, but he didn't pan out as an over-the-top receiver. Still, he ran a 4.4 40-yard dash, and I think he'll be good out of the slot. In 2023, he recorded 1,200 yards and nine touchdowns, so the production is there.

Travis Hunter & Emeka Egbuka in Joel Klatt's top five wide receivers

Conerly was an excellent player for Oregon this past season, getting named first-team All-Big Ten as he did a strong job of protecting Dillon Gabriel after doing the same for then-QB Bo Nix.

I've been slow on the uptake with Hampton, but the more I watch him, the more I like him. I don't call ACC games, so maybe there's a blind spot from not being around him, but every time I watch Hampton's film, I'm like, "Man, I really like this guy." He's a great player, recording 1,500 rushing yards in each of the past two seasons to become a two-time All-American. Just as important, he has 67 total catches in that span, and being a dual threat running back is vital in the NFL. Truth be told, he probably should be higher than No. 33, but I really wrestled with this ranking.

Dart is an interesting player to rank. He's clearly the third-best quarterback in this class. He could sneak into the first round, depending on what happens to Shedeur Sanders. A big question that's going to be floating around is if Dart's production in Ole Miss' offense will translate. There are so many easy throws in that offense. Lane Kiffin is a great offensive coordinator and someone I'd love to play for, but he made Dart's life easy. Dart has the physical traits, though.

31. Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins

This is where I'll get accused of proximity bias. There are likely very few who have Judkins ranked over Hampton, but if Judkins was the lead back for any school, he'd be the higher-rated player. Judkins has it all: speed, power, blocking and receiving. He's a team guy. I like his mentality and the way he approaches the game. He's going to be a great pro.

Ashton Jeanty & Quinshon Judkins in Joel Klatt’s top five running backs

30. Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen

Remember, Nolen has been talented for a long time. He was the top-ranked player in his high school class and produced in the college game.

29. Ohio State OT Josh Simmons

Simmons was getting better and better before he got hurt this past season. From everything I've heard, Simmons is moving well and the recovery from that injury is starting to alleviate some concerns teams might have had, so I believe his stock is rising.

You cannot go wrong putting a Georgia defender in the top 30 of your list. Few players can walk onto campus in Athens and immediately start for Kirby Smart's defense, but Starks did that. He started all but one game in his three years for Georgia, playing all over for the Bulldogs. If you can be versatile, the more valuable I'll see you.

27. Oregon DT Derrick Harmon

Harmon made a huge impact for Oregon after transferring from Michigan State last season. He led all interior defensive linemen in QB pressures, doing it by a large margin, so he's disruptive where it matters most.

I thought Pearce was a potential top-10 pick before the season, but he didn't have the year that many hoped for. Still, he was second in the SEC in QB pressures. You'll have to bet on his traits and hope his upside eventually shows itself in the years to come.

25. Texas A&M edge Shemar Stewart

The same conversation with Pearce can be had with Stewart. In fact, he's more of a traits and upside guy than Pearce is, recording just 4.5 sacks in his college career. However, he led A&M in QB pressures last season. Are you drafting for production or potential? Both Pearce and Stewart have the latter, but they also might have lower floors, too.

On the flip side, Green is everything Stewart and Pearce aren't. Green won't blow you away physically, but he led the country in sacks with 17.0 in 13 games. His head coach, Charles Huff, told me ahead of Marshall's game against Ohio State this year that he would've started for Alabama during his time as an assistant there.

23. Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson

If you watched Henderson this past season, he was a different player. He was fast and looked fresh, which might be due to splitting carries with Judkins, but he was tough, and nobody blocked better than Henderson. He catches the ball well out of the backfield and can turn receptions into home run plays. His jump-cutting ability and ability to be at full speed are unparalleled, which is just part of the reason why I have Henderson ranked as the second-best running back in this class.

22. Texas WR Matthew Golden

Golden emerged this season, becoming Texas' No. 1 threat. I really love that he transferred in and became the focal point of the Longhorns' passing attack as the season went along. When they needed big plays, especially late in the season, Golden was their go-to guy and he produced. He's not huge (5-foot-11, 190 pounds), but he can fly.

21. Texas OT Kelvin Banks Jr.

Golden's teammate, meanwhile, was a Day 1 starter in Austin. Banks was a cornerstone of Steve Sarkisian's offensive line rebuild. He did struggle in both Georgia games this season, which is why I don't have him in my top 15. He'll probably slide a little bit in my next mock draft because of that.

Emmanwori is a great workout guy and was a physical player for the Gamecocks, particularly near the line of scrimmage. He ran a 4.38 in the 40 to go with a 43-inch vertical and an 11-6 in the broad jump. He's going to be a force in the box as a safety.

19. Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka

Egbuka is one of the best people I've been around in my time covering college football. He's a tremendous leader, a great human being and an excellent wide receiver. The team that drafts Egbuka won't be disappointed. He's going to make his next team better. He's a great route runner with terrific hands. He's fantastic when the ball isn't in his hands, too. Need any further proof that Egbuka will excel in the NFL? Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has had an impeccable record of developing players at that position as of late. Every one of those guys produces.

Travis Hunter & Emeka Egbuka in Joel Klatt's top five wide receivers

Booker is a solid player and someone who can solidify the interior for whoever drafts him.

17. Michigan DT Kenneth Grant

Grant is a behemoth of a guy who I think has both production and upside going for him. While Mason Graham might get the lion's share of the credit, Grant was a large reason for Michigan's defensive success, too. I think there's a chance we could look back at this draft 10 years from now and view Grant as the best player to be selected this year. He's got that potential. He's young, and I don't think he knows how dominant he can be. He plays the run well and can get after the passer.

16. Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan

McMillan didn't have the season many of us anticipated, but as a wide receiver, you're reliant on other things going well — and those things didn't go too well at Arizona. McMillan has a big frame, so I like that. He can be a true No. 1 because of that, and he understands body control.

15. Missouri OT Armand Membou

Membou has been a riser in the process. He's having a great process, impressing the draft community as more of us dive into his film and talk with people around the league about his play. It won't shock me if he's selected in the top 13 or so picks. He's tested really well and has a chance to be the first offensive tackle drafted.

14. Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell

Campbell played on the edge and in the middle. He's a versatile and hybrid player who can cover a lot of different places with his athleticism. When you can get a player like that, that's really attractive.

13. Texas CB Jahdae Barron

Barron became a really solid player this past year. He won the Thorpe Award in 2024, showing strong coverage abilities and helping Texas' secondary go from being a weakness to a strength. He also ran a 4.39 in the 40, so he's quick.

12. Georgia edge Mykel Williams

Williams showed he could be dominant in those games against Texas. Those matchups were against NFL offensive linemen, like Banks. That's why Williams rose up the board and Banks fell.

Some people have Jeanty in their top five, but I struggle with that a little bit. I love Jeanty, however, I just like some other players a little more. His vision and balance are unparalleled. His balance through contact is superb. He can catch it, although he wasn't asked to do it a lot this past year as he chased Barry Sanders' record.

Joel Klatt on Shedeur’s stock & if Jeanty is the best RB in the draft

Ward's probably going to be the first overall pick. He had a great year at Miami, showing a gunslinger ability and wasn't afraid to push the ball down the field. He has a good talent with his arm. One of the things I like about Ward is that he played behind a bad offensive line in college, and he still succeeded.

9. Michigan CB Will Johnson

If Johnson wasn't dealing with a turf toe and hamstring injury, he'd be a top-four prospect. If he's healthy, Johnson could become a top two or three corner in the league over the next five years. He's got great ball skills, recording nine interceptions in three seasons. Three of those went the distance, with two coming this past year. I love Johnson's mentality. He's tough and can tackle well on the edge.

I've got Sanders over Ward because I think he's more polished from controlling the game in the pocket. Ward might have higher upside than Sanders, but Sanders was able to be a surgeon when the pocket was clean and a magician when the pocket collapsed. He's accurate down the field. The ball is on time and on target, allowing his guys to make plays. He's the most accurate thrower in the draft and was a large reason why Colorado went from a one-win team to a nine-win team in two years.

2025 NFL Draft: Travis Hunter & Tyler Warren in Joel Klatt’s top ten players

7. LSU OT Will Campbell

People have made a big deal over Campbell's arm length (32 5/8 inches at the combine, 33 inches at his pro day), but don't overthink it. Watch the tape and see his work in pass protection. Let's see his athleticism, footwork and quickness. Those are the reasons why he's my No. 1 offensive tackle in this draft.

6. Georgia edge Jalon Walker

Walker is a potential game wrecker. He can line up at linebacker and on the edge. He's versatile and hybrid, which the best defenders have to be these days because of how offenses attack. That's why I like Walker a lot.

Most people have Warren as their No. 1 tight end, but my ranking isn't a knock on Warren (he's in my top five!). He'll immediately make his next team better in the red zone. He was the most creative player in college football, with Penn State throwing, handing off and snapping the ball to him. It didn't matter how he got the ball, but he was sensational. One thing Penn State didn't ask Warren to be, though, was a polished route runner.

Ashton Jeanty & Tyler Warren in Joel Klatt’s Mock Draft 2.0

4. Michigan TE Colston Loveland

That last thing is why I've got Loveland ahead of Warren. Both Loveland and Warren will be fantastic players, but Loveland's work as a route runner is excellent. You can line up Loveland as an in-line tight end, outside receiver or in the slot, and he will win and separate. Loveland can create his own space.

3. Michigan DT Mason Graham

Graham is an excellent defensive tackle and game wrecker. If you watch the Ohio State game from this past season, he and Grant were the reason why Michigan won that matchup. He can take over a game, which is something I haven't seen at the college level since Ndamukong Suh. He rushes the passer, stops the run and can split double teams. It didn't matter how many guys were blocking him, he still won. He didn't just eat up blocks, he destroyed them. He's as good as I've seen in a long time.

2. Penn State edge Abdul Carter

I've loved Carter since he was a freshman. He's so good and another one of those versatile players that can be disruptive, no matter where you play him. He can have as big of an impact as Micah Parsons at the next level. He had seven pressures while basically playing on one arm in that game against Notre Dame in the CFP. He impacts the game as a pass rusher and an off-ball linebacker, which is really uncanny.

1. Colorado DB/WR Travis Hunter

There's no other player that you can say is a top-two corner and top-two wide receiver in this draft. Hunter's instincts are second-to-none, on both sides of the ball. I think he can and will play on both sides of the ball. I'd primarily play him as a corner and give him 20-to-30 snaps per game as a slot wide receiver. You'll want an athlete like Hunter on the field as much as possible.

Joel Klatt is FOX Sports' lead college football game analyst and the host of the podcast " The Joel Klatt Show. " Follow him at @joelklatt and subscribe to the "Joel Klatt Show" on YouTube .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

share