Three-time All-Pro Patrick Peterson retires: 'I can still play, but I do not want to play'
Three-time All-Pro Patrick Peterson retires: 'I can still play, but I do not want to play'

Updated Apr. 14, 2025 3:41 p.m. ET

Three-time All-Pro Patrick Peterson announced his retirement on Monday as a member of the Arizona Cardinals, where he spent the first 10 of his 13 NFL seasons as one of the league's elite cornerbacks.

The 34-year-old Peterson was honored at the team's practice facility with a highlight video and tributes from several former teammates, including receiver Larry Fitzgerald and quarterback Carson Palmer.

Peterson already has plans for his post-NFL career, according to NFL.com. During Peterson's retirement press conference, he explained how he wants to "get behind the camera and be able to express my thoughts, input, being able to get the fans and viewers something that they may not know about the game," and "that's what I want to do because I love the game still, dearly, and I still can play, but I do not want to play. So, let's just get that out there -- I can still play, but I do not want to play." 

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2011 draft out of LSU, Peterson made an immediate impact as a rookie and was a Pro Bowl selection in each of his first eight seasons. He would be a key part to the team's "No Fly Zone" of the mid-2010s that included Tyrann Mathieu, Tony Jefferson, Jerraud Powers, Rashad Johnson, Justin Bethel and Deone Bucannon.

He was also a special teams standout early in his career, returning four punts for touchdowns as a rookie, which tied an NFL record.

Peterson became a free agent after the 2020 season and signed with Minnesota, playing two seasons with the Vikings. He last played in the NFL in 2023 with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He finished his career with 652 tackles and 36 interceptions — including at least one in all 13 seasons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

