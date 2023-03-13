National Football League
Falcons sign OG Chris Lindstrom to record $105 million extension

Published Mar. 13, 2023 3:10 p.m. EDT

The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday that Pro Bowler Chris Lindstrom has signed a five-year contract extension, reportedly making him the NFL’s highest-paid guard.

ESPN reported the deal, which will keep Lindstrom with the Falcons through the 2028 season, is worth $105 million. It locks up another key member of the offensive line, with left tackle Jake Matthews under contract through 2026.

Lindstrom’s average of $21 million per season surpasses Indianapolis guard Quenton Nelson’s $20.2 million annual average, according to ESPN.

The 26-year-old Lindstrom was Atlanta's top pick in 2019 out of Boston College. He has started 55 games over his four-year career, only missing time when he went down with a broken foot as a rookie.

Lindstrom was selected to his first Pro Bowl this past season after starting all 17 games at right guard and anchoring a line that opened up holes for the third-best rushing attack in the NFL. The Falcons averaged 159.9 yards per game on the ground.

According to Pro Football Focus's evaluators, Lindstrom led all offensive players with a 95.0 grade. 

Lindstrom has only been called for only one holding penalty in his career.

The contract extension for Lindstrom is expected to be part of a spending spree by the Falcons, who went into free agency with roughly $50 million of cap space.

Atlanta is looking to take a big step in 2023 after five straight losing seasons.

Reporting from The Associated Press.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
