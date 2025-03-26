National Football League 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Titans take Cam Ward No. 1; Travis Hunter to Giants Published Mar. 28, 2025 2:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NFL Draft is less than a month away, and now that we have a better picture of teams' positions, I'm diving into the fun of mock drafts.

Yes, you'll see some familiar names near the top, but my order of how players will come off the board might look a little different from other mocks you've seen.

So, if you're ready to play along, let's take a look at how things might play out:

1. Tennessee Titans : Cam Ward , QB, Miami

ADVERTISEMENT

Cam Ward is going first. He’s separated himself from the other quarterbacks in this class, and while he might not be ranked atop anyone's big board, he plays the most valuable position in sports and there’s tremendous upside with his talent. With just one month left before the draft, one of the main questions is about who is drafting Ward. I’ve always believed the Giants were trading up to grab their quarterback of the future as an attempt to save the job of their general manager and head coach. However, I’ve moved off that position with more information becoming public. The Titans sent nearly their entire office to Miami for Ward’s pro day, including their social media team. That’s only done if you’re going to create content to have ready for the draft. The Titans spent money this offseason to help shore up the offensive line to help a young quarterback. And finally, they need a quarterback and there’s no guarantee you’re in the position next season to draft a quarterback. Take one now.

2. Cleveland Browns : Shedeur Sanders , QB, Colorado

The Browns have had seven quarterbacks start for them in the past two seasons: Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, Joe Flacco, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Bailey Zappe, Jeff Driskel and P.J. Walker. Their current quarterback room includes just Watson, who's injured, and Kenny Pickett. I just do not believe the Browns' front office and coaching staff are inclined to begin a season with Pickett as their quarterback after having below-average play from that position for two seasons now. Sanders throws an accurate ball and has excellent pocket movement. Kevin Stefanski had success with Baker Mayfield at quarterback, and I can envision Sanders growing in this offense.

Travis Hunter & Emeka Egbuka in Joel Klatt's top-five wide receivers

3. New York Giants : Travis Hunter , WR/CB, Colorado

The Giants wanted a quarterback at three, but neither of the top guys are available in this scenario. So they will take the best player in the draft. Hunter addresses two issues for the Giants — elite cornerback play and another weapon for Russell Wilson or their quarterback of the future. I firmly believe Hunter should be a full-time corner with a package of offensive plays. That is manageable, and it’s how he was originally used at Colorado. By taking Hunter, the Giants add a supreme talent to a roster that needs an infusion of playmakers.

4. New England Patriots : Will Campbell , OT, LSU

Mike Vrabel and the Patriots' front office will be tempted to take Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter if he’s available at four. However, the Patriots can address a glaring need at left tackle with Campbell. They must build an offense around second-year quarterback Drake Maye to give him a chance to be successful. Campbell might be a tad undersized, but he doesn’t play like it. His film shows a player who’s capable of starting immediately at left tackle. His toughness and attitude will match perfectly here.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars : Abdul Carter , Edge, Penn State

The Jaguars will grab the player that sits atop many big boards with the fifth pick. Carter is a ready-made pass rusher with a high motor and excellent use of his hands, which translates to early NFL success. The Jaguars ranked 28th in sacks last year, and Carter immediately upgrades the defense.

Will Shedeur Sanders slide after the Giants signed Russell Wilson?

6. Las Vegas Raiders : Armand Membou , OL, Missouri

The Raiders will use the sixth pick on a massive position of need instead of drafting the shiny choice of a running back. The Raiders traded for quarterback Geno Smith, and they must help protect him. Membou solidifies right tackle and the Raiders can use picks later in the draft on running back.

7. New York Jets : Tyler Warren , TE, Penn State

With both Campbell and Membou off the board, the Jets will add Warren to the roster — a dynamic playmaker who can also block. Having a versatile tight end like Warren can unlock an offense. Warren will be a valuable target for Justin Fields.

8. Carolina Panthers : Jalon Walker , LB, Georgia

Walker might be a raw pass-rusher, but he’s the best available player at this position. With him, the Panthers will add more athleticism and a burst on that defensive line.

9. New Orleans Saints : Will Johnson , CB, Michigan

The Saints will grab a difference-maker at a position that's a huge need. Johnson is coming off a mid-season knee injury, but that should not impact his rookie campaign. Johnson is big, fluid and can play on an island.

10. Chicago Bears : Ashton Jeanty , RB, Boise State

New Bears head coach Ben Johnson is going to continue building his offense in the image of his successful unit in Detroit. The Bears added offensive linemen via trade and free agency, and now they have the opportunity to add the explosive Jeanty to help the Bears offense and Caleb Williams.

Is Ashton Jeanty a can't-miss prospect?

11. San Francisco 49ers : Mason Graham , DL, Michigan

Graham is the best interior defensive tackle, and the 49ers need to rebuild their defensive line. They could opt for a future left tackle, but Graham will be the best player available.

12. Dallas Cowboys : Tetairoa McMillan , WR, Arizona

The Cowboys need a second receiving weapon for Dak Prescott, and McMillan is the pick. His skill set is different from CeeDee Lamb's and will complement the offense, thanks to his size and ability to get down the field.

13. Miami Dolphins : Kelvin Banks , OT, Texas

The Dolphins will draft their replacement for Terron Armstead. Some have Banks as OT1, so the Dolphins will get some value in taking him with the 13th pick. Banks is an adept run blocker who needs to refine his pass protection skills. It’s a fit for this offense that runs the ball and uses play-action passes. Banks can grow as a pass protector in this offense.

14. Indianapolis Colts : Colston Loveland , TE, Michigan

The Colts will draft Loveland to address their biggest need. Loveland is more of a wide receiver than he is a tight end, which allows him to run more creative routes and opens up a playbook. He’s a mismatch for the defense.

15. Atlanta Falcons : Mykel Williams , Edge, Georgia

The Falcons desperately need an infusion of pass rush from the edge position. At 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds, he has the body and explosiveness off the ball that can jolt pass protectors. There’s plenty of refinement needed to max out potential, but the Falcons cannot ignore the potential here.

Nick Wright on Aaron Rodgers waiting for a team to sign him

16. Arizona Cardinals : Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

Arizona will go with the best defensive lineman available, and that’s Nolen. He’s twitchy and disruptive at interior defensive line and fits into the needs of the Cardinals.

17. Cincinnati Bengals : Mike Green, Edge, Marshall

Whether Trey Hendrickson plays for the Bengals this season or departs, the Bengals need to keep improving the pass rush. Green’s testing matched his high-energy play and there's a lot of excitement for Green’s future in the NFL.

18. Seattle Seahawks : Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama

Seattle would be thrilled if Booker was still available at this point. The Seahawks need to upgrade their interior offensive line if Sam Darnold has any chance of duplicating his success in Minnesota. Booker was a team captain and his physical traits are hard to ignore. He’s got a good technique base that will improve with more reps in the league.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers : Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College

The Bucs have needs on defense that can be addressed later in the draft. I do not think they pass on the production of Ezeiruaku. He projects as an impact rusher now.

What is Cam Ward's NFL ceiling?

20. Denver Broncos : Omarion Hampton, RB, UNC

It's no surprise what the top need for the Broncos will be with the 20th pick: it’s a No. 1 running back, as the club rotated multiple guys throughout last season. Hampton is electric and will help the passing game as well.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers : Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

As of this writing, the Steelers' quarterback room consists of Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson. That's just not acceptable if you’re trying to win like the Steelers presumably are. So it’s Dart for the Steelers, unless they sign Aaron Rodgers.

22. Los Angeles Chargers : Matthew Golden , WR, Texas

The Chargers get to choose which receiver they’d like at No. 22, and I’m going with Golden from Texas to complement Ladd McConkey.

23. Green Bay Packers : Jahdae Barron , CB, Texas

Selecting Barron addresses a pressing need for the Packers, although he might get drafted multiple spots higher. He could be good value for the Packers, who need younger talent at cornerback.

Will the Chiefs' high-flying offense return next season?

24. Minnesota Vikings : Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Harrison Smith won’t be in a Vikings uniform forever, so the Vikings need to grab their safety of the future.

25. Houston Texans : Josh Conerly Jr., T, Oregon

The Texans just traded left tackle Laremy Tunsil, and with the 25th pick, they will find his replacement. Conerly found his stride in the middle of last season and played lights out thereafter. His game against Abdul Carter is worth studying.

26. Los Angeles Rams : Luther Burden , WR, Missouri

The Rams will replace Cooper Kupp with Burden to give Stafford another plus-receiver to pair with Puka Nacua long term.

27. Baltimore Ravens : Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

Zabel feels like a Raven. The North Dakota State offensive lineman played four of five offensive line positions in college, so the Ravens can use him anywhere inside to help shore up either guard spot.

Jordan Schultz on the latest with Aaron Rodgers

28. Detroit Lions : Shemar Stewart , DL, Texas A&M

The Lions can choose between a handful of defensive edge rushers, if the draft order is what I have predicted. I’ll go with the upside of Stewart for the Lions to partner with Aidan Hutchinson.

29. Washington Commanders : Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M

The Commanders will add a defensive end who can be aggressive to stop the run with an explosive and electric capability to rush the passer.

30. Buffalo Bills : Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Grant is a large human being (6-4, 331) whom the Bills need to strengthen and shore up their defensive line.

31. Kansas City Chiefs : Derrick Harmon , DT, Oregon

The best — or maybe most advantageous — part of doing a mock draft is making sure your favorite team gets the player you want. I’ll be thrilled if Harmon is still on the board with the 31st pick. He had more than 50 pressures from the interior defensive line position last season at Oregon and is such an upgrade for the Chiefs' defensive line.

32. Philadelphia Eagles : Malaki Starks , S, Georgia

Starks is another Georgia defender the Eagles should draft to shore up the defense.

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share