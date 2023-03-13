National Football League Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler requests trade Published Mar. 13, 2023 2:15 p.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

The Los Angeles Chargers' offseason took a turn Monday, as ESPN reported that running back Austin Ekeler has requested permission to speak with other NFL teams about a potential trade.

ESPN notes that Ekeler and the Chargers have been unable to make progress on a new contract. Ekeler, 27, is a free agent after the 2023 season.

The soon-to-be seventh-year running back has been a linchpin for the Chargers' offense. This past season, Ekeler totaled 915 rushing yards, 722 receiving yards and 18 combined touchdowns.

Los Angeles is coming off a 10-7 season, which ended with a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC wild-card round.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Los Angeles Chargers Austin Ekeler

share