How to Watch Steelers vs. Dolphins on Monday Night Football: Time, TV Channel, Live Stream
De'Von Achane and the Miami Dolphins (6-7) play the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET, at Acrisure Stadium.
The Steelers are compiling 23.7 points per game on offense, which ranks them 14th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 20th, surrendering 23.9 points per contest. From an offensive angle, the Dolphins are posting 21.6 points per contest (21st-ranked). They rank 15th in the NFL on defense (22.8 points given up per game).
We will dig into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on TV.
How to Watch Steelers vs. Dolphins
- When: Monday, December 15, 2025 at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: FOX One + ESPN Bundle
Steelers vs. Dolphins: Head-to-Head
- Pittsburgh and Miami have been an even matchup in the past two meetings, with two wins, two losses, and a tie for each team.
- Pittsburgh has scored 37 points in the last two matchups while only allowing 30 to Miami.
Steelers' 2025 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/7/2025
|at Jets
|W 34-32
|CBS
|9/14/2025
|Seahawks
|L 31-17
|FOX
|9/21/2025
|at Patriots
|W 21-14
|CBS
|9/28/2025
|vs. Vikings
|W 24-21
|NFL Network
|10/12/2025
|Browns
|W 23-9
|CBS
|10/16/2025
|at Bengals
|L 33-31
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/26/2025
|Packers
|L 35-25
|NBC/Peacock
|11/2/2025
|Colts
|W 27-20
|CBS
|11/9/2025
|at Chargers
|L 25-10
|NBC/Peacock
|11/16/2025
|Bengals
|W 34-12
|CBS
|11/23/2025
|at Bears
|L 31-28
|CBS
|11/30/2025
|Bills
|L 26-7
|CBS
|12/7/2025
|at Ravens
|W 27-22
|CBS
|12/15/2025
|Dolphins
|-
|ESPN
|12/21/2025
|at Lions
|-
|CBS
|12/28/2025
|at Browns
|-
|CBS
|TBD
|Ravens
|-
|-
Steelers Stats & Insights
- Offensively, Pittsburgh ranks 23rd in the NFL with 195.2 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defense ranks 27th in passing yards allowed per contest (244.0).
- The Steelers rank fourth-worst in rushing offense (89.2 rushing yards per game), but they've played better on defense, ranking 21st with 125.3 rushing yards allowed per contest.
- Pittsburgh has forced 23 total turnovers (fourth in NFL) this season and have turned it over 14 times (ninth in NFL) for a turnover margin of +9, the fourth-best mark in the league.
Steelers Key Players
- Aaron Rodgers has helped drive the Steelers' offense this year, racking up 2,370 passing yards with 20 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 65.4% completion percentage.
- Jaylen Warren has generated 652 rushing yards (4.1 yards per carry) and four touchdowns in 12 games for the Steelers.
- In 13 games, D.K. Metcalf has converted 87 targets into 52 catches, 753 yards and five touchdowns for the Steelers.
Dolphins' 2025 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/7/2025
|at Colts
|L 33-8
|CBS
|9/14/2025
|Patriots
|L 33-27
|CBS
|9/18/2025
|at Bills
|L 31-21
|Amazon Prime Video
|9/29/2025
|Jets
|W 27-21
|ESPN
|10/5/2025
|at Panthers
|L 27-24
|FOX
|10/12/2025
|Chargers
|L 29-27
|CBS
|10/19/2025
|at Browns
|L 31-6
|CBS
|10/26/2025
|at Falcons
|W 34-10
|CBS
|10/30/2025
|Ravens
|L 28-6
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/9/2025
|Bills
|W 30-13
|CBS
|11/16/2025
|vs. Commanders
|W 16-13
|NFL Network
|11/30/2025
|Saints
|W 21-17
|FOX
|12/7/2025
|at Jets
|W 34-10
|CBS
|12/15/2025
|at Steelers
|-
|ESPN
|12/21/2025
|Bengals
|-
|NBC
|12/28/2025
|Buccaneers
|-
|FOX
|TBD
|at Patriots
|-
|-
Dolphins Stats & Insights
- Miami ranks 27th in the NFL with 178.2 passing yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 13th with 202.6 passing yards ceded per game on defense.
- From an offensive standpoint, the Dolphins are putting up 126.5 rushing yards per contest (eighth-ranked). They rank 27th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (131.9 rushing yards given up per game).
- Miami has a -1 turnover margin this season, which ranks 15th in the NFL.
Dolphins Key Players
- On the ground, Achane has seven touchdowns and 1,126 yards (86.6 per game).
- In 13 games, Tua Tagovailoa has thrown for 2,407 yards (185.2 per game), with 18 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.9%.
- In 13 games, Jaylen Waddle has 57 receptions for 812 yards (62.5 per game) and six touchdowns.
-
2025 NFL Playoff Picture, Bracket, Schedule After Week 15 Sunday Afternoon Slate
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Will Heisman Trophy Winner Fernando Mendoza Be No. 1 Pick?
NFL Confidential: Scouts, Execs on What's Wrong with Chiefs and If They Can Fix It
Frigid Sunday In Chicago: Browns-Bears To Feature Brutal Winter Weather
4 Takeaways From the Broncos' Win Over the Packers
Packers Fear Star Edge Rusher Micah Parsons Tore His ACL in Broncos Loss
NFL Injury Report Week 15 for Jayden Daniels, Rome Odunze, Tee Higgins on Sunday
4 Takeaways From the Bills' Win Over the Patriots
NFL Week 15 Preview: Stats and Storylines for 7 FOX Sports Games
