National Football League
National Football League

Commanders sign Daron Payne to 4-year, $90 million deal

Updated Mar. 12, 2023 4:39 p.m. EDT

For his efforts, Daron Payne has officially been paid. 

The Washington Commanders gave the defensive tackle the second-highest contract for a DT in NFL history on Sunday, signing him to a four-year, $90 million deal with $60 million guaranteed.

The 25-year-old Payne, heading into his sixth year out of Alabama, has become the anchor of the Commanders' defense. He was named to his first Pro Bowl this past season, tallying career-highs in tackles (64), sacks (11.5), quarterback hits (20), tackles for loss (18) and passes defended (5). He also tallied a fumble recovered and recorded the first safety of his career. 

Only the Rams' Aaron Donald has received a larger contract for a defensive tackle. Back in 2018, he signed a six-year, $135 million deal with $87 million guaranteed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top stories from FOX Sports:

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: United Rentals Work United 500 highlights: Kyle Larson wins Stage 2
United Rentals Work United 500 highlights: Kyle Larson wins Stage 2
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness 2023 Image March Madness 2023USFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament Projections2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes