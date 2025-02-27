National Football League
Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter won't work out at NFL Scouting Combine
Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter won't work out at NFL Scouting Combine

Published Feb. 27, 2025 4:14 p.m. ET

Two-way star Travis Hunter said Thursday he won't work out at the NFL Scouting Combine this week.

The Heisman Trophy winner might play both cornerback and wide receiver in the NFL after doing the same at Colorado.

Hunter said during his media availability that it would be up to the team that drafts him to decide his primary position but that he hoped he would be allowed to line up on both sides of the ball.

One thing Hunter said he didn't plan to do in the pros was return kicks or punts, saying he already has two jobs as a ball catcher and pass defender.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has lobbied publicly for his former star, urging any team that doesn't intend to use Hunter as a cornerback and as a receiver to pass on drafting him.

