2024 College Basketball transfer portal tracker: Michigan's Dug McDaniel among early entrants
The 2023-24 college basketball regular season is over, which now has another meaning in addition to the arrival of March Madness.
As 68 teams prepared for the 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament, players and teams across the country now also have to navigate the transfer portal, which opened March 18.
Below is a running tracker of the biggest names to enter the transfer portal during the 2024 cycle.
This list is sure to grow in the coming days, so be sure to check back in for the latest updates!
Stanford G/F Andrej Stojaković
The son of former NBA star Peja Stojaković and former five-star recruit is known for being a prolific shooter like his father was. Stojaković averaged 7.8 points per game as a freshman for the Cardinal this past season.
McDaniel, the former four-star class of 2022 recruit who led the Wolverines in scoring this past season, is the first major entrant into the transfer portal following the dismissal of Michigan head coach Juwan Howard at the end of a dismal 2022-23 campaign for the team. McDaniel averaged 16.3 points per game, 4.7 assists per game and 3.7 rebounds per game. A Washington, D.C.-area native, McDaniel is expected to draw interest from hometown schools such as Georgetown and Maryland.
Askew will be looking to play at his fourth college program with two years of eligibility remaining. He missed most of the past season due to a foot injury but averaged 15.5 points per game the year prior before a season-ending sports hernia injury in January 2023. Askew previously played at Kentucky and Texas for one season each.
