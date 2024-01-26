2024 Women's March Madness Schedule: Dates, locations, channels, how to watch
The 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament tips off with Selection Sunday on March 17, followed by the First Four games on March 20.
Below are the dates and locations for Women's March Madness, which will end with the championship game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH on April 7.
March Madness Schedule
- Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 17
- First Four: March 20-21
- First round: March 22-23
- Second round: March 24-25
- Sweet 16: March 29-30
- Elite Eight: March 31-April 1
- Final Four: Friday, April 5 (Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH)
- Women's NCAA championship game: Sunday, April 7 (Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH)
March Madness Locations and Sites
First Four
- TBD - top 16 seeds host
First Round (Round of 64)
- TBD - top 16 seeds host
Second Round (Round of 32)
- TBD - top 16 seeds host
Sweet 16
- Times Union Center - Albany
- Moda Center - Portland
Elite Eight
- Times Union Center - Albany
- Moda Center - Portland
Final Four and National Championship
- Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse - Cleveland
How to watch 2024 Women's March Madness
When is Selection Sunday?
Women's March Madness coverage begins with Selection Sunday on March 17 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.
When does Women's March Madness start?
The Women's NCAA tournament begins with the First Four on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.
What channel is Women's March Madness on?
Women's March Madness will be broadcast across the ESPN family of networks including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News and ABC. It will also be streamed on ESPN+.
How can I stream Women's March Madness?
Women's March Madness is available for streaming on ESPN+ and can also be accessed on any streaming services with access to ESPN like YouTube TV, Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV.
How can I watch Women's March Madness for free?
A few Women's March Madness games will be broadcast on local ABC affiliates. If you have a digital antenna you can catch the games without any subscription to cable or streaming services.
For information about the 2024 Men's NCAA Tournament, check out our Men's March Madness guide.