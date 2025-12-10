National Football League
Time to Select Players Reportedly Shrinking in 2026 NFL Draft
Time to Select Players Reportedly Shrinking in 2026 NFL Draft

Published Dec. 10, 2025 2:56 p.m. ET

Think fast – or at least faster.

The NFL informed all 32 teams that the time to select players in the first round of the draft is going down from 10 minutes to eight minutes, beginning in the 2026 NFL Draft, ESPN reported on Wednesday.

Previously, teams were given 10 minutes to make a selection in Round 1, seven minutes in Round 2, five minutes for Rounds 3-6 and compensatory picks and four minutes in Round 7.

If a team doesn't register its pick before the time expires, it goes to the team that's next in line. Granted, the team that hypothetically loses its pick could get a different pick later in that round.

The 2025 NFL Draft was in Green Bay, Wisconsin, home of the Packers, with the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, home of the Steelers. At present, the New York Giants (2-11) would select first in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Las Vegas Raiders (2-11) and Tennessee Titans (2-11) would follow at picks two and three.

