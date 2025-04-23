National Football League
Former NFL kicker Jay Feely announces plan to run for U.S. House of Representatives seat
Former NFL kicker Jay Feely announces plan to run for U.S. House of Representatives seat

Published Apr. 23, 2025 5:39 p.m. ET

Jay Feely announced his plan to run for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday. 

"I'm excited to announce my candidacy for U.S. Congress in Arizona's 5th Congressional District," Feely wrote on X. "I look forward to earning your vote."

Feely was a kicker in the NFL for 13 seasons, four of which he played for the Arizona Cardinals. He played for a total of six franchises. Following his retirement from the NFL, Feely became a commentator, reporter and analyst for CBS Sports. He was first a color analyst covering college football and later moved on to cover the NFL in 2017.

Feely will seek to replace Rep. Andy Biggs, who is running to become governor of Arizona after eight years in Congress. Feely's campaign website said he is running "to fight for border security, protect our freedoms and put America First."

Born and raised near Tampa, Fla., Feely attended the University of Michigan from 1994 to 1998, winning a national championship with the Wolverines in 1997. He had a two-year stint in the Arena Football League before joining the Atlanta Falcons in 2001.

Feely's longest run with an NFL team was with the Falcons from 2001-04 and Cardinals from 2010-13. He finished his professional career with the Chicago Bears in 2014.

