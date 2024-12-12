National Football League Tom Brady Mailbag: Which current WR would the GOAT most want to play with? Updated Dec. 12, 2024 11:54 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FOX Sports' Tom Brady played with many great pass catchers over his illustrious NFL career.

Troy Brown and Deion Branch caught passes from Brady during the quarterback's first run to three Super Bowls. In the prime of his career, Brady threw passes to Hall of Famer Randy Moss and All-Pro Wes Welker. During the New England Patriots' second run of three Super Bowls, future Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski and Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman emerged as two of the best at what they did when they caught passes from Brady.

Brady continued to play with some great receivers during his final few seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Gronkowski were integral to helping Brady win Super Bowl LV. He even played with standout receivers like Chad Johnson, Reggie Wayne and Antonio Brown later in their respective careers.

Now that he's in the broadcast booth, Brady has a great seat from which to watch many of the talented receivers in the league that he never had the opportunity to play with. In the most recent edition of Tom Brady's mailbag, the GOAT was asked which wide receiver in today's game he wished he could have played with.

A pair of wideouts who actually played together in college came to Brady's mind, and he gave one an edge over the other.

"A couple of tough choices out there," Brady said. "I know Ja'Marr Chase, what a year he's having, but I'm saying Justin Jefferson. He can do everything from any spot on the field. He goes deep, he goes short. [He can] catch the ball, catch and run, touchdowns, third down. He's a ridiculous player."

Jefferson and Chase, who played at LSU, are arguably the two best receivers in the NFL this season. Chase leads the league in receptions (93), receiving yards (1,319) and receiving touchdowns (15). But Jefferson is also having another elite season, as he's tied for ninth in receptions (75), second in receiving yards (1,170) and tied for sixth in receiving touchdowns (seven).

As Jefferson is only in his fifth season, it's arguable that he's already on a Hall of Fame trajectory. His 96.8 receiving yards per game are the most in NFL history. He won Offensive Player of the Year in 2022, when he led the league in receptions (128) and receiving yards (1,809) to go with eight receiving touchdowns.

When Brady watches Jefferson play, it's hard for him not to think of another Minnesota Vikings legend.

"He reminds me so much of my former teammate and Viking Randy Moss," Brady said. "So, if it comes down to choosing only one, he would be the one right now."

