Travis Hunter vs. Shohei Ohtani: Whose two-way play is more impressive?

Colorado Buffaloes two-way superstar — and the potential No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft — Travis Hunter is a one-of-one player on the football field right now, as he has played both cornerback and wide receiver at a high level over the past three years.

Perhaps the only fair comparison in sports right now to Hunter would be Los Angeles Dodgers superstar and three-time league MVP Shohei Ohtani, who has both hit and pitched at a high level throughout parts of his MLB career.

But which one of the two has a more challenging task in their respective two-way play?

"Probably me and what I do in football [is more impressive] because it's a lot on your body. Ohtani, he's a great player, but you got to do a lot in football," Hunter said at the NFL Scouting Combine Thursday when asked whether his or Ohtani's two-way play is "more difficult."

While present for meetings with NFL teams, Hunter isn't doing drills at the combine this week in Indianapolis.

As a wide receiver, Hunter reeled in 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns at Colorado last season. His reception and touchdown totals led the Big 12. As a defensive back, Hunter totaled four interceptions, 11 passes defended and 36 combined tackles, helping him win Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors. Furthermore, Hunter, a two-time All-American, won the 2024 Heisman Trophy Award.

Hunter spent the previous two seasons in Colorado, preceded by playing one season with the Jackson State Tigers; he followed head coach Deion Sanders from Jackson State to Colorado in 2023.

On the other hand, Ohtani just had one of the best offensive seasons in MLB history, highlighted by becoming the first player to accomplish a 50-50 season (50 stolen bases and 50 home runs). The overwhelming, left-handed hitter finished the 2024 regular season with 54 home runs, 130 RBIs and 59 stolen bases, while posting a .310/.390/.646 slash line and helping the Dodgers win the 2024 World Series in what was his first season with the franchise.

Ohtani hasn't pitched in an MLB game since suffering a UCL tear in his pitching arm with the Los Angeles Angels in August 2023, merely serving as a designated hitter. That said, over the 86 career MLB starts that Ohtani has made, he has posted a 3.01 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 608 strikeouts over 481.2 innings; when Ohtani makes a start, he also hits.

Both being the center of a defense's attention in the passing game and shutting down the opposition's best receiver (Hunter), or both hitting and pitching at an All-Star level (Ohtani)? It's a fascinating debate. Granted, Hunter plays both ways more consistently, while injuries have unfortunately gotten in the way for Ohtani.

