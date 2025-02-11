National Football League Aaron Rodgers next team odds: Where will four-time MVP play next season? Published Feb. 11, 2025 3:19 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Aaron Rodgers experiment in New York is officially over, as the Jets organization told the 41-year-old quarterback that it was moving in a different direction.

But where will A-Rod suit up next season?

According to the odds, the frontrunner is another team in the AFC.

Let's check out the latest lines for Aaron Rodgers' next team as of Feb. 11 via DraftKings Sportsbook.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aaron Rodgers Next Team Odds

Pittsburgh Steelers: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Las Vegas Raiders: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

San Francisco 49ers: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Minnesota Vikings: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Tennessee Titans: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Indianapolis Colts: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Los Angeles Rams: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

New York Giants: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Who will Aaron Rodgers play for next season after Jets move on?

Rodgers spent his last two seasons in the NFL wearing a Jets uniform, although his time in New York failed to meet expectations.

In Year 1, Rodgers injured his Achilles tendon on the fourth snap of the team's first game. The four-time MVP missed the entire 2023 season.

The 2024 season, though, was supposed to be Rodgers' comeback campaign. And while the QB passed for 3,897 yards (eighth in the NFL) and threw for 28 touchdowns (tied for seventh), Gang Green finished the year 5-12, missing the playoffs as the third-place team in the AFC East.

So, where will the decorated quarterback — Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl MVP, four-time league MVP and 10-time Pro Bowler — play next season?

According to former Pro Bowler Matt Hasselbeck, Rodgers could be going south.

"Maybe it'll be the Tennessee Titans. I think there's an opportunity to go play in that Joe Burrow-offense, with Brian Callahan," Hasselbeck noted on "The Herd." Maybe he'll rub off on Will Levis a little bit."

Did the New York Jets make the right move by moving on from Aaron Rodgers & where does he go from here?

However, another destination — according to "Breakfast Ball" co-host Craig Carton — feels even better.

"Aaron Rodgers will be the starting quarterback next year of the San Francisco 49ers," Carton said on a recent episode. "I've got this entire thing worked out.

"Aaron Rodgers goes to San Francisco, Brock Purdy gets traded to the Cleveland Browns for Myles Garrett and that affords Cleveland the opportunity to then trade the No. 2 pick for a bevy of picks to fill out other holes they have on their roster."

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share