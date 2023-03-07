March Madness 2023: Schedule dates, locations, how to watch
The 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament tips off with Selection Sunday on March 12, followed by the First Four games on March 14 at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio.
Below are the dates and location for March Madness, which will end with the championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston on April 3.
March Madness Schedule & Locations
March 12, Selection Sunday
March 14-15, First Four: UD Arena (Dayton)
March 16-17, First round: Legacy Arena (Birmingham), Wells Fargo Arena (Des Moines), Amway Center (Orlando), Golden 1 Center (Sacramento), MVP Arena (Albany), Nationwide Arena (Columbus), Ball Arena (Denver), Greensboro Coliseum (Greensboro)
March 18-19, Second round: Legacy Arena (Birmingham), Wells Fargo Arena (Des Moines), Amway Center (Orlando), Golden 1 Center (Sacramento), MVP Arena (Albany), Nationwide Arena (Columbus), Ball Arena (Denver), Greensboro Coliseum (Greensboro)
March 23-24, Sweet 16: T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas), Madison Square Garden (New York), T-Mobile Center (Kansas City), KFC Yum! Center (Louisville)
March 25-26, Elite Eight: T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas), Madison Square Garden (New York), T-Mobile Center (Kansas City), KFC Yum! Center (Louisville)
April 1, Final Four: NRG Stadium (Houston)
April 3, NCAA championship game: NRG Stadium (Houston)
How to watch March Madness 2023
When is Selection Sunday?
March Madness coverage begins with Selection Sunday on March 12 at 6 p.m. ET on CBS.
When does March Madness start?
The NCAA tournament begins with the First Four on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
What channel is March Madness on?
March Madness will be broadcast across four cable networks: CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. It will also be streamed on Pamarount+.
How can I stream March Madness?
March Madness is available for streaming on Paramount+ and can also be accessed on any streaming services with access to CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV like Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV.
How can I watch March Madness for free?
Many March Madness games will be broadcast on local CBS affiliates. If you have a digital antenna you can catch the games without any subscription to cable or streaming services.
