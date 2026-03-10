Women's College Basketball
Women's College Basketball
2026 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Automatic Bids Tracker
Published Mar. 10, 2026 11:48 a.m. ET
Conference tournaments are underway, the first sign that March Madness has arrived!
Each of women's college basketball's 31 conference tournament champions earn an automatic berth to the 2026 NCAA Tournament, while the other 37 spots are awarded to at-large participants by the tournament’s selection committee.
Follow along to see which teams have locked up an auto-bid thus far, as of March 10:
- America East:
- American:
- ACC: Duke
- Atlantic Sun: Jacksonville (15-15, 9-9)
- Atlantic 10: Rhode Island (28-4, 16-2)
- Big 12: West Virginia (27-6, 14-4)
- Big East: UConn (34-0, 20-0)
- Big Sky:
- Big South: High Point (27-5, 13-3)
- Big Ten: UCLA (31-1, 18-0)
- Big West:
- CAA:
- Conference USA:
- Horizon League:
- Ivy League:
- MAAC: Fairfield
- Mid-American:
- MEAC:
- Missouri Valley:
- Mountain West: UNLV (21-11, 15-5)
- Northeast:
- Ohio Valley: Western Illinois (26-5, 16-4)
- Patriot League:
- SEC: Texas (31-3, 13-3)
- Southern: Samford (16-18, 6-8)
- Southland:
- SWAC:
- Summit League: South Dakota State (27-6, 14-2)
- Sun Belt: JMU (26-8, 14-4)
- WAC:
- West Coast: Oregon State (23-10, 13-5)
This story will be updated throughout the week. Check back for updates.
share
recommended
-
Last Night in College Basketball: Men's Power Conference Tourney Brackets Are Set
2025-26 Women's March Madness Odds: Texas Surges After Winning SEC Title
Top 10 Women's College Basketball Players with the Highest NIL Valuations
-
College Basketball 2025-2026 Buzz: Duke Without 2 Starters for ACC Tournament
Caitlin Clark Set for U.S. National Team Debut After 8-Month Injury Layoff
Women's College Basketball 2025-26 Undefeated Teams: UConn Ends 31-0
-
Last Night in College Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Chaos
Women's College Basketball Top 10, Bubble Team NET Rankings: Tourney Time
Who are the 10 best players in UConn women's basketball history?
Item 1 of 3
in this topic
recommended
-
Last Night in College Basketball: Men's Power Conference Tourney Brackets Are Set
2025-26 Women's March Madness Odds: Texas Surges After Winning SEC Title
Top 10 Women's College Basketball Players with the Highest NIL Valuations
-
College Basketball 2025-2026 Buzz: Duke Without 2 Starters for ACC Tournament
Caitlin Clark Set for U.S. National Team Debut After 8-Month Injury Layoff
Women's College Basketball 2025-26 Undefeated Teams: UConn Ends 31-0
-
Last Night in College Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Chaos
Women's College Basketball Top 10, Bubble Team NET Rankings: Tourney Time
Who are the 10 best players in UConn women's basketball history?
Item 1 of 3