Steelers vs. Dolphins Prediction, Odds, Picks for Monday Night Football

The Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) are the favorites, expected to win by at least a field goal but less than a touchdown (currently -3) over the Miami Dolphins (6-7), despite the Dolphins having won four games straight. An over/under of 42.5 points has been established for the matchup.

Steelers vs. Dolphins Odds & Betting Lines

Steelers vs. Dolphins Prediction & Pick

The Steelers look positioned to take down the Dolphins tonight. Pittsburgh’s defense has been a brick wall, and with Miami struggling in cold weather, this is a difficult matchup for the Dolphins. Pittsburgh is favored by 3 points, and its home-field advantage at Acrisure Stadium should matter.

Miami enters on a four-game winning streak, but those wins came against weaker opponents. Running back De’Von Achane is expected to play through a rib injury, which is important for Miami’s offense. Even so, Pittsburgh has been strong against the run and is allowing only 89.2 rushing yards per game this season.

Pittsburgh has been steady on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has played well for the Steelers, and the offense has started to click. With T.J. Watt sidelined, Miami might find chances to challenge Pittsburgh’s pass rush, although the Dolphins have been inconsistent offensively.

The Over/Under is set at 42.5, and while both teams can score, the defensive matchup could keep the total lower. Pittsburgh’s experience in cold conditions should be an advantage, and the Steelers are in a strong position to come out on top.

Pick ATS: Steelers (-3)

Pick OU: Over (42.5)

Prediction: Steelers 26 - Dolphins 20

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Miami

Game date: Monday, December 15, 2025

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

TV: ESPN

Streaming: FOX One + ESPN Bundle

Steelers vs. Dolphins Recent Matchups

In their past two matchups, Miami owns a split 1-1 record against Pittsburgh.

In their last two head-to-head matchups, Pittsburgh has tallied 37 points against Miami, while giving up only 30 points.

Pittsburgh Betting Info

Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 6-7-0 this year.

The Steelers have been favored by 3 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Pittsburgh games this year have hit the over on seven of 13 set point totals (53.8%).

When playing as the moneyline favorite, the Steelers have won 66.7% of the time (4-2).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Steelers' implied win probability is 63.0%.

Steelers Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 195.2 (2,538) 23 Rush yards 89.2 (1,160) 29 Points scored 23.7 (308) 20 Pass yards against 244.0 (3,172) 27 Rush yards against 125.3 (1,629) 21 Points allowed 23.9 (311) 20

Pittsburgh's Key Players

Offense

Aaron Rodgers has 2,370 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions this year. He has completed 65.4% of his attempts, averaging 197.5 yards per game and 6.9 per attempt.

He has tacked on 26 rushing yards (2.2 per game) and one touchdown on the ground.

Jaylen Warren has put up 652 rushing yards with four touchdowns (54.3 yards per game through 12 games). His 4.1 yards per attempt rank 28th in the NFL.

He has hauled in 30 passes (on 35 targets) for 277 receiving yards with two touchdowns. He's averaging 23.1 receiving yards and 2.5 catches per game.

D.K. Metcalf has five touchdown catches this season, and has 52 receptions for 753 yards on 87 targets, while averaging four catches and 57.9 yards per game.

In the ground game, Kenneth Gainwell averages 4.6 yards per attempt and 28.5 yards per game for 371 total rushing yards. He has scored four rushing touchdowns this season.

Gainwell has been targeted 58 times to the tune of 50 catches, 286 yards and two TDs.

Defense

On the defensive side, T.J. Watt has seven sacks (first on the Steelers) to go with 10 TFL, 53 tackles, and one interception in 2025.

Payton Wilson has intercepted one pass and added 97 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

Patrick Queen has recorded 96 tackles, five TFL, and one sack this year. He's second on the Steelers in tackles.

So far this season, Nick Herbig has 28 tackles, 12 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and one interception.

Miami Betting Info

Miami has registered a 7-6-0 record against the spread this year.

So far this year, the Dolphins have been installed as underdogs by a 3-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those matchups.

This season, Miami games have hit the over seven times.

This season, the Dolphins have won two out of the seven games in which they've been the underdog.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 41.3% chance of a victory for the Dolphins.

Dolphins Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 178.2 (2,316) 27 Rush yards 126.5 (1,644) 8 Points scored 21.6 (281) 25 Pass yards against 202.6 (2,634) 13 Rush yards against 131.9 (1,715) 27 Points allowed 22.8 (296) 15

Miami's Key Players

Offense

De'Von Achane averages 86.6 rushing yards per game this year (1,126 total yards to rank fourth in the NFL), while scoring seven rushing touchdowns.

Achane has also played a role the receiving game with 383 yards (29.5 per game) on 55 receptions (4.2 per game), while being targeted 73 times. He has four receiving touchdowns.

Tua Tagovailoa has 2,407 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. His completion percentage is 66.9% and he averages 185.2 yards per game and 6.8 per attempt.

Through 13 games played this season, Jaylen Waddle has 57 catches (4.4 receptions per game on 6.6 targets per game) for 812 yards and six receiving touchdowns.

Malik Washington has been targeted 56 times, resulting in 40 catches for 274 yards .

Defense

Jordyn Brooks' 2025 output includes 142 tackles, 10 TFL, and 2.5 sacks through 13 games. He leads the Dolphins and is second in the NFL in tackles.

Tyrel Dodson has four sacks (second on the Dolphins) to go with nine TFL, 98 tackles, and one interception.

During the 2025 season, Minkah Fitzpatrick has 68 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and one interception in 13 games.

Bradley Chubb's stat sheet includes 35 tackles, seven TFL, and 6.5 sacks in 13 games

