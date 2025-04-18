National Football League Rams' Puka Nacua: 49ers' 'window closes' if Brock Purdy gets $50 million per year Published Apr. 18, 2025 1:11 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Arguably the most pressing long-term matter for the San Francisco 49ers is Brock Purdy's contract, as the quarterback is now extension-eligible and would be a free agent after the 2025 NFL season without a new deal.

Should San Francisco pay Purdy top dollar? A player in the QB's division, Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua, offered his take on what the 49ers should do with Purdy — and the impact his new deal could have on San Francisco's future.

"I think [Purdy] seems like a smart guy. They have a chance to still be in their window, and I think if he goes for [$50 million per year], the window closes," Nacua said of the 49ers on a recent edition of "Games with Names."

Nacua added that he thinks Purdy will get in the ballpark of $45 million per season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Making 15 starts last season, Purdy totaled 3,864 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 96.1 passer rating, while completing 65.9% of his passes. He ranked 14th among quarterbacks with an 82.4 overall grade, according to Pro Football Focus, in a season in which the 49ers went 6-11 and missed the playoffs.

In 2023, Purdy threw for 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns, while posting an NFL-high 113.0 passer rating in 16 regular-season games en route to helping the 49ers reach Super Bowl LVIII.

Is Brock Purdy a top-10 QB?

If Purdy receives an extension with a $50 million average annual salary, it would put him 11th among active quarterbacks.

As for other contractural matters, the 49ers released defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, traded wide receiver Deebo Samuel — who has one year remaining on a three-year, $71.6 million deal — to the Washington Commanders and traded running back Jordan Mason — who had 789 rushing yards last season with superstar Christian McCaffrey missing 13 games — to the Minnesota Vikings. The Niners are reportedly open to moving wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who's recovering from a torn ACL and MCL and beginning a four-year, $120 million deal next season.

In free agency, San Francisco lost safety and 2022 All-Pro Talanoa Hufanga and linebackers Dre Greenlaw and Leonard Floyd. Meanwhile, star tight end George Kittle is entering the final season of a five-year, $75 million deal.

As for additions, San Francisco signed defensive backs Tre Brown, Richie Grant and Jason Pinnock, wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and quarterback Mac Jones, among other players.

As for Nacua, who was a Pro Bowler in his 2023 rookie campaign with 105 receptions for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns, the wide receiver totaled 79 receptions for 990 yards and three touchdowns in 11 regular-season games in 2024. He then tallied 11 receptions for 141 yards in the Rams' two NFC playoff games. Nacua ranked first among wide receivers with a 92.8 overall grade, per PFF.

The Rams swept the 2024 season series with the NFC West-rival 49ers and have won each of the past three matchups, which followed San Francisco winning nine of the previous 10. Last season marked the first time since 2018 that the Rams swept the season series.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience San Francisco 49ers Puka Nacua Brock Purdy

share