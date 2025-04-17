National Football League 2025 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Browns select Hunter second, Giants take Carter third Updated Apr. 18, 2025 4:19 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

We're less than one week away from the NFL Draft, and now that new information has come out, I've moved on some of my previous projections.

Let's dive into the second edition of my 2025 NFL mock draft.

1. Tennessee Titans : Cam Ward , QB, Miami

Odds to be No. 1 pick: -20000

The Titans will draft Cam Ward to be their franchise quarterback. While he's not the highest-graded player in this draft, he plays the most premium position in the sport. The Titans won't overthink this selection, selecting the player who can jump-start their franchise.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Cleveland Browns : Travis Hunter , WR/CB, Colorado

Odds to be No. 2 pick: -800

I have felt for a long time that the Browns would draft Sheduer Sanders. However, opinions can change as new information is presented, and everything we hear from the Browns is that they are passing on Sanders with the second pick. That leaves a choice between Hunter and Abdul Carter. And the Browns will choose Hunter, who’s an electric offensive weapon.

3. New York Giants : Abdul Carter , Edge, Penn State

Odds to be No. 3 pick: -550

I’m sure the Giants would prefer it if Hunter was available. They would even prefer the option to trade back, as they don't need Carter with their current defensive line. But, Carter is the highest-graded player left on the board, and you can never have enough elite pass rushers. So the Giants will add Carter with the third pick.

4. New England Patriots : Will Campbell , OT, LSU

Odds to be No. 4 pick: -225

If you’re new to my work, welcome. Those who have read what I’ve written about the 2025 draft will recognize this name as being the first offensive lineman drafted. New England has a giant hole at left tackle and needs to protect Drake Maye. This is a perfect match.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars : Mason Graham , DL, Michigan

Odds to be No. 5 pick: -110

I believe the Jaguars would love to draft a receiver to help quarterback Trevor Lawrence. But as one personnel guy told me, "There’s only six premium players at the top of the draft." Graham is one of the six and immediately helps the Jaguars' poor defensive line and pass rush.

6. Las Vegas Raiders : Armand Membou , OL, Missouri

Odds to be No. 6 pick: +450

I will die on this hill. What good is drafting Ashton Jeanty if your offensive line cannot block for him? Unless the Raiders are in love with their right tackle options, it makes too much sense to draft Membou and grab a second-round running back.

7. New York Jets: Tyler Warren , TE, Penn State

Odds to be No. 7 pick: +275

The top two offensive tackles are gone, so the Jets draft a premium tight end who can block and catch passes. The Jets saw what Brock Bowers was able to do in Vegas last season and hope Warren can be that productive with Justin Fields.

8. TRADE — Pittsburgh Steelers: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Odds to be second QB selected: -250

The Steelers need a quarterback, unless Aaron Rodgers signs soon. The Steelers' options are staying at 21 and hoping Sanders drops to them or taking Jaxson Dart if someone ahead grabs the Colorado quarterback. So the Steelers will do something rare with a bold trade-up for the quarterback they want in front of the Saints, who might or might not look at drafting Sanders.

9. New Orleans Saints : Will Johnson , CB, Michigan

Odds to be No. 9 pick: +1500

Will Johnson recently showcased his rehab process in a private pro day last week, and reports are that he’s on track to be healthy this season. The Saints need secondary help in the worst way, and he fills an immediate hole on their roster.

Craig Carton says the Giants will not draft Shedeur Sanders at No.3

10. Chicago Bears : Ashton Jeanty , RB, Boise State

Odds to be No. 10 pick: +330

I’m tempted to give the Bears one of the top tight ends, but instead, they will draft Jeanty in the mold of Ben Johnson’s Lions. The Bears have a strong offensive line, and can nab an elite running back talent to help their quarterback.

11. San Francisco 49ers : Shemar Stewart , DL, Texas A&M

Odds to be first DL selected: +2000

Stewart fits the body type of pass rushers the 49ers tend to employ. He’s big and physical but does need some refinement. He’s an upgrade for the 49ers' pass rush.

12. Dallas Cowboys : Tetairoa McMillan , WR, Arizona

Odds to be first WR selected: -230

The Cowboys need a wide receiver and McMillian is the best of the group. He will be an important addition to a roster that needs upgrading at the position. With McMillian’s ability to go deep and use his length, he will be a good pairing with CeeDee Lamb’s quickness and ability to use the middle of the field.

13. Miami Dolphins : Derrick Harmon , DT, Oregon

Odds to be first-round pick: -1400

The Dolphins could draft a replacement for left tackle Terron Armstead, but they have Patrick Paul for that spot. The Dolphins need help on the defensive line and Harmon is that dude. Harmon had more than 50 pressures as a defensive tackle last season. High effort and a polished pass rusher.

14. Indianapolis Colts : Colston Loveland , TE, Michigan

Odds to be first TE selected: +500

The Colts add the best pass-catching tight end in the draft to pair with either Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones. Loveland will be an immediate intermediate and deep threat from the position and will flourish in the Colts offense.

15. Atlanta Falcons : Jalon Walker, Edge, Georgia

Odds to be top-10 pick: -900

The Falcons need pass rush help, and while Walker might be raw as a rusher, he’s the best player of the remaining pass rushers. These Georgia defensive linemen have been successful in the NFL and that must be considered here.

16. Arizona Cardinals : Mykel Williams , Edge, Georgia

Over/Under draft position: 15.5

Mykel is a big-bodied pass rusher with a ton of upside. He will be an Arizona Cardinal. They need a huge infusion of talent at this position.

17. Cincinnati Bengals : Mike Green , Edge, Marshall

The Bengals need youth at pass rusher and will opt to draft a high-energy prospect in Green. He’s also insurance for the Bengals if Trey Hendrickson doesn’t see the field for the Bengals.

18. Seattle Seahawks : Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

The Seahawks have two positions of need: interior offensive line and wide receiver. This is not a draft full of Day 1 impactful interior offensive linemen, so the Seahawks will draft Zabel here and grab a receiver on Day 2. The NDSU lineman can play either guard position or potentially move inside to center.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

The Bucs could opt for a safety, but having youth at linebacker will be hard to pass up. Lavonte David has been so valuable for Tampa Bay and Campbell can learn under him to eventually be LB1 for Tampa Bay.

20. Denver Broncos : Omarion Hampton , RB, UNC

Outside of Ward to the Titans, this is the most consistent player mocked, and he's going to the Broncos. They have a specific need at running back and drafting Hampton at No. 20 feels right.

Travis Hunter: "Never playing football again" if team won't let him play both sides

21. Carolina Panthers : Donovan Ezeiruaku , Edge, Boston College

The Panthers pass rush was porous last season, so they will trade back from eight to grab a pass rusher at 21 and some extra draft picks.

22. Los Angeles Chargers : Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

The Chargers opt to add a speedy receiver for Justin Herbert and work to add a tight end in the second round. The goal in this draft is adding more talent to the offense and it starts with Golden.

23. Green Bay Packers : Jahdae Barron , CB, Texas

The Packers will draft the Longhorns' nickel cornerback as a replacement for Jaire Alexander.

24. Minnesota Vikings : Nick Emmanwori , S, South Carolina

The Vikings will draft Emmanwori to shore up their secondary and provide some youth at safety. He’s a tall, rangy safety. Being paired with Harrison Smith should help him early in his career.

25. Houston Texans : Kelvin Banks , OT, Texas

The run on offensive tackles starts with the Texans, who need a left tackle after trading away Laramy Tunsil.

26. Los Angeles Rams : Josh Conerly Jr ., T, Oregon

The Rams will choose an offensive tackle with huge upside, as they continue to add youth to their trenches.

27. Baltimore Ravens : Tyler Booker , OL, Alabama

Tyler Booker feels like a Raven. Baltimore needs to shore up the interior of the offensive line and the Alabama product is an excellent fit.

28. Detroit Lions : Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

The Lions need all the help they can get in the secondary and Hairston will be the pick here for that reason. A healthy Lions defense with Hairston is a good start toward a better defense in 2025.

29. Washington Commanders : James Pearce Jr., Tennessee

The Commanders will add the best available pass rusher here, and that should be Pearce.

How much pressure is on the Dallas Cowboys players to deliver for new head coach Brian Schottenheimer?

30. Buffalo Bills : Kenneth Grant , DT, Michigan

The big defensive tackle is exactly what the Bills need to upgrade their defensive line. He's stout against the run. But his pass rush skills will still need to be developed.

31. Kansas City Chiefs : Walter Nolen , DT, Ole Miss

I will be the lone holdout that does not mock an offensive lineman to the Chiefs. Their most pressing need is a pass rusher inside opposite of Chris Jones.

32. Philadelphia Eagles : Nic Scourton , Edge, Texas A&M

I think both the Chiefs and Eagles are open to moving to the second round if a team (Browns) wants to move up to draft a quarterback in the first round to secure that fifth-year option. However, the Eagles stay at 32 here and take the best pass rusher on the board.

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!





share