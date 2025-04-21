National Football League Chris "The Bear" Fallica's 2025 NFL Mock Draft Published Apr. 23, 2025 9:21 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

I can't help but think that it feels like yesterday that the Eagles were trampling the Chiefs on their way to a Super Bowl victory. And now, here we are, staring the NFL Draft in the face.

I have to say, I'm looking forward to seeing what all 32 squads do this week to help set themselves up for success next football season. So let's go ahead and take a look at how I'm mocking Round 1.

1. Tennessee Titans : Cam Ward , QB, Miami

First QB selected: -20000

If I were making the pick for the Titans, I would select Abdul Carter.

Only the Cowboys and Panthers allowed more points than Tennessee a year ago, and Carter is an immediate plug-and-play, impact starter. The same cannot be said about a rookie quarterback with a below-average supporting cast around him.

I get it. Will Levis might not be the answer either, but there’s a pretty good chance you’re going to be picking pretty high next year when both Garrett Nussmeier and potentially Arch Manning will be in the draft. Either would be a lock to be the No. 1 pick this year. Tennessee could also see if someone like Tyler Shough will be available at the top of Round 2. Not taking Ward gives this franchise options, and pairing Carter and Jefferey Simmons together makes that front a lot better.

You have a front office and coaching staff that's secure, given they are early in their tenure and your new stadium is just about finished. You have some wiggle room here in terms of job security and time. But barring something shocking, the Titans will take Ward. And hopefully, for both him and the team, he becomes the QB they obviously believe he can be.

2. Cleveland Browns : Travis Hunter , WR/CB, Colorado

First CB selected: -20000

The Browns would love for Ward to slide to two, as they need a QB so they can eventually move on from the Deshaun Watson debacle. That isn’t going to happen. So the Browns will grab Hunter. He will be an impact WR in a WR room that doesn’t have much after Jerry Jeudy, and add to what is a decent Browns secondary. Look for the Browns to be actively seeking to trade back later into the first round, should they have their eyes on a quarterback.

3. New York Giants : Abdul Carter , Edge, Penn State

First DL selected: -10000

Carter is the best prospect in the draft, per my college football viewing eyes. This stuff involving the Giants working out QBs is not about them taking one with the third pick. I believe it’s about potentially trading back into the first round to grab one. There’s a decent chance they will have their choice (if they so desire) of Shedeur Sanders, Jalen Milroe or Shough in the latter part of the first round. Although, after watching the Giants' front office in action last year during HBO's "Hard Knocks," nothing would surprise me.

Now back to Carter. He dominated in the CFP, playing with essentially one arm. Carter could give the Giants a pretty potent pass rush when playing alongside Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

4. New England Patriots : Will Campbell , OT, LSU

First OL selected: -600

Assuming the Giants do what they should do and take Carter, it makes all the sense in the world for the Pats to take an OL to protect their franchise quarterback. Campbell has long been rumored to be the Pats' favorite of the bunch, so I’ll buy in.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars : Jalon Walker , Edge, Georgia

Top-5 pick: +450

This pick has been consistently mocked to Mason Graham. And lately there’s been a lot of Ashton Jeanty steam, which might be something being used to try and get the Raiders or Bears to bite on a potential deal. We know new GM James Gladstone comes from the Rams, where they went DL-heavy early last year, but that doesn’t mean he’ll follow suit in Jacksonville. I'm gonna zag a little bit here and go with Jalon Walker.

Walker can do a variety of different things and create havoc from an LB or ddge position. Adding him to a unit with Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker as DE will improve the Jags defense, which was last in the league in pass defense a year ago.

6. Las Vegas Raiders : Mason Graham , DL, Michigan

Top-5 pick: +165

The Raiders are in a division with Patrick Mahomes, Bo Nix and Justin Herbert. More than anything, they need to improve their defense by getting after the passer — especially since there isn't really a CB worth taking at six.

Graham is someone who can help Maxx Crosby get pressure on the quarterback. I know everyone wants Ashton Jeanty to land here, as the Raiders were the worst team in the league in rushing last year. But it just isn't a smart use of draft capital. You’re much better off taking an impact player at another position here and grab your RB at the top of Round 2. That's where potentially two Ohio State RBs that Chip Kelly is familiar with might be available. Other players who might be available there are Kaleb Johnson, Cam Skattebo, Dylan Sampson and Bhayshul Tuten.

It's the deepest RB draft in memory, and you’re gonna take one at No. 6? Even for Pete Carroll, that seems excessive. This would not be like adding Saquon Barkley to the Eagles or Derrick Henry to the Ravens with their offensive lines.

John Spytek will do the right thing and go defense here.

7. New York Jets : Tyler Warren , TE, Penn State

First TE selected: -300

The Jets have invested a lot of draft capital in the offensive line in recent years. Now is the time to address the pass catchers, as Justin Fields isn’t exactly the guy who is gonna stretch the field with his arm. He needs someone who can maximize those short and intermediate balls and run after the catch.

Tyler Warren fits the Jets' needs perfectly.

He can be lined up in a variety of different spots and be the weapon this team desperately needs. The Jets nearly took Brock Bowers last year. Instead, they chose (and correctly, I believe) to draft an OL. This year. they will address the TE position with the top TE in this year’s draft.

Remember, head coach Aaron Glenn comes from a franchise in Detroit that built up its offensive line and utilized the TE a ton. Warren can be the Jets’ Sam LaPorta. And I don’t want to hear any of the low-hanging fruit comparisons with Kyle Brady, another Penn State TE the Jets took in the mid-90s who did not pan out.

8. Carolina Panthers : Shemar Stewart , DL, Texas A&M

Top-10 pick: +425

Carolina had the worst defense in the league last year and did address it in free agency. But that doesn’t mean defense is off the table here.

Obviously, the dream is to trade back and acquire picks and maybe someone will think the Saints are in the QB market at nine, which will help the Panthers' cause there. Barring a trade back, I think Carolina will go defense here.

Yes, the Panthers could use WR help for Bryce Young, but that could be addressed with future picks. Same goes for OL help. Armand Membou could be the pick here as well. But Stewart is an athletic freak who has had to answer questions about sack totals. His ceiling is as high as anyone else's in the draft. He’ll get the benefit of learning from pros like Jadeveon Clowney as well.

9. New Orleans Saints : Jihaad Campbell , LB, Alabama

Top-10 pick: +1200

I’m not sure any of the QB options are great here. Is Shedeur Sanders a good fit for Kellen Moore’s offense? Is Jaxson Dart really worth the No. 9 pick? Yes, they need a QB badly, given Derek Carr’s injury. But pick 40 could be in play for a quarterback. Why not give Brandon Staley a toy on defense? Campbell had shoulder surgery after the combine, so that's been a flag for some, but he can become a high-end starter in the league.

10. Chicago Bears : Ashton Jeanty , RB, Boise State

First RB selected: -20000

Jeanty will find his home in Chicago with Ben Johnson — although a tackle isn't out of the question here either. The Bears improved their OL in the offseason, but that unit remains a priority. Jeanty will help the Chicago run game, as D’Andre Swift is coming off a disappointing season.

11. San Francisco 49ers : Kelvin Banks , OT, Texas

The Niners' roster needs a surprising amount of help. San Francisco could go corner, OL or DT and any would be a solid pick. But we’ve seen the Niners offense slow to a crawl when the offensive line was overwhelmed with injuries. And Trent Williams isn’t getting any younger. If the Niners are going to pay Brock Purdy, they need to keep him upright. Banks has seen his draft position number drop significantly, and I can see him going anywhere from 10 to 16.

12. Dallas Cowboys : Tetairoa McMillan , WR, Arizona

If things fall the way I project, Dallas will have its choice of WR and CB. This draft is deep with RBs and WRs, and with Diggs coming back from injury, maybe going CB here is the smart move. But the Cowboys are about making a splash with their pick, and while many think Matthew Golden has passed Tetairoa McMillan in the WR pecking order, I do not. Dallas should be able to find a RB and CB with their remaining nine picks.

13. Miami Dolphins : Armand Membou , OL, Missouri

Miami is another team that has a ton of needs. The Dolphins have to replace Terron Armstead, Calais Campbell and Emmanuel Ogbah on both sides of the line of scrimmage. The secondary needs a boost, too. But left tackles don't grow on trees and Miami will be pleasantly surprised to see Membou slide to them at 13. So will Tua Tagovailoa.

14. Indianapolis Colts : Colston Loveland , TE, Michigan

The Colts had the second-worst production from TEs last year and need to get their QB (whoever it may be) help from that position. This card shouldn’t take very long to get brought up to the commissioner. Speaking of whoever it might be at QB, someone mentioned the other day that maybe this could be a surprise landing spot for Shedeur Sanders, as it would be an opportunity to cut the cord from Anthony Richardson. I can’t see it, but wouldn't that be something?

15. Atlanta Falcons : Likely trade. If no trade: Mykel Williams , Edge, Georgia

With only five picks in the draft, the Falcons are a likely trade partner for the Browns, Giants or anyone looking to have their pick of available quarterbacks and maybe most importantly, getting ahead of the Steelers, who are also in the market for a quarterback.

For the purpose of this exercise, though, say the Falcons stay put. The need is clearly defense and UGA product Mykel Williams would be a popular pick. He’ll be just 21 this year, so he has tons of upside. His season was hampered by injuries, but it's clear when you watch him that his ability and athleticism are there.

16. Arizona Cardinals : Will Johnson , CB, Michigan

This is another team that could go anywhere, but it will be happy to address a need at corner with Johnson. He didn't run at his pro day and might have some medical red flags, but you watch him play and that alleviates a lot of those concerns.

17. Cincinnati Bengals : Jahdae Barron , CB, Texas

Injury concerns and questionable performance make the secondary a major area of need in Cincinnati. Any impact player on defense here will do.

18. Seattle Seahawks : Josh Conerly Jr ., OL, Oregon

Seattle spoke with a multitude of offensive linemen at the combine. The Seahawks must address a unit that struggled last year and are now tasked with protecting Sam Darnold. Conerly can play guard or tackle and will only be 22 this season. Check out the Big Ten Championship Game, where he held up pretty darn well against Abdul Carter.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Donovan Ezeiruaku , Edge, Boston College

The Bucs would love to add a LB here to eventually replace Lavonte David, but it's definitely early for Carson Schwesinger, who would be the next best available LB on the board. This could be a potential trade partner if Campbell is gone, as Tampa would be happy to trade back and grab another pick or two. If the Bucs stay put, defense will be the way they go, and I could see BC’s Donovan Ezeiruaku or Oregon’s Derrick Harmon being considered here. I'll lean toward the more natural pass rusher in Ezeiruaku.

20. Denver Broncos : Omarion Hampton , RB, UNC

Everyone thinks he’s going here, so who am I to argue? It makes a ton of sense though.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers : Shedeur Sanders , QB, Colorado

The Steelers almost have to take a QB here. They don’t have a second-round pick and don’t exactly have much to work with at that position on the roster. I’m also not sold that Aaron Rodgers is going to (or even wants to) land here. Sanders is a lightning rod for fans and scouts, but this could be a blessing for him. Go to one of the most stable organizations in sports in a football-crazy town and none of the No. 1 overall pick pressure.

22. Los Angeles Chargers : Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

I give an A+ to Jim Harbaugh for his first season in Los Angeles. The Chargers made the playoffs and looked like a completely different team than they did under previous Chargers coaches. L.A. could address the DL, too, but helping Justin Herbert reach his full potential would be wise. Emeka Egbuka is a WR that Jim Harbaugh is certainly familiar with from his time at Michigan. There really aren't any knocks on him at all. He's a route runner, gets open, and he's a great kid off the field. One could do a lot worse than adding Egbuka to the locker room.

23. Green Bay Packers : Maxwell Hairston , CB, Kentucky

In a division with the Lions and Vikings WRs, Green Bay has to combat them with strong corner play. Jaire Alexander is likely gone, so let's go with Hairston, who ran the fastest 40 at the combine for corners and played for a very good defensive coach at Kentucky in Mark Stoops.

24. Minnesota Vikings : Likely trade. If no trade: Nick Emmanwori , S, South Carolina

I would expect the Vikings' phone to be ringing off the hook, as Minnesota has just four picks and a quarterback-hungry team might want to come up. If Minnesota does make a pick, I’ll hand the Vikings Nick Emmanwori, who not only has tested well but has produced on the field, too.

25. Houston Texans : Josh Simmons, OL, Ohio State

Is trash too hard of a word to describe the 2024 Texans OL? A complete overhaul is underway and Simmons is the best OL remaining at this point.

26. Los Angeles Rams : Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

I've had a hard time putting someone here. This could be a sneaky landing spot for a quarterback. The Rams could also go corner. Or they could help Matthew Stafford and that offense that didn't get a ton of production from the TE group last year. That probably needs to change this year now that Cooper Kupp is gone. Taylor can line up in a couple of different ways and is a perfect prospect for Sean McVay to get his hands on schematically.

27. Baltimore Ravens : Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Starks is the type of player that just feels like he’s meant to be a Raven. There’s a reason Baltimore is in the mix every year, and it is because the Ravens take great players and don't try and reach for a potential need. This pick will be another example of that.

28. Detroit Lions : Nic Scourton , Edge, Texas A&M

This is a clear need for Detroit, whose defense finally broke bad in the NFC playoffs. If things fall the way I've mocked them, the Lions will have their choice of Scourton, Mike Green and James Pearce. I’ll opt for Scourton, who just happened to play last season at Dan Campbell’s alma mater.

29. Washington Commanders : Mike Green, Edge, Marshall

Leading sacker Dante Fowler departed, making this an area to address in the draft. I’m always worried when I see a G5 player rack up a ton of sacks or other stats and how that might translate to the P5 or the NFL, but Green’s production is hard to look past.

30. Buffalo Bills : Derrick Harmon , DT, Oregon

Corner is also an option here. I see the Bills having their choice of Harmon, Grant and Walter Nolen. Harmon plays with a mean streak that makes him unblockable at times.

31. Kansas City Chiefs : Kenneth Grant , DT, Michigan

Anything is on the table for the AFC Champions — trade, OL, DT or RB. Getting some help for Chris Jones up front seems like the best use of this pick, if the Chiefs use it to select a player.

32. Philadelphia Eagles : Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

The Super Bowl champs will surely address a defense that lost some key contributors as well as potentially starting Kelee Ringo or Sydney Brown at corner. When you’re the champs, there surely isn't a wrong way to go and trading back is always an option. I’ll go with the Eagles addressing the secondary route with Ravel, who tore an ACL in September but is expected to be ready for camp. With no injury, he would certainly be a first-round pick.

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

