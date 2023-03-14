National Football League
National Football League

Dolphins agree to two-year, $11M deal with Titans LB David Long Jr.

Published Mar. 14, 2023 8:50 a.m. EDT

Former Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr. has agreed to a two-year, $11 million deal with the Miami Dolphins, per multiple reports.

In four seasons with the Titans, Long made 26 career starts — including 12 in 2022 — before a hamstring injury landed him on IR last December. He finished last season with 86 tackles (52 solo), seven tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and two interceptions, all of which are career highs for the 26-year-old.

Long joined the Titans as a sixth-round draft pick out of West Virginia in 2019 after being named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2018. As a rookie, he played in 14 regular-season games and three postseason contests.

He has 230 tackles, four interceptions and two forced fumbles in his professional career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Long is ranked No. 34 in FOX Sports' top 50 NFL free agents list.

Analysis From FOX Sports' free-agent rankings:

quote

Long is about as crucial to the Titans defense as anyone. He racked up 86 tackles in 12 games and showed a lot of versatility, so if Tennessee doesn't see his value, someone else will.



Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Miami Dolphins
Tennessee Titans
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2022-23 NBA MVP Race: Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid in two-man race
2022-23 NBA MVP Race: Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid in two-man race
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes