College Basketball March Madness 2023: Schedule dates, locations, how to watch Published Mar. 7, 2023 2:28 p.m. EST share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament tips off with Selection Sunday on March 12, followed by the First Four games on March 14 at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio.

Below are the dates and location for March Madness, which will end with the championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston on April 3.

March Madness Schedule & Locations

March 12, Selection Sunday

March 14-15, First Four: UD Arena (Dayton)

ADVERTISEMENT

March 16-17, First round: Legacy Arena (Birmingham), Wells Fargo Arena (Des Moines), Amway Center (Orlando), Golden 1 Center (Sacramento), MVP Arena (Albany), Nationwide Arena (Columbus), Ball Arena (Denver), Greensboro Coliseum (Greensboro)

March 18-19, Second round: Legacy Arena (Birmingham), Wells Fargo Arena (Des Moines), Amway Center (Orlando), Golden 1 Center (Sacramento), MVP Arena (Albany), Nationwide Arena (Columbus), Ball Arena (Denver), Greensboro Coliseum (Greensboro)

March 23-24, Sweet 16: T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas), Madison Square Garden (New York), T-Mobile Center (Kansas City), KFC Yum! Center (Louisville)

March 25-26, Elite Eight: T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas), Madison Square Garden (New York), T-Mobile Center (Kansas City), KFC Yum! Center (Louisville)

April 1, Final Four: NRG Stadium (Houston)

April 3, NCAA championship game: NRG Stadium (Houston)

How to watch March Madness 2023

When is Selection Sunday?

March Madness coverage begins with Selection Sunday on March 12 at 6 p.m. ET on CBS.

When does March Madness start?

The NCAA tournament begins with the First Four on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

What channel is March Madness on?

March Madness will be broadcast across four cable networks: CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. It will also be streamed on Pamarount+.

How can I stream March Madness?

March Madness is available for streaming on Paramount+ and can also be accessed on any streaming services with access to CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV like Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV.

How can I watch March Madness for free?

Many March Madness games will be broadcast on local CBS affiliates. If you have a digital antenna you can catch the games without any subscription to cable or streaming services.

Read more:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Basketball

share

Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more