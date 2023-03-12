Commanders sign Daron Payne to 4-year, $90 million deal
For his efforts, Daron Payne has officially been paid.
The Washington Commanders gave the defensive tackle the second-highest contract for a DT in NFL history on Sunday, signing him to a four-year, $90 million deal with $60 million guaranteed.
The 25-year-old Payne, heading into his sixth year out of Alabama, has become the anchor of the Commanders' defense. He was named to his first Pro Bowl this past season, tallying career-highs in tackles (64), sacks (11.5), quarterback hits (20), tackles for loss (18) and passes defended (5). He also tallied a fumble recovered and recorded the first safety of his career.
Only the Rams' Aaron Donald has received a larger contract for a defensive tackle. Back in 2018, he signed a six-year, $135 million deal with $87 million guaranteed.
