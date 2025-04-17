National Football League NFL player comps for top 2025 draft prospects: Abdul Carter the next Micah Parsons? Published Apr. 18, 2025 10:32 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The latest crop of college stars are about to embark on the NFL. With the pre-draft evaluation process all but wrapped up ahead of Thursday's first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, let's get to know some of the top prosects available by identifying which NFL player is their best comparison.

Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado (6-1, 188)

Pro comp: Justin Jefferson/Trevon Diggs

It is rare to have a prospect with All-Pro potential at multiple positions, but Hunter is unlike any prospect we have seen in the modern era. The Heisman Trophy winner is a scoring machine who flashes big-play potential whenever he touches the ball. Given his playmaking skills as a defender, teams would be wise to invest in the football version of Shohei Ohtani on draft day.

Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State (6-3, 250)

Pro comp: Micah Parsons

The All-American sack artist is an explosive edge rusher with rare speed, power and athleticism. Carter breezes past blockers, utilizing various finesse maneuvers to win from the edges. As teams look for defensive players with the potential to create big plays all over the field, the Penn State star could tilt the field with his playmaking skills.

Cam Ward, QB, Miami (6-2, 219)

Pro comp: Steve McNair

The silky-smooth signal-caller oozes swagger as a talented playmaker with the tools, toughness and tenacity to take the league by storm. Ward's alpha dawg temperament could spark an immediate cultural change for any franchise that selects him to handle the QB1 duties for the next decade.

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State (6-6, 256)

Pro comp: George Kittle

The former high school quarterback has transformed into an unstoppable offensive weapon as a "Y" tight end with unique talents as a playmaker. Warren's versatility, toughness and route-running skills overwhelm opponents ill-equipped to deal with a 6-foot-5, 256-pounder with an old-school game and throwback mentality.

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State (5-9, 211)

Pro comp: Frank Gore

After nearly eclipsing Barry Sanders' single-season rushing record, Jeanty is poised to set the NFL on fire as a dynamic workhorse runner with exceptional balance, body control and burst. The two-time Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year is a threat to score whenever he touches the ball, yet also displays the competitive stamina to handle the heavy workload expected of a feature back. With an electrifying game and old-school approach, Jeanty could quickly become a superstar as a pro.

Mason Graham, DT, Michigan (6-4, 296)

Pro comp: Christian Wilkins

The All-American is a "hard-hat-and-lunch pail" defender with heavy hands and a high-revving motor. Graham outworks and outlasts defenders at the line of scrimmage, utilizing various power-based maneuvers to whip opponents on crucial downs. As a relentless competitor with a blue-collar mentality and blue-chip traits, the Michigan standout is a disruptive force at the point of attack.

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado (6-2, 212)

Pro comp: Jared Goff

The flamboyant persona and eye-popping bling might rub some evaluators the wrong way, but traditionalists should love Sanders' classic, drop-back game. The Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year is a "dime dropper" who displays outstanding touch, timing and anticipation as a pocket passer. Though he lacks elite arm talent, Sanders' high IQ and quick processing skills enable him to play at an elite level despite his deficiencies.

Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia (6-1, 243)

Pro comp: Roquan Smith

The hybrid defender, with sideline-to-sideline range and dynamic pass-rushing skills, is a destructive force with splash-play potential. Walker's disruptive impact potential as an off-ball linebacker and pass-rushing specialist makes him a unique defensive talent to build around. With few "true" linebackers possessing Walker's versatility and big-play ability, the Georgia standout is a unicorn at the position.

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan (6-2, 194)

Pro comp: Jaycee Horn

The playmaking cover corner is a natural ball hawk with the instincts, awareness and ball skills to pick off passes at a high rate. As a "pick-six" machine with outstanding vision and explosive transitions, Johnson is a "see ball, get ball" defender ideally suited to playing in a zone-based scheme. Given his impressive takeaway prowess and solid fundamentals, the Michigan product is an All-Pro waiting to emerge at the next level.

Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina (6-0, 221)

Pro comp: Joe Mixon

The two-time All-ACC performer posted back-to-back 1,500-yard rushing seasons, exhibiting outstanding balance, body control and burst rumbling between the tackles. As a power runner with pitter-pat and wiggle, Hampton is a rare find as a big back who can win with force or finesse in the hole. With the second-team All-American also displaying soft hands and underrated receiving skills, the 2025 class could produce another superstar at the position.

Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss (6-4, 296)

Pro comp: Ed Oliver

As an urgent athlete with violent hands and a high-revving motor, Nolen is a disruptive force at the point of attack. He creates chaos on passing downs with a "bull in a china shop" approach that mixes physicality and finesse to overwhelm blockers. Given his sack production (11.5 career sacks over three seasons) and run-stopping prowess (25 career tackles for loss), the former five-star and No. 1 overall high school recruit could emerge as a big-play specialist at the next level.

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State (6-1, 202)

Pro comp: Amon-Ra St. Brown

The ultra-smooth playmaker could terrorize opponents from the slot or out wide as a lead receiver. Egbuka's impeccable timing and wiggle as a route runner will make it easy for an offensive coordinator to come up with creative ways to get him the ball on the perimeter. As more teams feature "inside-out" passing games with slot receivers featured prominently in the game plan, the Ohio State standout is perfectly suited for a lead role in a pass-heavy scheme.

Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina (6-4, 220)

Pro comp: Kam Chancellor

The extra-large defensive back is part punisher and part playmaker as a combo safety who is comfortable playing in the box or as a roaming centerfielder in the deep middle. Emmanwori's exceptional size, athleticism, instincts and ball skills make him the prototypical safety that defensive coordinators covet in the middle of the field.

Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss (6-3, 223)

Pro comp: Jalen Hurts

As a dual-threat quarterback with big-time arm talent and rugged running skills, Dart tests the discipline and awareness of opposing defenses. The Ole Miss product expanded Lane Kiffin's playbook while showcasing a dynamic game that piques the interest of creative offensive play-callers looking to build around a new school playmaker with pocket skills and some pizzazz.

Luther Burden, III, WR, Missouri (6-0, 206)

Pro comp: Deebo Samuel

The dynamic "catch-and-run" playmaker is a multi-purpose threat on the perimeter, possessing the speed, quickness and burst to turn the corner on defenses with crossing routes, bubble screens and jet sweeps. Burden's explosive running skills complement a rock-solid game rooted in flawless fundamentals (route-running and pass-catching). As an electric playmaker with the potential to score from anywhere on the field, the Missouri standout is the offensive weapon every offense needs in the stable.

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona (6-5, 219)

Pro comp: Mike Evans

The acrobatic pass catcher is a nightmarish matchup due to his exceptional size, leaping ability and ball skills. McMillan dominates defenders in jump ball situations, exhibiting NBA-like ball skills on lob passes. His ability to win repeatedly on "50-50" balls makes him nearly impossible to guard on back-shoulder throws along the boundary and end line. In a league where points are coveted at a premium, McMillan is the above-the-rim scorer every offense needs.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

