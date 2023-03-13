National Football League
'Ain't f---ing done yet': Jason Kelce announces return to Eagles

Updated Mar. 13, 2023 4:18 p.m. EDT

Jason Kelce is not going out a Super Bowl loser.

Just over a month after Jason's Eagles lost to his little brother Travis' Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, the 35-year-old fan favorite announced Monday on Twitter that he will return for a 13th season.

"I have put much thought into whether it makes sense to play another season. After talking it over with my wife and many other friends and family, I have decided to return for another year," Kelce wrote. "Thank you to all my supporters and detractors for fueling me, I ain’t f---ing done yet!"

Jason is still one of the best in the NFL at his position, earning first-team All-Pro honors in five of the past six seasons. But he has also won over fans for his personality off the field through his appearances at other Philadelphia sports events like the Phillies' playoff run last season, his popular podcast co-hosted with Travis, and the Christmas songs album he recorded with fellow Eagles offensive linemen Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson

[2023 NFL Draft offensive tackle rankings: Paris Johnson leads top 10 prospects]

Jason also made some memorable cameos during the March 4 episode of "Saturday Night Live" that Travis hosted, appearing in the audience turning Travis' opening monologue and showing up in two sketches as well.

Kelce becomes the latest veteran Eagles lineman to remain with the team. Pass-rusher Brandon Graham re-signed with Philadelphia on a one-year, $6 million deal earlier this week, and Johnson is still under contract and has showed no indication of retiring.

However, the Eagles did lose a key defensive line piece Monday when defensive tackle Javon Hargrave reportedly signed with the San Francisco 49ers, who Philadelphia beat in last season's NFC Championship Game.

