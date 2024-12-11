National Football League Bills, Steelers headline 6 teams no one should want to face in NFL playoffs Published Dec. 11, 2024 5:46 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Kansas City Chiefs are the back-to-back Super Bowl champions. The Detroit Lions are the most dominant team in the NFL this season. We know both franchises will be in the mix to claim the Lombardi Trophy in February.

But what other teams are dangerous — maybe a bit underrated, in some cases — the kind no one should want to face in the playoffs?

Here are six clubs to keep an eye on:

Buffalo Bills

Record: 10-3

ADVERTISEMENT

Playoff success has eluded the Bills over the past several years — they’ve been to just one AFC Championship Game since drafting Josh Allen in 2018 — but Allen’s dominance makes them a legitimate Super Bowl contender this season. In Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams, he became the first player in NFL history with three passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns in the same game — a week after becoming the first quarterback in league history with a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown in a single game.

The MVP front-runner, Allen is playing at a level that gives the AFC East champions the ability to beat anyone in the postseason — including the Chiefs, who’ve had Buffalo's number in the playoffs. Allen is supported by an offense that is much better than most expected at the start of the year (No. 2 in scoring), and a top-eight scoring defense.

Are the Bills asking for too much from Josh Allen?

Baltimore Ravens

Record: 8-5

The hype around the Ravens has cooled, and that might be just what they need to finally live up to their Super Bowl expectations.

Two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson is playing at an MVP level again — it’s just that others, like Allen and the Philadelphia Eagles’ Saquon Barkley, have been so historically dominant that Jackson's play has been overlooked. Derrick Henry has been quieter over the past month, but he’s still been the best back in the NFL this season not named Barkley. The Jackson-Henry tandem will be a nightmare for opposing teams in January.

And while the Ravens defense has struggled this season — it ranks 23rd, allowing 24.5 points per game — the unit has shown improvement in the past few weeks. MVP-caliber quarterback play, an elite rushing attack and a progressing defense are a recipe for postseason success. Add that to the chip Baltimore already has on its shoulder after playoff disappointment the past couple years, and you get a dangerous team.

Minnesota Vikings

Record: 11-2

Brian Flores’ defense, filled with pressure packages, will be difficult for opponent to handle in January — just as it has been during the season. The Vikings have allowed 30 points just twice this season. Add that to an offense coordinated by head coach Kevin O’Connell that has Sam Darnold playing like a top-10 quarterback, and this is a Minnesota team that will be a tough out in January. The way Jordan Addison has elevated his play alongside Justin Jefferson in recent weeks has given the Vikings a legitimately lethal 1-2 punch at receiver.

But the X-factor may be Aaron Jones, who has also been a dominant running back late in the season throughout his career. He’s averaged 5.5 yards per carry in December and 5.7 in January since entering the league in 2017. He’s rushed for at least 99 yards in three of his past five playoff games.

Green Bay Packers

Record: 9-4

Remember, a good chunk of these Packers were on last year’s team that was a game away from the NFC Championship Game. And they’re even better this year with more experience and the free-agent additions of running back Josh Jacobs (third in the league with 1,053 rushing yards) and safety Xavier McKinney (tied for an NFL-high seven interceptions). Two of their four losses are to the Lions. The other two are to the 11-2 Vikings and the 11-2 Eagles, who’ve already clinched a playoff spot. Quarterback Jordan Love has played turnover-free football for three straight weeks after throwing 11 interceptions in his first eight games of the year, too.

Even with the loss last week to the Lions, the Packers have still won seven of their past nine games. Green Bay’s playoff run last year and its success this season makes it a team to watch for in January.

Is Green Bay still a year away from contending?

Pittsburgh Steelers

Record: 10-3

Long known to have an elite defense and a strong run game, the Steelers now have a quarterback in Russell Wilson who unlocks the true potential of their offense, making a deep playoff run possible. Enjoying a renaissance season in Pittsburgh, Wilson’s efficient play and deep ball prowess have opened the passing game, with George Pickens being the biggest beneficiary (averaging a career-high 70.8 receiving yards per game).

If there’s a reason to be concerned about the Steelers, it’s the fact that they have some bad losses (Dallas Cowboys in Week 5, Cleveland Browns in Week 12). But the AFC North leaders have also won seven of their past eight games. They’re hitting their stride at the right time, and any team coached by Mike Tomlin is one to watch for.

Los Angeles Rams

Record: 7-6

Of the five teams listed here that have yet to officially clinch a playoff berth, the Rams have the longest odds of making it — at 34%, according to Next Gen Stats. But this is a dangerous team if it secures a spot in the field.

The Rams have gotten healthier as the season has worn on. Puka Nacua, who missed five games earlier this season due to injury, is averaging more than 114 receiving yards per game over the past month. Los Angeles has several rising stars on defense, including Defensive Rookie of the Year front-runner Jared Verse. The Rams have won six of their past eight games. They’ve beaten teams like the Bills, Seattle Seahawks (in overtime) and Vikings. They also have narrow losses to the Packers and Lions. The Rams are a team that can play with anyone, and they’ve built up confidence over the past several weeks.

Ben Arthur is an NFL reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share