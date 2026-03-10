2026 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Automatic Bids Tracker

Conference tournaments are underway, the first sign that March Madness has arrived!

Each of women's college basketball's 31 conference tournament champions earn an automatic berth to the 2026 NCAA Tournament, while the other 37 spots are awarded to at-large participants by the tournament’s selection committee.

Follow along to see which teams have locked up an auto-bid thus far, as of March 10:

This story will be updated throughout the week. Check back for updates.