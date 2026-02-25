Meet Oluchi Okananwa: 5 Things To Know About the Maryland Guard

Meet the tough-shot maker who leads Maryland women's hoops: Oluchi Okananwa.

The women's college basketball season is ramping up with high-stakes games every night and the NCAA Tournament just around the corner. In those key regular-season games, March Madness stars introduce themselves to the nation with magical moments and Cinderella runs. We're teaching you about them before they become national heroes.

Ahead of No. 14 Maryland facing No. 8 Michigan on Saturday afternoon (2:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), let us help you get to know Okananwa:

1. Player Build

Okananwa, a 5-foot-10 guard, is an elite mid-range scorer. She shoots 57.7% on 9.7 two-point shot attempts per game.

2. Dominant Defender

Okananwa's 2.3 steals per game ranks fourth in the Big Ten. Even while shouldering the greatest offensive load of anyone on Maryland's roster, she's also the Terrapins' best defender, often covering the opposing team's best guard.

3. Terrapins Transfer

Okananwa came to Maryland after two seasons at Duke, but she's having a breakout season with the Terrapins. After averaging 10.1 points per game as a sophomore, she has improved by over seven points per game. It's impressive to see. As her shot attempts have risen from 8.1 per game to 12.3, her efficiency has too.

4. Foreign Descent

Okananwa was born in Massachusetts and grew up on the East Coast. She has Nigerian heritage.

5. Youngest of Four

Okananwa has three older siblings — Chieme, Ugonna and Chinma. She credits her older brothers for her competitive nature and aggressive playstyle, as they never took it easy on her in their driveway battles growing up.