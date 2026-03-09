AP Top 25: No. 2 UCLA Ends UConn's Run as Unanimous No. 1; Texas Up to No. 3
No. 2 UCLA picked up first-place votes from top-ranked UConn in The Associated Press women's college basketball Top 25 on Monday, and Texas jumped South Carolina to move up to No. 3 after winning their head-to-head showdown in the SEC Tournament championship game.
The Bruins picked up three first-place votes after their 51-point win over then-No. 9 Iowa in the Big Ten title game Sunday. UConn had been a unanimous No. 1 by the national media panel for the past eight weeks. The undefeated Huskies received the other 28 first-place votes.
UConn and UCLA are expected to be the top two teams when the women's NCAA Tournament bracket is revealed Sunday night. While the Bruins are done until then, the Huskies faced Villanova for the Big East tournament title on Monday night.
LSU moved up to No. 5, swapping spots with Vanderbilt. Despite its loss to UCLA, Iowa moved up to seventh. Duke jumped five places to eighth after winning the ACC championship, beating then-No. 12 Louisville in overtime.
Michigan was ninth and Oklahoma 10th.
Buoyed by reaching the ACC Tournament semifinals, Notre Dame re-entered the Top 25, coming in at No. 22. Notre Dame replaced Fairfield, which had entered the poll last week and advanced to the MAAC title game on Monday.
The SEC has the most teams in the Top 25 with eight. The Big Ten is next with seven. The Big 12 and ACC each have four. The Ivy League and Big East each have one.
Womens' AP Top 25
1. UConn
2. UCLA
3. Texas
4. South Carolina
5. LSU
6. Vanderbilt
7. Iowa
8. Duke
9. Michigan
10. Oklahoma
11. Ohio State
12. West Virginia
13. Louisville
14. TCU
15. North Carolina
16. Kentucky
17. Maryland
18. Minnesota
19. Ole Miss
20. Michigan State
21. Baylor
22. Notre Dame
23. Princeton
24. Georgia
25. Texas Tech
Reporting by The Associated Press.
