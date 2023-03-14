Dolphins agree to two-year, $11M deal with Titans LB David Long Jr.
Former Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr. has agreed to a two-year, $11 million deal with the Miami Dolphins, per multiple reports.
In four seasons with the Titans, Long made 26 career starts — including 12 in 2022 — before a hamstring injury landed him on IR last December. He finished last season with 86 tackles (52 solo), seven tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and two interceptions, all of which are career highs for the 26-year-old.
Long joined the Titans as a sixth-round draft pick out of West Virginia in 2019 after being named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2018. As a rookie, he played in 14 regular-season games and three postseason contests.
He has 230 tackles, four interceptions and two forced fumbles in his professional career.
Long is ranked No. 34 in FOX Sports' top 50 NFL free agents list.
Analysis From FOX Sports' free-agent rankings:
Long is about as crucial to the Titans defense as anyone. He racked up 86 tackles in 12 games and showed a lot of versatility, so if Tennessee doesn't see his value, someone else will.
