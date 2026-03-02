Women's College Basketball
Women's CBK AP Top 25: UNC Surges, Alabama Exits, Fairfield Enters
Women's College Basketball

Women's CBK AP Top 25: UNC Surges, Alabama Exits, Fairfield Enters

Published Mar. 2, 2026 12:36 p.m. ET

UConn heads into the postseason undefeated and still the unanimous No. 1 choice in The Associated Press women's basketball Top 25.

The Huskies, who have won 47 consecutive games, are 31-0 this season after routing St. John's at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night. It's the 11th time they've headed to the conference tournament undefeated. The 47 wins in a row are tied for the fifth-longest streak in Division I women's basketball history.

They received all 31 first-place votes in Monday's poll from a national media panel.

The top nine teams remained unchanged this week with UCLA, South Carolina and Texas following the Huskies. Vanderbilt and LSU were next followed by Oklahoma, Michigan and Iowa.

TCU replaced Louisville in the top 10 after the Cardinals lost at Notre Dame on Sunday.

North Carolina made the biggest jump, moving up five spots after knocking off Duke on Sunday. The Tar Heels have won four straight.

Another 12 teams received votes for the poll this week. Alabama led the way with 29, followed by Notre Dame, which upset previous No. 10 Louisville, with 26. Columbia received 25, while Villanova – the second-seed in the Big East – picked up 19. Oklahoma State (13), NC State (11), Rice (8), Washington (4), Tennessee (3), Rhode Island (2), Illinois (2) and Iowa State (2) rounded out the dozen others. 

Here is the full top 25:

25. Fairfield, 25-4, MAAC
24. Ole Miss, 21-10, SEC
23. Princeton, 23-3, Ivy League
22. Georgia, 22-8, SEC
21. Texas Tech, 25-6, Big 12
20. Baylor, 24-7, Big 12
19. Minnesota, 22-7, Big Ten
18. Michigan State, 22-7, Big Ten
17. Kentucky, 21-9, SEC
16. North Carolina, 25-6, ACC
15. West Virginia, 24-6, Big 12
14. Maryland, 23-7, Big Ten
13. Duke, 21-8, ACC
12. Louisville, 25-6, ACC
11. Ohio State, 24-6, Big Ten
10. TCU, 27-4, Big 12
9. Iowa, 24-5, Big Ten
8. Michigan, 24-5, Big Ten
7. Oklahoma, 23-6, SEC
6. LSU, 26-4, SEC
5. Vanderbilt, 27-3, SEC
4. Texas, 28-3, SEC
3. South Carolina, 29-2, SEC
2. UCLA, 28-1, Big Ten
1. UConn, 31-0, Big East

In and out

Fairfield entered the poll at No. 25 for the second time in three seasons. The Stags are 25-4 this season and tied with Quinnipiac atop the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference standings. They were ranked for three weeks in March at the end of the 2023-24 season. Alabama, which has dropped five of its last six games, fell out of the rankings.

Conference supremacy

The SEC has the most teams in the Top 25 with eight. The Big Ten is next with seven. The Big 12 has four teams, the Atlantic Coast Conference has three and the Ivy League, MAAC and Big East each have one.

Games of the week

The Power Four conferences tournaments begin with numerous potential Top 25 matchups in the Big Ten and SEC. If seedings hold, No. 5 Vanderbilt will face fourth-ranked Texas in the semifinals with a potential one-seed in the NCAA Tournament on the line. Texas was fourth and Vanderbilt fifth in the NCAA Top 16 reveal on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

share
Get more from the Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: College Basketball 2025-2026 Buzz: Stuelke Hasn't Practiced For Iowa Since Injury

College Basketball 2025-2026 Buzz: Stuelke Hasn't Practiced For Iowa Since Injury

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes