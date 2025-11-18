2025-26 Women's March Madness Odds: UConn, South Carolina Early Favorites

The UConn Huskies and the South Carolina Gamecocks are the last two NCAA women's basketball champions — and according to the odds, they are both right back in the thick of it this season.

With the Huskies' win over the Gamecocks in last season's title game, UConn ended a nine-year title drought, capturing its 12th trophy all time.

Will UConn make it two in a row and win No. 13 at the end of this season?

Here are the latest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 19, along with what to know about a few of the top contenders.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

NCAA Women's Championship odds

UConn: +155 (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)

South Carolina: +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)

UCLA: +440 (bet $10 to win $54 total)

Texas: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

LSU: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

USC: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

TCU: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Oklahoma: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Duke: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Tennessee: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Notre Dame: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Michigan: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

NC State: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Ole Miss: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Maryland: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Indiana: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Minnesota: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Iowa: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Kentucky: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Vanderbilt: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Ohio State: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Here's what to know about the women's NCAA title oddsboard:

The Favorites: Defending champion UConn is the favorite at +155, with last season's runner-up South Carolina close behind at +280. In the 2024-25 title game, Huskies star Paige Bueckers helped lead the squad to victory with 17 points, along with Sarah Strong's 24 points and 15 rebounds. Both UConn and South Carolina are off to 4-0 starts this season and are ranked No. 1 and 2, respectively. While Bueckers is doing her thing in the WNBA, Strong is a sophomore averaging 20.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

Familiar Faces: At third and fourth on the board are UCLA (+440) and Texas (+1000) — the other two squads that made up last season's women's Final Four. In the semifinals, the Bruins fell 85-51 to UConn, while the Longhorns were bounced by South Carolina, 74-57. UCLA, at 5-0, is ranked third in the nation, although the Bruins did receive one first-place vote in the most recent rankings. The 4-0 Longhorns are fourth in the nation and are led by returning star Madison Booker, the team's leading scorer.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!