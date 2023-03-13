National Football League Falcons sign OG Chris Lindstrom to record $105 million extension Published Mar. 13, 2023 3:10 p.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday that Pro Bowler Chris Lindstrom has signed a five-year contract extension, reportedly making him the NFL’s highest-paid guard.

ESPN reported the deal, which will keep Lindstrom with the Falcons through the 2028 season, is worth $105 million. It locks up another key member of the offensive line, with left tackle Jake Matthews under contract through 2026.

Lindstrom’s average of $21 million per season surpasses Indianapolis guard Quenton Nelson’s $20.2 million annual average, according to ESPN.

The 26-year-old Lindstrom was Atlanta's top pick in 2019 out of Boston College. He has started 55 games over his four-year career, only missing time when he went down with a broken foot as a rookie.

Lindstrom was selected to his first Pro Bowl this past season after starting all 17 games at right guard and anchoring a line that opened up holes for the third-best rushing attack in the NFL. The Falcons averaged 159.9 yards per game on the ground.

According to Pro Football Focus's evaluators, Lindstrom led all offensive players with a 95.0 grade.

Lindstrom has only been called for only one holding penalty in his career.

The contract extension for Lindstrom is expected to be part of a spending spree by the Falcons, who went into free agency with roughly $50 million of cap space.

Atlanta is looking to take a big step in 2023 after five straight losing seasons.

Reporting from The Associated Press.

