Women's College Basketball 2025 Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores Updated Mar. 3, 2025 10:44 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament will take place from March 5-9 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Check out everything you need to know about the games (all times Eastern).

Big Ten Women's Tournament Bracket and Schedule

Wednesday, March 5 - First Round

ADVERTISEMENT

JuJu Watkins GOES OFF for 30 POINTS in No. 4 USC's dominant win over No. 2 UCLA

Thursday, March 6 - Second Round

Friday, March 7 - Quarterfinals

Game 8: TBD vs. (1) USC – 12 p.m. (BTN/FOX Sports App)

Game 9: TBD vs. (4) Maryland – 25 min. after Game 8 (BTN/FOX Sports App)

Game 10: TBD vs. (2) UCLA – 6:30 p.m. (BTN/FOX Sports App)

Game 11: TBD vs. (3) Ohio State – 25 min. after Game 10 (BTN/FOX Sports App)

Saturday, March 8 - Semifinals

Game 12: TBD vs. TBD – 3 p.m. (BTN/FOX Sports App)

Game 13: TBD vs. TBD – 5:30 p.m. (BTN/FOX Sports App)

Sunday, March 9 - Championship Game

Game 14: TBD vs. TBD – 4:30 p.m. (CBS/Paramount+)

Where is the Big Ten Women's Tournament this year?

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana will host the 2025 Big Ten Women's Tournament.

Who won the Big Ten Women's regular season title this year?

JuJu Watkins and USC won the 2025 Big Ten Women's regular season title with a 17-1 conference record. UCLA finished in second with a 16-2 record.

How can I watch the 2025 Big Ten Women's Tournament?

Most of the 2025 Big Ten Women's Tournament will be broadcast on BTN. It can also be streamed on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app. The first round games will be on Peacock and the tournament final will be broadcast on CBS.

share