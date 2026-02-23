Women's CBK AP Top 25: Geno Auriemma Makes Poll History, Tennessee Collapses
Geno Auriemma broke a tie with Tara VanDerveer for most appearances by a coach in The Associated Press women's basketball Top 25 on Monday when UConn was again a unanimous No. 1.
Auriemma has the Huskies ranked for the 655th time. UConn was atop all 31 ballots from the national media panel. The Huskies (29-0) are the last unbeaten team in Division I basketball and have won 45 consecutive games dating to last season.
The top five teams remained unchanged in the rankings this week with UCLA, South Carolina, Texas and Vanderbilt following the Huskies.
The rest of the top 10 changed as Michigan, Louisville, Duke and Ohio State all lost games last week.
LSU moved up one spot to sixth with Oklahoma jumping up four places to seventh. Michigan dropped two spots to eighth and Iowa was ninth. The Hawkeyes moved up four places after beating the Wolverines on Sunday. Louisville was 10th.
Duke, which ended its 17-game winning streak Sunday in a loss to Clemson, dropped to 12th, and Ohio State was 13th.
Besides the 25 ranked teams, 16 others received votes this week. Colorado (23), Fairfield (18), Tennessee (12), Columbia (10), Rhode Island (7), North Dakota State (7), Virginia (6), Villavano (6), USC (5), Rice (4), Iowa State (3), Syracuse (2), Illinois (2), and Notre Dame, Washington and NC State all receiving a single vote each.
Here is the full list of 25:
25. Princeton, 21-3, Ivy League
24. Alabama, 21-7, SEC
23. Georgia, 20-7, SEC
22. Minnesota, 21-7, Big Ten
21. North Carolina, 23-6, ACC
20. Texas Tech, 24-5, Big 12
19. Ole Miss, 21-8, SEC
18. Baylor, 23-6, Big 12
17. West Virginia, 22-6, Big 12
16. Kentucky, 20-8, SEC
15. Michigan State, 2-6, Big Ten
14. Maryland, 22-6, Big Ten
13. Ohio State, 23-5, Big Ten
12. Duke, 20-7, ACC
11. TCU, 25-4, Big 12
10. Louisville, 24-5, ACC
9. Iowa, 22-5, Big Ten
8. Michigan, 22-5, Big Ten
7. Oklahoma, 21-6, SEC
6. LSU, 24-4, SEC
5. Vanderbilt, 25-3, SEC
4. Texas, 26-3, SEC
3. South Carolina, 27-2, SEC
2. UCLA, 27-1, Big Ten
1. UConn, 29-0, Big East
Falling Lady Vols
Tennessee dropped out of the poll for the first time this season after losing last week to Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Oklahoma. The Lady Vols have dropped seven of nine games for the first time in school history. Tennessee had been ranked for the past 31 polls.
"We’ve had an incredibly tough stretch," coach Kim Caldwell said after Sunday's loss to Oklahoma. "You just (have to) be honest with your team, and they can handle it or they cannot. And sometimes the honesty is not good and sometimes the honesty is good."
The schedule doesn't get any easier for the Lady Vols with regular season games left against LSU and Vanderbilt.
Welcome back
Princeton re-entered the poll this week at No. 25. The Tigers (21-3) fell out last week after losing to Columbia on Feb. 13. The Lions have beaten the Tigers twice this season, and Princeton's other loss came to No. 14 Maryland.
Conference supremacy
The SEC remained the top conference with nine teams in the poll. The Big Ten is next with seven. The Big 12 has four teams, the Atlantic Coast Conference has three and the Ivy League and Big East each have one.
Games of the week
No. 8 Michigan at No. 13 Ohio State, Wednesday. The two rivals meet with Big Ten Conference seeding on the line. The Wolverines lost their last game, falling at then-No. 13 Iowa on Sunday. The Buckeyes have dropped two of their last three games.
No. 12 Duke at No. 21 North Carolina, Sunday. The Blue Devils beat the Tar Heels in the first meeting earlier this month and will look to wrap up the ACC regular season crown with another victory.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Women's College Basketball Top 10, Bubble Team NET Rankings: A Top-15 Shakeup
College Basketball Games of the Week: Men's Hoops Final 4 Preview, More
Last Night in College Basketball: Ranked Upsets, Bubble Wins and Miami (OH)
Women's College Basketball 2025-26 Undefeated Teams Tracker: UConn Rolling
Texas Coach Vic Schaefer Rips Team After Vanderbilt Loss: 'We Have No Heart'
2025-26 Women's March Madness Odds: UConn Clear Favorite, UCLA Second
