National Football League
National Football League

NFC South free-agency roundup: Falcons make big splash, Bucs keep key defender

Updated Mar. 13, 2023 7:13 p.m. EDT
Greg Auman
Greg Auman
NFC South Reporter

The first day of NFL free agency meant different things across the NFC South, with the Falcons among the busiest of spenders, the Panthers upgrading their defense and the cap-strapped Saints taking losses from theirs. Even the Bucs got to make a key signing as the division continues to make a splash.

Outside signings can't take place until Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, but Atlanta got started with a flurry of moves, landing a top safety in Jessie Bates, locking up Pro Bowl guard Chris Lindstrom, trading for Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith and signing defensive tackle David Onyemata away from the Saints. New Orleans lost another key piece of its defensive front when defensive tackle Shy Tuttle signed with the Panthers, who also added safety Vonn Bell.

Even the Bucs, expected to have a quiet day with limited cap space, were able to keep their top free agent, giving cornerback Jamel Dean a four-year, $52 million contract with $26 million guaranteed.

Atlanta owned the day Monday, committing to about $230 million in new contracts, starting with Lindstrom, the 2019 first-round pick who made his first Pro Bowl last year and will play the upcoming season on his fifth-year option. Lindstrom will reportedly get $105 million over five years, making him the highest-paid guard in the NFL and keeping him under contract through the 2028 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bates, 26, was considered the top safety in this free-agent class, coming off a season with four interceptions, giving him 14 in his five years in Cincinnati. He's getting $64 million over four years for an average of $16 million a year. He was ranked by FOX Sports as the No. 7 available free agent at any position in this class.

In trading for Smith, the Falcons reunited the Patriots tight end with Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, who was his position coach with the Titans in 2017-18 and then his offensive coordinator in 2019-20. Smith had eight touchdown catches in 2020, landing him a big contract with New England, but he mustered only 55 catches and one touchdown in two years with the Patriots. The Falcons are sending a seventh-round pick to acquire Smith, who was to make $23 million over the next two years under his current contract.

The Falcons also got a key defensive piece for new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, signing Onyemata, one of the Saints' top free agents. The 30-year-old started every game for New Orleans last year, finishing with five sacks to give him 23 over the past six years. The deal is reportedly for $35 million over three years, including $24 million guaranteed. Atlanta also re-signed two of its own free agents in punter Bradley Pinion and fullback Keith Smith.

The Falcons began the day with $65 million in cap space, second-most of any NFL team, and should still have about $20 million, depending how their deals are framed.

Carolina, which traded up to acquire the No. 1 pick in next month's draft last week, added two pieces to Ejiro Evero's new defense, signing Tuttle away from the Saints and also getting safety Vonn Bell, who had four interceptions for the Bengals last year. The 27-year-old Tuttle, who started 14 games last season and finished with 49 tackles and two sacks, will reportedly get $19.5 million over three years. Bell, who played his first four NFL seasons in the division with the Saints, adds a veteran presence to the Panthers' back end. The Panthers also tendered a $2.63-million, one-year deal to restricted free agent Sam Franklin, who led them with 13 special-teams tackles last season.

Neither the Saints nor the Bucs had any signings in the first four hours of free agency. New Orleans was still restructuring contracts to get under the cap before Wednesday's deadline.

Dean was seen as one of the top free agents at any position, but the Bucs were able to bring him back to pair with Carlton Davis as anchors of their pass defense. If they can't re-sign linebacker Lavonte David, their next priority is adding a veteran quarterback to compete with Kyle Trask, potentially former Browns quarterbacks Baker Mayfield or Jacoby Brissett. The Bucs saw defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches, a key part of their rotation for the past five years, sign with the Giants. Nunez-Roches, 29, set career highs with 33 tackles and two sacks last season.

Greg Auman is FOX Sports’ NFC South reporter, covering the Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers and Saints. He is in his 10th season covering the Bucs and the NFL full-time, having spent time at the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter at @gregauman.  

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Atlanta Falcons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Javon Hargrave agrees to reported 4-year, $84M deal with 49ers
Javon Hargrave agrees to reported 4-year, $84M deal with 49ers
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes