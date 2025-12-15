How to Watch Steelers vs. Dolphins on Monday Night Football: Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

De'Von Achane and the Miami Dolphins (6-7) play the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET, at Acrisure Stadium.

The Steelers are compiling 23.7 points per game on offense, which ranks them 14th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 20th, surrendering 23.9 points per contest. From an offensive angle, the Dolphins are posting 21.6 points per contest (21st-ranked). They rank 15th in the NFL on defense (22.8 points given up per game).

How to Watch Steelers vs. Dolphins

When: Monday, December 15, 2025 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

TV: ESPN

Streaming: FOX One + ESPN Bundle

Steelers vs. Dolphins: Head-to-Head

Pittsburgh and Miami have been an even matchup in the past two meetings, with two wins, two losses, and a tie for each team.

Pittsburgh has scored 37 points in the last two matchups while only allowing 30 to Miami.

Steelers' 2025 Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/7/2025 at Jets W 34-32 CBS 9/14/2025 Seahawks L 31-17 FOX 9/21/2025 at Patriots W 21-14 CBS 9/28/2025 vs. Vikings W 24-21 NFL Network 10/12/2025 Browns W 23-9 CBS 10/16/2025 at Bengals L 33-31 Amazon Prime Video 10/26/2025 Packers L 35-25 NBC/Peacock 11/2/2025 Colts W 27-20 CBS 11/9/2025 at Chargers L 25-10 NBC/Peacock 11/16/2025 Bengals W 34-12 CBS 11/23/2025 at Bears L 31-28 CBS 11/30/2025 Bills L 26-7 CBS 12/7/2025 at Ravens W 27-22 CBS 12/15/2025 Dolphins - ESPN 12/21/2025 at Lions - CBS 12/28/2025 at Browns - CBS TBD Ravens - -

Steelers Stats & Insights

Offensively, Pittsburgh ranks 23rd in the NFL with 195.2 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defense ranks 27th in passing yards allowed per contest (244.0).

The Steelers rank fourth-worst in rushing offense (89.2 rushing yards per game), but they've played better on defense, ranking 21st with 125.3 rushing yards allowed per contest.

Pittsburgh has forced 23 total turnovers (fourth in NFL) this season and have turned it over 14 times (ninth in NFL) for a turnover margin of +9, the fourth-best mark in the league.

Steelers Key Players

Aaron Rodgers has helped drive the Steelers' offense this year, racking up 2,370 passing yards with 20 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 65.4% completion percentage.

Jaylen Warren has generated 652 rushing yards (4.1 yards per carry) and four touchdowns in 12 games for the Steelers.

In 13 games, D.K. Metcalf has converted 87 targets into 52 catches, 753 yards and five touchdowns for the Steelers.

Dolphins' 2025 Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/7/2025 at Colts L 33-8 CBS 9/14/2025 Patriots L 33-27 CBS 9/18/2025 at Bills L 31-21 Amazon Prime Video 9/29/2025 Jets W 27-21 ESPN 10/5/2025 at Panthers L 27-24 FOX 10/12/2025 Chargers L 29-27 CBS 10/19/2025 at Browns L 31-6 CBS 10/26/2025 at Falcons W 34-10 CBS 10/30/2025 Ravens L 28-6 Amazon Prime Video 11/9/2025 Bills W 30-13 CBS 11/16/2025 vs. Commanders W 16-13 NFL Network 11/30/2025 Saints W 21-17 FOX 12/7/2025 at Jets W 34-10 CBS 12/15/2025 at Steelers - ESPN 12/21/2025 Bengals - NBC 12/28/2025 Buccaneers - FOX TBD at Patriots - -

Dolphins Stats & Insights

Miami ranks 27th in the NFL with 178.2 passing yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 13th with 202.6 passing yards ceded per game on defense.

From an offensive standpoint, the Dolphins are putting up 126.5 rushing yards per contest (eighth-ranked). They rank 27th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (131.9 rushing yards given up per game).

Miami has a -1 turnover margin this season, which ranks 15th in the NFL.

Dolphins Key Players

On the ground, Achane has seven touchdowns and 1,126 yards (86.6 per game).

In 13 games, Tua Tagovailoa has thrown for 2,407 yards (185.2 per game), with 18 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.9%.

In 13 games, Jaylen Waddle has 57 receptions for 812 yards (62.5 per game) and six touchdowns.

