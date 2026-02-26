Meet Kiki Rice: 5 Things To Know About the UCLA Guard

Meet the orchestrator of UCLA's dominance: Kiki Rice

The women's college basketball season is ramping up with high-stakes games every night and the NCAA Tournament just around the corner. In those key regular-season games, March Madness stars introduce themselves to the nation with magical moments and Cinderella runs. We're teaching you about them before they become national heroes.

Ahead of No. 2 UCLA facing rival USC on Sunday afternoon (at 6 p.m. ET on FS1), let us help you get to know Rice:

1. Player Build

Rice is a 5-foot-11 point guard who plays with patience, always seeking to make the right decision. She averages 15.3 points, 4.5 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Kiki Rice takes it coast to coast and lays it in, extending UCLA's lead over Baylor

2. Loyal Soldier

In an era defined by transfers, Rice has played all four seasons at UCLA, staying with the program when it went to the Big Ten in 2024 and helping it develop into a national contender. She has also started 130 of 133 total games, showing that she was ready for the spotlight as a freshman

3. Power Couple

Rice's boyfriend is NBA champion and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace. Rice proved she knows all there is to know about Wallace's basketball career in a viral TikTok video. In the video, Rice also says she beats Wallace one-on-one every time and that he would hope to have her driving ability, while she wants his defensive prowess.

4. Documentary Star

Rice appeared on "Full Court Press," a 2024 docuseries highlighting her, Caitlin Clark and Kamilla Cardoso's journeys through women's basketball.

5. Making Waves

Rice became the first women's college basketball player with a personal edition shoe on the Jordan Brand. She debuted them during UCLA's game against Maryland last season. The shoes are a beautiful blue because, Rice said, of her love for the ocean and UCLA.