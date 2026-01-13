2025 Women's Wooden Award Odds: Audi Crooks, Sarah Strong in Close Race

USC's JuJu Watkins won the coveted women's John Wooden Award at the end of the 2024-25 college basketball season.

However, the Trojans' star guard is sidelined for this entire season after suffering an ACL tear in her right knee last March — which means a new outstanding athlete will take the crown in a few months.

Here are the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Jan. 14.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Women's John R. Wooden Award Winner 2026 (without NJ Players)

Audi Crooks (Iowa State): -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Sarah Strong (UConn): -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Mikayla Blakes (Vanderbilt): +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Hannah Hidalgo (Notre Dame): +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Olivia Miles (TCU): +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Lauren Betts (UCLA): +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Azzi Fudd (UConn): +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Madison Booker (Texas): +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Here is what to know about the women's Wooden Award oddsboard:

The Favorites: When it comes to the race for the Wooden, two women are leading the pack, and it's not particularly close. First is Iowa State's Audi Crooks, who's averaging a national-best 28.3 points per game. Three times this year she's scored 40 or more, including a 47-point showing against Iowa on Nov. 30. However, UConn's Sarah Strong is giving chase. The Huskies' forward leads her team in points (18.4), boards (8.1), assists (4.6) and steals (3.7).

Ones to Watch: Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo is second in the nation in scoring (25.1) and Vandy's Mikayla Blakes is third (24.9). Both are spearheading top-25 teams, with Vandy sitting at No. 5 and the Irish at No. 23.