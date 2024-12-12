National Football League 2024 NFL Week 15 Pick 'Em: Predictions for FOX Super 6 by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Published Dec. 12, 2024 12:22 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Week 15 of the NFL season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the NFL Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I've got you covered.

Read below for my thoughts on NFL Week 15 on FOX and the FOX Sports app .

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. Which player will have the MOST RECEIVING YARDS?

Ja'Marr Chase, A.J. Brown, CeeDee Lamb, Terry McLaurin

One of these players has the most receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in the league this season, and his team desperately needs him to be a superstar each week — and it seems like each week, he is just that.

Prediction: Ja'Marr Chase

2. Order the teams by who will have the MOST POINTS SCORED (highest to lowest):

Cowboys, Panthers, Commanders, Saints

The Cowboys are coming off a heartbreaking loss to Cincy, while the Panthers are playing better and have lost three straight in competitive fashion. Still, I like Dallas to win on the road, considering its last win came on the road at Washington and I just don't trust Carolina is over any sort of hump. Speaking of the Commanders, they hit the road to face a Saints team that's won three of four. But Washington has something to play for — its playoff life, to be exact.

Prediction: Commanders, Cowboys, Saints, Panthers

3. Which player will have the MOST PASSING COMPLETIONS?

Tua Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow, Baker Mayfield, Russell Wilson

Don't look now, but the Dolphins have won four of their last five, and Tagovailoa is airing it out. Over the last four weeks, he has 127 completions (31.8 completions per game) out of 169 passes attempted (42.3 attempts per week). Miami is committed to the pass. However, the same could be said about Burrow in Cincinnati, who has completed 123 of 188 passes over the last four weeks. Tough call.

Prediction: Tua Tagovailoa

4. Which NFL MVP will throw for 250 YARDS OR MORE?

Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, None

Jackson and Mahomes both have seven 250-yard passing games this season, while Rodgers has just four. However, how much will Mahomes throw this weekend at Cleveland, with Myles Garrett breathing down his throat? Jackson gets the Giants, which is a bad team with a good pass defense, as one of seven teams to allow fewer than 200 passing yards per game (194.7). Give me A-Rod at Jacksonville, a team that allows the second-most passing yards per game on the year (263.5).

Prediction: Aaron Rodgers

5. Order the RBs by who will have the MOST RUSHING YARDS (highest to lowest):

Najee Harris, Chuba Hubbard, Brian Robinson Jr., Saquon Barkley

Harris hasn't cracked 70 yards in five weeks. Hubbard and Robinson have both eclipsed 100 yards three times apiece this year. Barkley? He's passed the 100-yard mark a whopping nine times. He gets a rugged Steelers defense this week — Pittsburgh is one of six teams allowing fewer than 100 rushing yards per game — but how can you bet against Barkley given his form this season?

Prediction: Saquon Barkley

6. What will be the outcome of this Pennsylvania showdown?

Eagles win by 5 points or more OR Steelers win, tie or lose by 4 points or fewer

As odd as it might sound, this could be considered a lookahead game for the Steelers. They don't need to win at Philly, but they do need to beat the Ravens in Baltimore next week. A win over the Ravens would seal up the AFC North for the Steelers, and I think they know that heading into this weekend.

Prediction: Eagles win by 5 points or more

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Eagles 23, Steelers 17

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

