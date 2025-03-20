Women's College Basketball Who are the 10 best women's college basketball players of all time? Updated Mar. 21, 2025 5:08 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NCAA Tournament is where stars are born and for the women's game, the best players often save their best games for when March rolls around.

Most recently, Caitlin Clark dazzled fans and athletes alike with her rare display of scoring, passing and shooting. Where does she rank among the best women's college basketball players of all time? Who are the best of the best?

We've rounded up the 10 biggest names.

10 best women's college basketball players of all time

10. Lynette Woodard, Kansas (1978-81)

Before Clark's ascension during her time at Iowa, Woodard was the unofficial top scorer in women's college basketball history. She finished her college career with 3,649 points during her four-year career at Kansas. Moreover, she was an All-American in each of her four seasons for the Jayhawks. Overall, she was one of the pioneers of the sport.

Wilson dominated during her time at South Carolina, eventually finishing with 2,389 career points. She was named an All-American every single year and was able to help guide the Gamecocks to a title in 2016-17. In 2017-18, they came up short in the title hunt, but that was not for a lack of trying on Wilson's part. She was named Player of the Year for her part, averaging 22.6 points per game and leading the nation with 3.2 blocks per game.

One of the most famous players on this list during her time in college, Parker was truly a star. She earned the Wooden Award twice, was an All-American in each of three seasons for the Vols and was the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player in her last two years in Knoxville. Moreover, the team also captured the national title her last two years, going back-to-back to wrap up her career in college.

A dominant force down low, Griner won two Wooden Awards in four seasons at Baylor. She was also named Big 12 Player of the Year three times, was an All-American all four seasons and was also a four-time Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. She finished her college career with 3,283 points, with her ranking sixth all-time on the NCAA scoring list.

The first UConn star on the list, Moore played four years for the Huskies where she helped lead them to two national titles. During those four years, she collected two Player of the Year awards, was named an All-American four times and was a two-time Wooden Award winner. She finished her senior season with a career-high 22.8 points per game.

5. Chamique Holdsclaw, Tennessee (1996-99)

Holdsclaw was a great scorer during her time with the Vols, averaging over 20 points per game in her sophomore, junior and senior seasons. She also averaged eight rebounds or more in each of those three seasons, making her a threat to score when she had the ball and because she could go get it. Holdsclaw finished her time with Tennessee claiming two straight Player of the Year awards.

4. Cheryl Miller, USC (1983-86)

A professional scorer, Miller was a threat all over the court. She finished her career averaging 20 points or more in each of her four seasons, including over 25 points per game in each of her last two seasons. She was also a fierce rebounder, averaging 10 rebounds or more in three straight seasons to finish her career with the Trojans, including 15.8 boards per game for her junior year to pair with 26.8 points per game.

3. Diana Taurasi, UConn (2001-04)

One of the most notable UConn players of all time, Taurasi was a three-time champion while playing in Storrs. She finished her career with three All-American selections and two Most Outstanding Player awards for the NCAA Tournament. Those two Most Outstanding Player awards came during her last two years, when UConn went back-to-back before she headed to the WNBA.

The biggest name on the list, and that is saying something. Clark is most notably the leading scorer in the NCAA record books and helped bring Iowa within a game of claiming a national title. She finished her career just short of 4,000 points. Moreover, she was a three-time Big Ten Player of the Year selection, a two-time Naismith Award winner and was a four-time All-American selection. Clark's range and gaudy scoring and assist numbers will leave an imprint on the game forever.

1. Breanna Stewart, UConn (2013-16)

The top player on the list, Stewart was a true winner, helping lead UConn to a title in all four of her seasons with the Huskies. She was also named Most Outstanding Player in all four of those title seasons. On top of that, she finished her college career claiming Player of the Year in three consecutive seasons. She was more than just a scorer, though, finishing her senior season leading the nation with 3.4 blocks per game.

Honorable mentions:

