Women's College Basketball 2025-2026 Undefeated Teams Tracker: From 12 Teams to 7

With conference play upon us, it's fair to start wondering which of the undefeated women's college basketball teams might actually be able to stay that way.

Here are the seven teams that have yet to log an L in 2025-2026, as well as some notable opponents that they have already taken care of and those still on the way, through Jan. 1.

Undefeated Teams

No. 2 Texas, SEC, 16-0

Texas has already defeated ranked UCLA, South Carolina, UNC and Baylor, so there aren't any questions about whether this is an impressive 16-0 or not. The Longhorns' schedule isn't going to get any easier in conference play, however, with Missouri, LSU, South Carolina again and Oklahoma just in the next few weeks.

No. 21 Texas Tech, Big 12, 15-0

Texas Tech beat No. 21 Baylor by a single point in their lone Quad 1 matchup of the season to this point. The Lady Raiders visit West Virginia for what is arguably an even more difficult opponent despite the Mountaneers not being ranked, with Kansas State and No. 10 Iowa State looming before January ends.

No. 1 UConn, Big East, 14-0

UConn has had the most difficult schedule of any of the undefeated teams to this point, with the NCAA Evaluation Tool, or NET, plopping them at the 10th-toughest schedule out of 363 teams. The Huskies have faced four Quad 1 opponents, and have more to come with Seton Hall (45th in NET ranking), Villanova (27th in NET), No. 18 Notre Dame and Seton Hall again before January ends.

No. 8 TCU, Big 12, 14-0

TCU has been light on ranked opponents on the way to 14-0, but they beat NC State by 10 on the road, and won against Richmond, too, while taking K-State down 77-55. Arizona State and Oklahoma State are the next significant tests on the schedule, then West Virginia, No. 19 Ohio State and Kansas. We'll know just how good TCU is sooner than later.

No. 12 Vanderbilt, SEC, 14-0

Vanderbilt is off to its best start in program history, as it had twice before started seasons 13-0, but never 14-0 until Thursday's win over Arkansas. The one concern is that the Commodores haven't played a single Quad 1 game yet, but with conference season open they are about to happen. No. 5 LSU – undefeated itself until Thursday's loss to No. 11 Kentucky, its own first test of the year – is first in line on Jan. 5.

No. 10 Iowa State, Big 12, 14-0

No one has figured out how to stop the Audi Crooks and Addy Brown just yet, but the Cyclones also have a single Quad 1 game on their résumé. To be fair, that was against a real good ranked Iowa team, and Iowa State looked even better. The Cyclones face No. 22 Baylor on Sunday, then West Virginia, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech before January ends.

Arizona State, Big 12, 15-0

The lone unranked undefeated team, Arizona State has yet to play a Quad 1 matchup, but those are coming with conference play here. As is, even without that help on its résumé, Arizona State ranks 41st in NET and has received votes in the poll. The Sun Devils will take on No. 8 TCU, Kansas and West Virginia in a three-game stretch beginning Jan. 11, so they could very well play themselves into the poll or out of the undefeated watch in a hurry.

Winless Teams

There are also teams without any wins to consider. Below, you will find updates on which schools have yet to pick up a dub in the 2025-2026 season, with notes made for those that have won a game, but only against Non-Division I competition.

Here are the 20 teams still looking for that first D-I W of the season.

Alcorn, SWAC, 0-8 (3-0 against Division II)

Bethune-Cookman, SWAC, 0-10 (2-1 against Division II)

New Orleans, Southland, 0-11 (0-1 against Division II)

Prairie View, SWAC, 0-10 (2-0 against Division II)

New Haven, NEC, 0-9 (2-0 against Division II)

Louisiana, Sun Belt, 0-11 (1-1 against Division II)

Grambling, SWAC, 0-11 (3-0 against Division II)

Cal Poly, Big West, 0-11 (2-0 against Division II)

Florida A&M, SWAC, 0-10 (1-0 against Division II)

Saint Francis, NEC, 0-10 (0-1 against Division II)

Long Beach State, Big West, 0-11 (1-0 against Division II)

Delaware State, MEAC, 0-12 (3-0 against Division II)

Western Carolina, SoCon, 0-11 (3-0 against Division II)

Central Connecticut, NEC, 0-11 (0-0 against Division II)

Mercyhurst, NEC, 0-11 (0-0 against Division II)

Niagara, MAAC, 0-12 (0-0 against Division II)

Presbyterian, Big South, 0-12 (2-0 against Division II)

Valparaiso, MVC, 0-14 (0-0 against Division II)

Morgan State, MEAC, 0-14 (1-1 against Division II)

Omaha, Summit, 0-14 (2-0 against Division II)

