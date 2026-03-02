Women's College Basketball
UCLA Women's Basketball Secures Undefeated Big Ten Record
UCLA Women's Basketball Secures Undefeated Big Ten Record

Updated Mar. 2, 2026 12:23 a.m. ET

Charlisse Leger-Walker matched her season high with 20 points and No. 2 UCLA routed Southern California 73-50 on Sunday to complete the first undefeated Big Ten women's regular season in 11 years.

The Bruins (28-1, 18-0) equaled Maryland's feat from 2014-15, when the Terrapins also went 18-0. UCLA won the league title outright when it beat Wisconsin last weekend. The Bruins haven't lost since Nov. 26, when they were beaten by then-No. 4 Texas, 76-65.

Earlier Sunday, the Bruins were projected as one of the four No. 1 seeds for the women's NCAA Tournament in a second early reveal by the selection committee. Undefeated UConn was the No. 1 overall seed, edging UCLA and South Carolina.

Gabriela Jaquez had 14 points and eight rebounds, and Gianna Kneepkens also scored 14 points. Lauren Betts finished with five points on 2-of-10 shooting, 15 rebounds and five assists for the Bruins.

Freshman star Jazzy Davidson scored 12 points and Kennedy Smith added 11 for the Trojans (17-12, 9-9), who have lost three in a row and are 7-9 in their last 16. They got swept by the Bruins, losing 80-46 on Jan. 3.

USC star JuJu Watkins watched in street clothes, having spent the season rehabbing from a torn ACL she sustained in March Madness last year. A year ago Sunday, Watkins scored 30 points in a win against UCLA that clinched the Big Ten regular-season title for the Trojans in their first season in the league.

This time, USC made a run in the third, closing within nine on nine straight points including two 3-pointers by Kara Dunn. But the Bruins used runs of 10-0 and 7-0 to move ahead 57-36 going into the fourth.

UCLA had another 10-0 run in the fourth, when its lead ballooned to 71-42. The Bruins dominated the boards 47-22, including a 22-5 edge on the offensive glass. They forced USC into 15 turnovers, which led to 20 points for the Bruins.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

