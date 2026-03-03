College Basketball Games of The Week: Big Ten Tourney, Tobacco Road Rematch

The Big Ten Tournament champion on the women's side will be decided. There could still be an outright regular-season champion in the Big East and there's a rematch of the Tobacco Road rivalry, as Duke seeks its revenge.

The big college basketball games this weekend will impact conference standings and NCAA Tournament seeding.

There are top teams in men's and women's hoops going at it, and we're here to help you prepare for the action!

Men's Basketball

No. 18 St. John's at Seton Hall (Friday, 8 p.m. ET on FOX)

Key St. John players: Zuby Ejiofor (Senior, Forward), Bryce Hopkins (Senior, Forward), Dillon Mitchell (Senior, Forward)

Key Seton Hall players: Adam Clark (Junior, Guard), AJ Staton-McCray (Senior, Guard), Tajuan Simpkins (Junior, Guard)

St. John's last game: 72-69 win vs. Georgetown

Seton Hall's last game: 77-68 win at Xavier

What's at stake: St. John's can still win an outright Big East regular-season title if it beats Seton Hall and UConn loses at Marquette. Otherwise, the Red Storm is playing to improve their seeding. The Pirates all but sealed their fate of missing the NCAA Tournament after unfolding in the final minutes at UConn last Saturday and conceding a potential Quad 1 road victory. A win over St. John's would be significant, but Seton Hall is likely looking at the conference tournament as its ticket to the Big Dance.

No. 4 UConn at Marquette (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET on FOX)

Key UConn players: Solo Ball (Junior, Guard), Alex Karaban (Senior, Forward), Tarris Reed Jr. (Senior, Center)

Key Marquette players: Nigel James Jr. (Freshman, Guard), Chase Ross (Senior, Guard), Royce Parham (Junior, Forward)

UConn's last game: 71-67 win vs. Seton Hall

Marquette's last game: 78-56 win at Providence

What's at stake: UConn can still win an outright Big East title if it handles Marquette and St. John's loses to Seton Hall. After wins against the Red Storm and the Pirates, the Huskies are on a fast track to earn the fourth 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament. A Quad 3 loss against Marquette would certainly derail that quest. The Golden Eagles don't have much to play for in terms of postseason hopes but would cherish spoiling the Huskies' goals.

No. 17 North Carolina at No. 1 Duke (Saturday, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Key UNC players: Caleb Wilson (Freshman, Forward), Henry Veesaar (Senior, Center), Seth Trimble (Senior, Guard)

Key Duke players: Cameron Boozer (Freshman, Forward), Patrick Ngongba II (Freshman, Center), Isaiah Evans (Sophomore, Guard)

UNC's last game: 67-63 win vs. Clemson

Duke's last game: 93-64 win at North Carolina State

What's at stake: The Tobacco Road rivalry rematch! UNC was the only ACC team to beat Duke this season, so the Blue Devils are eyeing revenge. They are the favorite to land the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, but a loss to the Tar Heels could dampen their case, as No. 3 Michigan is right on their heels. UNC winning its second game against Duke at Cameron Indoor would strengthen its résumé with arguably the best win of the season.

Iowa at No. 9 Nebraska (Sunday, 5 p.m. ET on FOX)

Key Iowa players: Bennett Stirtz (Senior, Guard), Alvaro Folgueiras (Junior, Forward), Cam Manyawu (Junior, Forward)

Key Nebraska players: Rienk Mast (Senior, Forward), Pryce Sandfort (Junior, Guard), Sam Hoiberg (Senior, Guard)

Iowa's last game: 71-68 loss vs. No. 3 Michigan

Nebraska's last game 72-52 loss at UCLA

What's at stake: Iowa has dropped three of its past four games, lowering its potential seed for the NCAA Tournament. What's more, the Hawkeyes don't have any wins over ranked opponents, so their résumé isn't strong enough to overcome those defeats. They can change that when they travel to Nebraska. Iowa has also dropped to ninth in the Big Ten and needs a win and Ohio State to lose against Indiana to regain a double-bye in the conference tournament. Nebraska is holding onto the final triple-bye in the conference tournament, one game up on Purdue, and needs to beat Iowa to ensure that advantage.

Women's Basketball

No. 19 Minnesota vs. No. 11 Ohio State (Friday, 2:30 p.m. ET)

Key Minnesota players: Tori McKinney (Sophomore, Guard), Grace Grocholski (Junior, Guard), Amaya Battle (Senior, Guard)

Key Ohio State players: Jaloni Cambridge (Sophomore, Guard), Chance Gray (Senior, Guard), Elsa Lemmila (Sophomore, Forward)

Minnesota's last game: 78-73 win at Illinois

Ohio State's last game: 83-59 win vs. Indiana

What's at stake: A spot in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. Both teams are safely in the NCAA Tournament field but could increase their seed by winning the conference tournament. The winner of this game will face UCLA on Saturday.

No. 9 Iowa vs. Illinois (Friday, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Key Iowa players: Ava Heiden (Sophomore, Center), Hannah Stuelke (Senior, Forward), Chazadi Wright (Sophomore, Guard)

Key Illinois players: Berry Wallace (Sophomore, Forward), Cearah Parchment (Freshman, Forward), Gretchen Dolan (Senior, Guard)

Iowa's last game: 81-52 win at Wisconsin

Illinois' last game: 71-69 win vs. Michigan State

What's at stake: A spot in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. The winner of this game will face the winner of No. 8 Michigan vs. Oregon for a spot in the Big Ten Tournament final.

No. 8 Michigan vs. Oregon (Friday, 9 p.m. ET)

Key Michigan players: Olivia Olson (Sophomore, Guard), Syla Swords (Sophomore, Guard), Te'Yala Delfosse (Sophomore, Forward)

Key Oregon players: Katie Fisco (Sophomore, Guard), Ehis Etute (Sophomore, Forward), Mia Jacobs (Senior, Forward)

Michigan's last game: 87-69 win vs. No. 14 Maryland

Oregon's last game: 73-68 win at No. 6 Maryland

What's at stake: A spot in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. The winner of this game will face the winner of No. 9 Iowa vs. Illinois for a spot in the Big Ten Tournament final.