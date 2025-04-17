National Football League
Cowboys take RB, but not Ashton Jeanty, in Colin Cowherd's 2025 NFL mock draft
Cowboys take RB, but not Ashton Jeanty, in Colin Cowherd's 2025 NFL mock draft

Published Apr. 17, 2025 6:51 p.m. ET

The countdown to the 2025 NFL Draft has now moved from weeks to days. Day 1 will take place a week from Thursday, ending several weeks and months of speculating on where the top prospects will end up. 

That said, Colin Cowherd unveiled his first mock draft of the season on Thursday's edition of "The Herd." Unlike some other mock drafts, though, Cowherd only projected how the first 15 picks should go under the premise of what he would do if he was each team's general manager.

The exercise led to two quarterbacks and two running backs being selected in the top 15 picks. It also led Cowherd to call one selection the "steal of the draft."

Here's Cowherd's first mock draft, with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of April 17.

1. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami (Fla.)

Odds to be No. 1 overall pick: -20000

Cowherd's thoughts: "It's an easy one. Last year, the Titans' quarterbacks combined for 22 touchdowns and 21 picks. It's a winnable division. He fits Brian Callahan's offense. They've got one go-to receiver. I think he'll win games. I think he'll make them a playoff team. Easiest pick on the board."

2. Cleveland Browns: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado 

Odds to be No. 2 overall pick: -500

Cowherd's thoughts: "The best overall athlete in the draft — and he'll play both sides. Their receiving corps is Jerry Jeudy and a whole lot of meh. They also have quarterbacks all filled out. They have [Joe] Flacco. They're paying Deshaun Watson. They're paying Kenny Pickett. They've sent the signal that they're not picking a quarterback."

3. New York Giants: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado 

Odds to be drafted by New York Giants: +330

Cowherd's thoughts: "I think Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito, they'll cut them in camp. I think they're gonna go with Russell [Wilson] for a year. Even Russell's contract isn't that punitive, it's all based on how many games and how well he plays. I think [Sanders] is a star. … Brian Daboll has proven a history that you can give him average stuff, and he can correct it. I don't think there's a lot to correct."

4. New England Patriots: Abdul Carter, edge, Penn State

Odds to be No. 4 overall pick: +600

Cowherd's thoughts: "Last year, the Patriots had the fewest sacks in the league. There will be plenty of running backs, tight ends and wide receivers available later in the draft. It's Mike Vrabel. Look at what they did in free agency, a lot of big uglies and size and movement. Carter's a great athlete."

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Odds to be No. 5 overall pick: -125

Cowherd's thoughts: "The Jags' defensive line is already talented. I think Graham's really underrated. People say his ceiling is low. All I know is that whenever I watched him, he just pushed people around. They had the second-worst total defense in the league last year."

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Odds to be drafted by Raiders: -110

Cowherd's thoughts: "Is he worthy of this pick? He's the best running back in this draft. Geno Smith is very good on play action. Pete Carroll's career — he was great when he had Reggie Bush and LenDale White in college and Marshawn Lynch in Seattle. They had the worst rushing attack in the NFL last season."

7. New York Jets: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State 

Odds to be drafted by Jets: +280

Cowherd's thoughts: "This kid can do everything. You can split him out wide. He's a playmaker. He takes the pressure off Garrett Wilson, who gets double-teamed. … They just haven't had any tight end production over the last couple of years. They only had six touchdown catches from tight ends [over that stretch]."

8. Carolina Panthers: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona 

Odds to be a top-10 pick: +400

Cowherd's thoughts: "He's a little bit of a glider, but they've got to go get Bryce Young help. This is the year for Bryce Young, who played pretty well last year. The wide receiver group in Carolina doesn't have a true No. 1. I know two [general managers] who are cool on him and I know one who loves him, and it's a GM that I respect."

9. New Orleans Saints: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Odds to be second cornerback selected (including Travis Hunter): -250

Cowherd's thoughts: "They moved off Marcus Lattimore, sending him to the Commanders last season, so they need a No. 1 corner. I think [Johnson's] great. He was hurt at Michigan, but I think he starts for everybody in the NFL. … I think Will Johnson is an exceptional player. They had the 27th-ranked pass defense in the league. I know you're talking about quarterback, but I don't know what to make of that Derek Carr story. Shedeur's going to be off the board and it's too high to draft Jaxson Dart."

10. Chicago Bears: Jalon Walker, edge, Georgia

Odds to be a top-10 pick: -900

Cowherd's thoughts: "He's a Georgia Bulldog who rushes the passer and is a great physical specimen. I think you go get him if you're the Bears. They keep upgrading in the trenches."

11. San Francisco 49ers: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

Odds to be first OL drafted: +1200

Cowherd's thoughts: "Trent Williams is aging at left tackle. He's 37 years old. Let's be honest, if you're gonna spend money on Brock Purdy, then you better protect him. Their O-line is the weakest part of that team, and he's the best available. I like him better than Will Campbell."

12. Dallas Cowboys: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

Cowboys' odds to draft RB with first pick: +800

Cowherd's thoughts: "I think he's a poor man's Adrian Peterson; big, strong and just a hard dude to bring down. Let's face it, the Cowboys' running back room is atrocious, 27th in the NFL in rushing last season. They already invested the capital in the O-line. They already paid CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. They need star power, and there's not a good enough wide receiver to draft in this spot."

13. Miami Dolphins: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Odds to be second OL drafted: +165

Cowherd's thoughts: "I think he's pretty good, but not as good as Kelvin Banks. Again, you're investing in Tua Tagovailoa, who has that injury concern. Go get an offensive tackle."

14. Indianapolis Colts: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Colts' odds to draft OL with first pick: +270

Cowherd's thoughts: "This will be the steal of the draft. Membou tore it up at Missouri. Outside of Quenton Nelson, none of the offensive linemen in Indy played 17 games. People talk about needing a tight end, Colston Loveland's not good enough to draft in this spot."

15. Atlanta Falcons: Shemar Stewart, edge, Texas A&M

Falcons' odds to draft edge rusher/DL with first pick: -225

Cowherd's thoughts: "They don't get to the quarterback with the second-fewest sacks in the NFL last season. If you want to beat Baker Mayfield, you've got to rush Baker Mayfield. … They've used their first-round pick on offense for four straight drafts, so it's time to pay attention to defense."

