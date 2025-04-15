National Football League If the NFL had an expansion draft, would Mahomes go No. 1? Who takes a non-QB first? Updated Apr. 16, 2025 1:36 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Let's blow it up and start over. Let's have fun with a mock draft that's unlike all the others.

Imagine a scenario where, today, the NFL decides to reset the league. Using the current draft order (but snaking after the first round for competitive balance) and with zero dollars on everyone's books, the league allows teams to draft from the player pool, including veterans and draft-eligible rookies. Those players then arrive on their new clubs with their current contract terms. While the players move, the coaches and general managers remain in place.

In this exercise, NFL writers Henry McKenna and David Helman took turns picking for the franchises. And their overarching strategies were quite different. We decided to mock two rounds of what would be a 53-round draft.

Let's dive in.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's a no-brainer. I'll take the once-in-a-generation talent who has already won three Super Bowls and appeared in five. — Henry McKenna

You really can't go wrong with either Allen or Lamar Jackson in this spot. I ultimately chose Allen because he just signed a new extension that will keep him under contract for two years longer than Lamar. That NFL MVP talent, combined with stability at the position, makes me more than happy to pull the trigger and bring elite quarterback play to Cleveland. — David Helman

Could you imagine the smile on Brian Daboll's face? Lamar is the most dangerous dual-threat quarterback in the NFL. Sure, you have to customize your offense to suit Jackson. But that's one of the best problems you can have. Most teams dream of customizing an offense around a quarterback as special as Lamar. — McKenna

There are just four quarterbacks in the NFL right now who are clearly a cut above the rest, in my opinion. Burrow is the last of those four, so it's a no-brainer to take him here before the drop-off begins. We already know he can turn a franchise into a contender seemingly overnight, because that's exactly what he's done in Cincinnati. And he's still just 28 years old. — Helman

It's a risk to invest in a quarterback with just one year of NFL experience. But Daniels did what Caleb Williams and Drake Maye (and so many other rookie QBs) couldn't. The (former) Commanders quarterback lifted a downtrodden organization straight into the NFC Championship Game, and he picked up the Offensive Rookie of the Year award along with way. Most of all, I want a QB who can comport himself with excellence in the postseason. Daniels now has more playoff appearances as the next guy on this list — and more playoff wins. — McKenna

People have a lot of opinions about Herbert, many of them negative. And that's fine. I understand he hasn't delivered his best football in the Chargers' biggest moments. But if you're building a football team from scratch, there just aren't many guys you're taking ahead of a 6-foot-6 super-mutant athlete with a rocket arm. Herbert just turned 27 in March and he's under contract until 2030. I'm very confident I can build a winning football team around a guy with this rare of a skill set. — Helman

It's a steal to get the Super Bowl-winning quarterback at this point in the draft. New York should be thrilled. Hurts' passing statistics might give some people pause. Why would I go for Hurts after he threw for just 18 touchdowns in the regular season? Hurts taught us all a lesson on the value of efficiency this season. With Saquon Barkley taking the reins of the offense, Hurts enjoyed his highest touchdown passing percentage (5%), his second-lowest interception percentage (1.4%) and his second-highest success rate (46.6%). With Hurts, you have to look past the counting stats. That's how Nick Sirianni and Howie Roseman saw Super Bowl success. Maybe that's how the Jets can. — McKenna

I'm more than happy to let the non-ball-knowers cool on Stroud, if that's what they want to do. Strictly speaking, he did have a sophomore slump in Houston — but that had a hell of a lot more to do with Stroud's surroundings than his actual play. The guy is still immensely talented and wise beyond his years in terms of processing his duties at the position. His 24th birthday isn't until October, and he's still got three years remaining on his rookie deal. Honestly, maybe he should've gone higher than No. 8 overall. Either way, the Panthers will gladly correct their mistake from the top of the 2023 draft here in our 2025 re-draft. — Helman

It feels like Goff has been in this league forever, but he's 30 years old, with at least a half-decade of good football left in him. The fact that Sean McVay moved off Goff has given the QB a bad rap. I think that's led to a lot of overthinking around an outstanding QB. He's fresh off a season where he threw for 4,629 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Goff had the best offense in football, and he made the most of it. I also think that Goff has the intelligence and determination to keep improving, much like Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford did. Pocket passers can mature like fine wine. I'll bet that Goff will do just that. — McKenna

What a fun twist of fate to watch the Packers' franchise quarterback get re-drafted to a city that hates him. Love's second season as a starter in Green Bay wasn't quite as impressive as his first, but he has still proven himself as a franchise quarterback with plenty of room to grow and develop. Working with a quality playcaller like Ben Johnson, I'm confident Love's trajectory would continue upward, and he's still just 26. — Helman

It took a while, but things have really clicked for Mayfield. After 2023, there was skepticism around Mayfield's rise, given the Bucs' receivers and the clout of former OC Dave Canales (now in Carolina). But there really can't be any lingering doubt around Mayfield. He excelled without Canales. Receiver Chris Godwin played just seven games and Mike Evans played 14. Mayfield motored on: 4,500 passing yards, 41 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. Tampa even made the playoffs. Mayfield is a legitimate field general with the moxy to lead a locker room. Heck yeah, I'll build an organization around him, particularly with Kyle Shanahan calling the plays. — McKenna

I'm positive TV executives would be doing backflips over this development. Williams has some work to do on his pocket presence and timing, but he had a perfectly solid rookie season. By drafting a 23-year-old, dual-threat quarterback, the Cowboys would be getting a lot younger and a lot more explosive at the position. And while Brian Schottenheimer is unknown as a head coach, he has experience working with a wide array of talented quarterbacks, from Russell Wilson to Trevor Lawrence to Dak Prescott. Caleb as a Cowboy would be must-see TV, and it would give the franchise a shot at a high, high ceiling. — Helman

Here's where the non-QBs proved too tempting to pass up. Outside of Mahomes, Garrett is the best football player in the world. I want that guy on my team. You might think: Garrett's too old! Look, it's football. He's 29. You can't guarantee any player's peak performance beyond their next game. But I think, with Garrett, we can expect three or four years as the best defender on the planet. I love it. — McKenna

It's not fair to Prescott that he fell this far, given that he was an All-Pro and an NFL MVP candidate just 18 months ago. But the bottom line is that he's turning 32, he's now playing on an enormous contract, and three of his past five seasons have been marred by injury. I still think he's a quarterback you could win a Super Bowl with, but the window for that to happen is getting smaller every day. — Helman

Let's think about a quarterback for Atlanta in the next round and instead snag that quarterback's best friend. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell gets all the credit for making the most out of Kirk Cousins and Sam Darnold. But what about JJ? He's the best receiver in the NFL. He's a kingmaker for quarterbacks. I'll take that guy, because the rest of the QBs have too many points of uncertainty. And I think Jefferson will help stabilize the signal-caller and, in turn, the organization. — McKenna

Of the truly elite edge rushers in the NFL right now, Parsons is younger than the other guys by roughly two years, at least. You could argue he hasn't even entered his prime, and yet he has 52.5 career sacks and Pro Football Focus credits him with an average of 88 pressures per year. There isn't a better combination of youth, talent and production to build a defense around. And, as creative as head coach Jonathan Gannon is, I'm positive he could find a dozen different uses for a chess piece like Parsons.— Helman

Back to the Bengals! It's our first player landing with his original franchise. An offense only needs to get the ball in Chase's hands. Behind the line of scrimmage. Deep downfield. It really doesn't matter where. That's good news for whoever is playing quarterback. They've got a threat who will create big plays from every spot on the field. — McKenna

It's obvious we're in the middle of a run on the best talent at the premium positions. If the best young receivers and the best young pass-rushers are off the board, then I'm looking for the best young tackle in football if I'm the Seahawks. Wirfs has played at an All-Pro level at both right and left tackle, and — sorry if I sound repetitive — he just turned 26 in January. The offensive line has been a problem in Seattle forever, but Wirfs is going to help change that. — Helman

When I speak to evaluators around the NFL about Maye, I hear a lot of compliments that exceed what he put on paper. When I speak to the people around Maye, I hear a lot of dissatisfaction and desire for more. This is all to say that Maye's hype machine is getting ready for takeoff. I'm not sure people realize how much talent is bubbling under the surface. The average fan might not see Maye coming. But folks that are watching closely? They see him ascending quickly into the NFL's top 10 quarterbacks. — McKenna

The Broncos famously chose Jerry Jeudy over Lamb back in 2020, but they won't be making the same mistake twice. Lamb is a top-five receiver in the NFL right now, even though he's not the most explosive athlete in the league. He's a quarterback's best friend with his route running and ability to generate separation, so he'll make life easier for whichever quarterback winds up in Denver with him. — Helman

Surtain, 25, is among the five best football players in the world. Dave and I have already made clear the importance of quarterbacks. (They've dominated this draft.) So I'm going to take the third-best quarterback stopper in the NFL. Surtain has a long runway in his career of eliminating threats in the passing game and making opponents win with their second-best option. I love the idea of my opponents fighting with their left hand for the next five years. — McKenna

​​Jim Harbaugh is the type of coach to prioritize the lines. Sewell has a case to be the first offensive lineman taken, especially given his age. After four years in the league, he still doesn't turn 25 until October! We know he's one of the best right tackles in football, but he's plenty capable of making the switch to the left side if Harbaugh wanted him to do it. Either way, adding an absurdly young All-Pro tackle is smart drafting. — Helman

In 15 games over his rookie season, Nabers had 109 catches for 1,204 yards with seven touchdowns. His quarterbacks were Daniel Jones, Drew Lock, Tommy DeVito and Tim Boyle. (For what it's worth, Nabers also threw a pass.) If Nabers has shown he can produce at that level in a terrible situation, I can't wait to see what he can do with, at least, a starting-caliber QB. — McKenna

Hopefully, John Randle smiles when he sees this pick. Defensive tackle is not usually seen as a premium position, but it becomes one real quickly when you find a guy who can wreck games — and that's exactly what Carter is. He's only been in the league two years, but he's already one of the best defensive tackles in football and the central cog in the Eagles' championship defense. And the scary thing is, he's probably not done growing as a player. It's not fair to compare him to Aaron Donald, but he's capable of making a similar type of impact for years to come. — Helman

Slater's one of the best tackles in the NFL, and he's just 26. And one of the biggest lessons from Super Bowl LIX was that you can't win a Super Bowl without a left tackle. The Chiefs tried and failed to patch it together without one. So, I'll lock Slater into the role for the next five years, at least. My quarterback will thank me. — McKenna

It'd be pretty shocking if Lawrence fell this far in a real-life re-draft. Yes, he has not lived up to the massive hype placed upon him in 2021. He's injury-prone, he turns the ball over too much and he's playing on a massive contract. I still don't think most NFL teams would care about that stuff if they had a chance to add a quarterback with such a unique skill set. Sean McVay would have to be elated to land a mobile quarterback with an arm like Lawrence's this late in the draft. — Helman

This guy has 2,778 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns in the last two seasons. He's 25 and probably the best possession receiver in the NFL. If I'm trying to make life easier for my QB (who obviously isn't going to be elite), then St. Brown is the ticket. He's a world-beater inside the numbers. — McKenna

It'd be way too fun to bring Crosby back to his home state to anchor Dan Campbell's defense. It's ironic, because the Lions already had a dominant left end from Michigan in Aidan Hutchinson, but Crosby is the more polished player — who also isn't coming off a massive injury. — Helman

It's hard to deny what Nix did in his rookie season. He completed 66.3% of his passes for 3,775 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He had a few bad games early, and people wrote him off. He surged late in the year, and people didn't give him credit because his coach is/was Sean Payton. But when the smog cleared around Nix, I saw a quarterback who took his team to the playoffs in Year 1 — and who improved remarkably over 17 games. He's not electric. But someday, he could be exciting. And in the meantime, he appears to understand how to avoid disastrous mistakes. That's darn good value at 29th overall. — McKenna

It feels like Brown is flying under the radar in 2025 because his numbers didn't jump off the screen in Philly's run-heavy offense last year. To be clear: that's a mistake. Heading into his seventh NFL season, Brown still looks like one of the most dominant, aggressive receivers in the game and can win in the red zone, in contested catch situations and with his run-after-catch ability. There's no question he's still worth this type of pick, even at the age of 28. — Helman

If you've heard the expression lighting doesn't strike the same place twice, then you've probably heard a nerd explain that, yes, it does. Lightning is statistically more likely to strike the same place more than once. So … might it strike twice in Kansas City? Andy Reid will get the chance to develop Ward, a quarterback prospect whose traits compare most closely to Mahomes. And I'm betting that we'll see lightning strike twice in the same place. I'm betting we'll see Ward develop into an elite quarterback. — McKenna

If there are no qualified quarterbacks on the board, leave it to Howie Roseman to address the trenches. Bosa's an All-Pro and a Defensive Player of the Year at the age of 27, and he'd be a wonderful way to build the Eagles' new-look pass rush. — Helman

33. Eagles: OT Jordan Mailata

Same philosophy as the Eagles' first pick, and if it ain't broke, don't fix it. You've got to build the lines, and Jordan Mailata is one of the very best left tackles in football. Philly found him all the way back in the seventh round in 2018, but this time they make him the 33rd overall pick in the entire league and keep him home. — Helman

34. Chiefs: TE Brock Bowers

Do I need to do the whole lightning-strikes-twice bit again? We've all heard of Travis Kelce. Well, Bowers is about to be the next Kelce. So, let's pair him with Reid in Kansas City. The Chiefs now have a new Mahomes and a new Kelce. It's a dynasty in the making. You're welcome, KC. — McKenna

35. Bills: Edge Aidan Hutchinson

I already have regrets about letting Hutchinson fall this far. He's only 24, and he'd likely have been the league's DPOY in 2024 had he stayed healthy, but that's the problem. I'm not totally scared off by the injury, but just enough to let him drop to the second round. I know the Bills need a quarterback, but having these two foundational pieces feels like as good of a start as you could ask for without one. — Helman

36. Commanders: CB Sauce Gardner

If Nix (the new QB in Washington) is going to manage games, I'd like to have a superstar on the other side of the ball who will be my centerpiece in slowing down opposing offenses. So, let's go with the player that most people would've said was CB1 after his rookie season. Gardner is one of the NFL's best defenders. Now I have an offensive centerpiece and a defensive centerpiece and my organization can build around each of them. — McKenna

I'm not sure if this is the most efficient way to build a roster, but I love the idea of the Lions gunning for the league's most terrifying pass rush. Anderson pairing with Crosby would give Detroit a dynamite duo of pass-rushers who are also strong against the run. They'll have their work cut out for them on the offensive side of the ball, but an elite defense can help a lot with that. — Helman

38. Ravens: QB Brock Purdy

I like Purdy. But even if you don't — even if you think he's supported by his playmakers — then you have to like where I started with Purdy and St. Brown. Purdy isn't an elite quarterback. He's a system quarterback who has no health concerns and enough upside as a passer and athlete to crack the top 10 at his position, when given the right playmakers. I don't see a problem with that. The Bengals just paid what feels like a billion dollars to retain Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Nobody is holding that against Burrow. So, I'll buy low (ish) on Purdy and build my franchise around a 25-year-old QB with Super Bowl experience. — McKenna

39. Rams: CB Derek Stingley Jr.

I'm buying low and hoping to sell high on this pick. The Texans just tried the same strategy by paying Stingley immediately after his third season, which saw him nab five interceptions and finish as a first-team All-Pro. The hope is that the guy is just scratching the surface as a 24-year-old, fourth-year pro, and I'm comfortable making the bet. Even if he's only a top five or six corner in the league, he'd be worth this pick. If he continues to develop, he'll be a steal. — Helman

He hasn't thrown a pass in the NFL, but neither has Cam Ward. McCarthy probably had a comparable draft grade to Ward for most teams. And McCarthy has the added benefit of spending a year studying under O'Connell. This is a shot in the dark, given the meniscus tear. I get it. But it's a risk worth taking, given the quarterbacks that'll be available when Houston picks in the next round. Houston will regret not snagging a QB in this spot. McCarthy is a worthy prospect. — McKenna

41. Vikings: QB Kyler Murray

This is incredible value for a guy who isn't even among the 10 highest-paid quarterbacks in the league, and who also doesn't turn 28 until the start of the 2025 season. Murray's size is something his coaching staff will have to take into account when they design an offense for him, but who could possibly be better suited to do that than Kevin O'Connell? — Helman

42. Packers: OT Christian Darrisaw

This is the first team that I've left without a quarterback after two selections. It's just a tricky spot in the draft order where the non-QBs provide too much upside and the QBs are mired in too much uncertainty. But by combining Darrisaw with Nabers, I have one of the best young cores in the NFL — and a tandem of offensive stars who are likely to elevate their quarterback (whoever it is) substantially. — McKenna

43. Chargers: WR Puka Nacua

Puka gets to stay in L.A., he just has to change practice facilities. Again, I'm sure Jim Harbaugh would rather draft for the line of scrimmage in a perfect world, but the value on Nacua is too good to ignore. You could easily make the case that he's a top-10 receiver in the NFL right now, he's only 23, and he has two years remaining on his rookie deal. Getting this good of a player at a premium position, this deep into the draft, is a steal. — Helman

44. Steelers: QB Shedeur Sanders

Pittsburgh went defense in the first round with Surtain Jr. Now, the Steelers take the plunge on a young, unproven quarterback. Sanders is a future first-rounder with traits that coach Mike Tomlin is likely to appreciate. And Sanders' propensity for hero-ball is the type of weakness that Tomlin knows how to coach around. So, it's a really nice match. The only concern now is that Sanders will need a strong supporting cast on offense. That's where the Steelers will have to look in the rounds to come. — McKenna

45. Broncos: DT Dexter Lawrence

I'd have made Lawrence a first-round pick if not for the dislocated elbow that derailed his spectacular 2024 season. The guy was making a case to win Defensive Player of the Year from the nose tackle position, which is quite simply unheard of in modern football. Not only does he generate sacks and pressures at a high level, but he improves any team's run defense and makes life easier on the guys around him. Outstanding starting point for Denver to build its defense around.— Helman

46. Buccaneers: WR Garrett Wilson

This guy doesn't get enough love as one of the NFL's elite young receivers. But that's exactly what he is. He's had to deal with organizational instability and crappy quarterback play. Wilson has seen too many offensive coordinators. And he's seen too many WRs falsely placed above him on the depth chart (see: Allen Lazard, Davante Adams). Despite it all, he's put up three 1,000-yard seasons in as many tries. And he was ascending in 2024, with 101 catches, 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns. Let's pair Wilson, who's yet to play with an elite QB, with Maye, who's yet to play with an elite WR. Seems like something special could happen. — McKenna

47. Seahawks: Edge Jared Verse

Even as he suits up for a division rival, it's easy to see Verse as a Seahawk. The attitude and physicality he plays with would've fit right in on the legendary Seattle defenses from a decade ago. That's exactly why Mike MacDonald would love to have him anchor his new-look pass rush. One season isn't a huge sample size, but Verse looks like he's on track to become one of the best young pass-rushers in the league. — Helman

48. Bengals: QB Matthew Stafford

One of the best quarterbacks in football was just … sitting there. I couldn't resist. Stafford is year-to-year when it comes to retirement. But he also can make you a Super Bowl contender every year. So, I'll bet that I can build a team, which already includes Chase, that will convince Stafford to stick around for a few years to win a title for Cincy. — McKenna

49. Cardinals: WR Nico Collins

It's such a shame the hamstring injury dropped Nico off everyone's radar last fall. The guy was building a first-team All-Pro type of season before he was sidelined for five weeks. And although he still produced on the other side of the injury, it wasn't quite the same. No matter. Collins just turned 26 in March, and the Texans locked him into a team-friendly extension last year. This is great value for a guy who is already on his second NFL contract. — Helman

50. Falcons: OT Bernhard Raimann

I told myself that I'd get a QB for every team by the end of round two. But here's the second team where I've elected against that strategy. The reasoning is obvious: What QB do you want at this point? There isn't one worth taking. Plus, almost everyone in the coming order has a quarterback. So I can bank on all the quarterbacks being there when I pick next. Raimann is one of the most underrated tackles in the NFL. The Falcons now have Raimann and Justin Jefferson to support their QB. — McKenna

51. Colts: WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Another guy I'm surprised to see slipping this far. It's not just that BTJ produced at an elite level as a rookie; he also did it with uninspiring quarterback play. Thomas caught 52 passes for 687 yards and five touchdowns, just in games started by Mac Jones. One year isn't a huge sample size, but the guy has the makings of a superstar. And, of course, he's on a cheap contract for at least three more years. It's easy to imagine Dak Prescott finding him deep down the seam, week after week. — Helman

I'm now the only GM who has secured a starter at three positions with only two selections. I'd like a parade — or at least a cookie. Hunter can learn from Myles Garrett about professionalism and leadership. And Hunter can serve as the team's playmaker at both cornerback and receiver. The prospect wants to play full time on both sides of the ball, and I'm happy to give that a go. Let's see how the depth chart fills out before deciding which position to make his primary focus for Week 1. (But I'm leaning WR.) And then if that goes well, let's see whether he can handle a full starter's share of snaps going both ways. — McKenna

I bet Watt would be furious to fall this far in a re-draft, but the blunt truth is that he's turning 31 this fall and he's seeking a new contract that could place him among the two or three highest-paid defenders in the NFL. That's a tough combo. At the end of the day, though, he's still likely got several years of high-level play left in the tank. If he were to fall to this spot, I just love the poetic justice of the Cowboys rectifying the wrongs of 2017 by drafting him this time around. — Helman

54. 49ers: OT Charles Cross

Mayfield gets a blindside protector. I think Cross offers more upside and stability to the team, and while I like Mayfield, I also respect that he's had the joy of working with Wirfs, the first tackle off the board in this exercise. I don't have to perfectly recreate Mayfield's situation in Tampa to help the QB succeed, but I recognize the importance of a good tackle to keep the oven broiling at The Bake Off. — McKenna

Hines-Allen tends to get forgotten among the ranks of the league's best pass-rushers — probably because he plays in Jacksonville. That won't be the case with his new team, as I've got the Bears drafting him to be the centerpiece of their defense. Hines-Allen has finished 10th, fifth and 12th in total pressures the past three seasons, and he put together a 17-sack season in 2024. The Bears would be happy to find a guy capable of anchoring their pass rush, just 10 picks away from the end of the second round. — Helman

56. Saints: OT Andrew Thomas

I talked about how Jared Goff could age like fine wine. Well, by picking Thomas, I'm ensuring we don't shatter the bottle. Because we all know that a pocket passer is only as good as his pocket. Goff had Sewell in Detroit. Let's get him Thomas in New Orleans. — McKenna

57. Panthers: WR Terry McLaurin

It's a Buckeye party in Charlotte. McLaurin didn't overlap with C.J. Stroud at Ohio State, but they'd have to be thrilled to link up in the NFL. McLaurin is a deep-ball and contested catch specialist, which would pair perfectly with Stroud's arm strength. McLaurin is a bit on the older side for a wideout, but at this stage of our exercise, it's still solid value to find an All-Pro-caliber receiver available. — Helman

58. Jets: WR Ladd McConkey

McConkey isn't the same player as A.J. Brown, but there are more similarities than you'd think. And it doesn't matter all that much, with Hurts showing a strong ability to work with every body type and style of pass-catcher in the Philly offense. McConkey also showed he's comfortable working as the WR1 in a run-first offense (in L.A.), which is likely what the Jets are going to run with Hurts. It's a really nice match for a WR who seems to have all the upside in the world. — McKenna

59. Raiders: TE Trey McBride

The options at receiver feel like they're starting to dwindle, but that's no problem for the Raiders. McBride has caught 192 passes over the past two seasons, emerging as one of the best tight ends in the new generation at the position. He can play in-line, and he can also break out into the slot. Justin Herbert will still need a field-stretching option at receiver, but McBride would be a high-end safety blanket for that offense. — Helman

60. Jaguars: CB Trent McDuffie

It feels like he's been in the NFL forever, but he's only 24 and has the versatility and talent to be one of the best corners in the NFL on the perimeter and in the slot. Jacksonville now has an elite playmaker and leaders on both sides of the ball, with McDuffie and Jayden Daniels. The Jags would pick again shortly, and I'd probably stock up on offensive players in the picks to come to help prevent a sophomore slump from Daniels. — McKenna

61. Patriots: DT Chris Jones

Jones suffered from the same problem as T.J. Watt in this exercise. He's undoubtedly one of the game's best, but he is also neither cheap nor young. Way back at the end of the second round, though, the Patriots should be willing to gamble that they can get at least a few more years of quality play from the 31-year-old. Jones' presence would give their defense a high floor for at least two or three years while they wait for their younger talent to grow into their roles. — Helman

62. Giants: OLB Alex Highsmith

When you have a one-man offense in Lamar, you don't necessarily have to rush to add playmakers on that side of the ball. Highsmith is one of the most underappreciated playmakers, but his contract (at four years and $68 million) should give out a sense of his value. The 27-year-old edge has done everything in his career, from run-defending to efficient pass-rushing. He's going to be a cornerstone piece on the front seven. He'll make everything work in the defense's favor. — McKenna

63. Browns: OT Joe Alt

It feels unfair to land a prospect this good with the second-to-last pick of the exercise. The Browns took Josh Allen way back at No. 2, and now with pick No. 63, they can protect him with a rising star at tackle. Alt had some growing pains after the Chargers swapped him to the right side, but he had an incredibly promising rookie season and figures to grow into a Pro Bowl-caliber player. It makes all the sense in the world to pick him to help Josh Allen. The Browns' only real question is whether they want to play him on the right or the left. — Helman

64. Titans: OT Zach Tom

Texans edge Will Anderson said that Tom is the best offensive lineman he's faced in the NFL. It was one of the first comments that put Tom on the map after he entered the NFL as a compelling, versatile offensive lineman as a fourth-rounder in 2022. Would he play guard? Would he play right tackle? Turns out, he's a left tackle — and a dang good one. He's 26 and not going to be the reason Mahomes loses in the Super Bowl. So, I'm happy. — McKenna

Which team is starting with the best duo?

Titans: QB Mahomes, OT Tom

Browns: QB Allen, OT Alt

Giants: QB Jackson, OLB Highsmith

Patriots: QB Burrow, DT Jones

Jaguars: QB Daniels, CB McDuffie

Raiders: QB Herbert, TE McBride

Jets: QB Hurts, WR McConkey

Panthers: QB Stroud, WR McLaurin

Saints: QB Goff, OT Thomas

Bears: QB Love, DE Hines-Allen

49ers: QB Mayfield, OT Cross

Cowboys: QB Williams, OLB Watt

Dolphins: DE Garrett, WR/CB Hunter

Colts: QB Prescott, WR Thomas

Falcons: WR Jefferson, OT Raimann

Cardinals: OLB Parsons, WR Collins

Bengals: WR Chase, QB Stafford

Seahawks: OT Wirfs, OLB Verse

Buccaneers: QB Maye, WR Wilson

Broncos: WR Lamb, DT Lawrence

Steelers: CB Surtain, QB Sanders

Chargers: OT Sewell, WR Nacua

Packers: WR Nabers, OT Darrisaw

Vikings: DT Carter, QB Murray

Texans: OT Slater, QB McCarthy

Rams: QB Lawrence, CB Stingley

Ravens: WR St. Brown, QB Purdy

Lions: DE Crosby, OLB Anderson

Commanders: QB Nix, CB Gardner

Bills: WR Brown, DE Hutchison

Chiefs: QB Ward, TE Bowers

Eagles: DE Bosa, OT Mailata

First 64 selections by position

Quarterbacks: 22

Wide receivers: 13 (including Travis Hunter)

Edge defenders: 10

Offensive tackles: 10

Cornerbacks: 5 (including Travis Hunter)

Defensive tackles: 3

Tight ends: 2

Prior to joining FOX Sports as an NFL reporter and columnist, Henry McKenna spent seven years covering the Patriots for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and Boston Globe Media. Follow him on Twitter at @henrycmckenna .

David Helman covers the NFL for FOX Sports and hosts the NFL on FOX podcast. He previously spent nine seasons covering the Cowboys for the team's official website. In 2018, he won a regional Emmy for his role in producing "Dak Prescott: A Family Reunion" about the quarterback's time at Mississippi State. Follow him on Twitter at @davidhelman_ .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

share