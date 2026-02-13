Texas Coach Vic Schaefer Rips Team After Vanderbilt Loss: 'We Have No Heart'

Texas women's basketball coach Vic Schaefer didn’t hold back his criticism following the No. 4 Longhorns’ 86-70 loss to No. 5 Vanderbilt on Thursday night.

"We have no heart," Schaefer said. "We’re not tough. It’s probably the softest team I’ve had in years."

The Longhorns trailed by 26 points before making a late push, cutting the deficit to 16.

"It translates from practices … my fault," Schaefer said. "I’ll wear it. I’ll wear all of it. It’s my fault. It stops now."

After skewering his team, Schaefer pivoted to giving credit to the Commodores and national scoring leader Makayla Blakes.

"That damn team over there is really good," he said. "I had a coach that spent two weeks on this scout, you'd never know it."

Blakes scored 34 points, her fourth 30-point game in a row and Vanderbilt's fourth win in a row.

Schaefar also commented on the job coach Shea Ralph had done. Ralph brought the Commodores from a 22-11 record last year to currently No. 2 in the SEC at 22-2 as of Week 15.

"There is nothing harder to do than bring a team from the bottom in this league to the top," he said. "She's got really good players, but she's coaching the hell out of them."

The Longhorns visit No. 22 Tennessee on Sunday.

Reporting by The Associated Press