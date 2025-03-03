Women's College Basketball
Women's College Basketball
2025 Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores
Updated Mar. 3, 2025 10:44 a.m. ET
The 2025 Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament will take place from March 5-9 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Check out everything you need to know about the games (all times Eastern).
Big Ten Women's Tournament Bracket and Schedule
Wednesday, March 5 - First Round
- Game 1: (13) Minnesota vs. (12) Washington – 3:30 p.m. (Peacock)
- Game 2: (15) Rutgers vs. (10) Nebraska – 25 min. after Game 1 (Peacock)
- Game 3: (14) Wisconsin vs. (11) Iowa – 25 min. after Game 2 (Peacock)
ADVERTISEMENT
Thursday, March 6 - Second Round
- Game 4: (9) Indiana vs. (8) Oregon – 12 p.m. (BTN/FOX Sports App)
- Game 5: TBD vs. (5) Michigan – 25 min. after Game 4 (BTN/FOX Sports App)
- Game 6: TBD vs. (7) Illinois – 6:30 p.m. (BTN/FOX Sports App)
- Game 7: TBD vs. (6) Michigan State – 25 min. after Game 6 (BTN/FOX Sports App)
Friday, March 7 - Quarterfinals
- Game 8: TBD vs. (1) USC – 12 p.m. (BTN/FOX Sports App)
- Game 9: TBD vs. (4) Maryland – 25 min. after Game 8 (BTN/FOX Sports App)
- Game 10: TBD vs. (2) UCLA – 6:30 p.m. (BTN/FOX Sports App)
- Game 11: TBD vs. (3) Ohio State – 25 min. after Game 10 (BTN/FOX Sports App)
Saturday, March 8 - Semifinals
- Game 12: TBD vs. TBD – 3 p.m. (BTN/FOX Sports App)
- Game 13: TBD vs. TBD – 5:30 p.m. (BTN/FOX Sports App)
Sunday, March 9 - Championship Game
- Game 14: TBD vs. TBD – 4:30 p.m. (CBS/Paramount+)
Where is the Big Ten Women's Tournament this year?
Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana will host the 2025 Big Ten Women's Tournament.
Who won the Big Ten Women's regular season title this year?
JuJu Watkins and USC won the 2025 Big Ten Women's regular season title with a 17-1 conference record. UCLA finished in second with a 16-2 record.
How can I watch the 2025 Big Ten Women's Tournament?
Most of the 2025 Big Ten Women's Tournament will be broadcast on BTN. It can also be streamed on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app. The first round games will be on Peacock and the tournament final will be broadcast on CBS.
share
recommended
-
Paige Bueckers stars in final regular-season game as No. 5 UConn rolls past Marquette
USC, UCLA, Texas, Notre Dame projected top seeds in women's NCAA Tournament
2025 Women's March Madness odds: UConn, South Carolina tied; UCLA drops
-
2025 Women's March Madness Schedule: Dates, locations, channels, how to watch
Unrivaled schedule, rosters, player, everything you need to know
in this topic
NEXT STORY
JuJu Watkins scores 30 to lead No. 4 USC past No. 2 UCLA for 1st Big Ten regular-season title
recommended
-
Paige Bueckers stars in final regular-season game as No. 5 UConn rolls past Marquette
USC, UCLA, Texas, Notre Dame projected top seeds in women's NCAA Tournament
2025 Women's March Madness odds: UConn, South Carolina tied; UCLA drops
-
2025 Women's March Madness Schedule: Dates, locations, channels, how to watch
Unrivaled schedule, rosters, player, everything you need to know