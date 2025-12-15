National Football League
How to Watch Steelers vs. Dolphins on Monday Night Football: Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

Published Dec. 15, 2025 9:38 a.m. ET

De'Von Achane and the Miami Dolphins (6-7) play the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET, at Acrisure Stadium.

The Steelers are compiling 23.7 points per game on offense, which ranks them 14th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 20th, surrendering 23.9 points per contest. From an offensive angle, the Dolphins are posting 21.6 points per contest (21st-ranked). They rank 15th in the NFL on defense (22.8 points given up per game).

We will dig into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on TV.

How to Watch Steelers vs. Dolphins

  • When: Monday, December 15, 2025 at 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN
Steelers vs. Dolphins: Head-to-Head

  • Pittsburgh and Miami have been an even matchup in the past two meetings, with two wins, two losses, and a tie for each team.
  • Pittsburgh has scored 37 points in the last two matchups while only allowing 30 to Miami.

Steelers' 2025 Schedule

DateOpponentScoreTV
9/7/2025at JetsW 34-32CBS
9/14/2025SeahawksL 31-17FOX
9/21/2025at PatriotsW 21-14CBS
9/28/2025vs. VikingsW 24-21NFL Network
10/12/2025BrownsW 23-9CBS
10/16/2025at BengalsL 33-31Amazon Prime Video
10/26/2025PackersL 35-25NBC/Peacock
11/2/2025ColtsW 27-20CBS
11/9/2025at ChargersL 25-10NBC/Peacock
11/16/2025BengalsW 34-12CBS
11/23/2025at BearsL 31-28CBS
11/30/2025BillsL 26-7CBS
12/7/2025at RavensW 27-22CBS
12/15/2025Dolphins-ESPN
12/21/2025at Lions-CBS
12/28/2025at Browns-CBS
TBDRavens--

Steelers Stats & Insights

  • Offensively, Pittsburgh ranks 23rd in the NFL with 195.2 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defense ranks 27th in passing yards allowed per contest (244.0).
  • The Steelers rank fourth-worst in rushing offense (89.2 rushing yards per game), but they've played better on defense, ranking 21st with 125.3 rushing yards allowed per contest.
  • Pittsburgh has forced 23 total turnovers (fourth in NFL) this season and have turned it over 14 times (ninth in NFL) for a turnover margin of +9, the fourth-best mark in the league.

Steelers Key Players

  • Aaron Rodgers has helped drive the Steelers' offense this year, racking up 2,370 passing yards with 20 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 65.4% completion percentage.
  • Jaylen Warren has generated 652 rushing yards (4.1 yards per carry) and four touchdowns in 12 games for the Steelers.
  • In 13 games, D.K. Metcalf has converted 87 targets into 52 catches, 753 yards and five touchdowns for the Steelers.

Dolphins' 2025 Schedule

DateOpponentScoreTV
9/7/2025at ColtsL 33-8CBS
9/14/2025PatriotsL 33-27CBS
9/18/2025at BillsL 31-21Amazon Prime Video
9/29/2025JetsW 27-21ESPN
10/5/2025at PanthersL 27-24FOX
10/12/2025ChargersL 29-27CBS
10/19/2025at BrownsL 31-6CBS
10/26/2025at FalconsW 34-10CBS
10/30/2025RavensL 28-6Amazon Prime Video
11/9/2025BillsW 30-13CBS
11/16/2025vs. CommandersW 16-13NFL Network
11/30/2025SaintsW 21-17FOX
12/7/2025at JetsW 34-10CBS
12/15/2025at Steelers-ESPN
12/21/2025Bengals-NBC
12/28/2025Buccaneers-FOX
TBDat Patriots--

Dolphins Stats & Insights

  • Miami ranks 27th in the NFL with 178.2 passing yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 13th with 202.6 passing yards ceded per game on defense.
  • From an offensive standpoint, the Dolphins are putting up 126.5 rushing yards per contest (eighth-ranked). They rank 27th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (131.9 rushing yards given up per game).
  • Miami has a -1 turnover margin this season, which ranks 15th in the NFL.

Dolphins Key Players

  • On the ground, Achane has seven touchdowns and 1,126 yards (86.6 per game).
  • In 13 games, Tua Tagovailoa has thrown for 2,407 yards (185.2 per game), with 18 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.9%.
  • In 13 games, Jaylen Waddle has 57 receptions for 812 yards (62.5 per game) and six touchdowns.

FOX Sports used technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar to create this story.

