2025 Big East Women's Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores
Updated Mar. 3, 2025 10:46 a.m. ET
The 2025 Big East Women's Basketball Tournament will take place from March 7-10 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Check out everything you need to know about the games (all times Eastern).
Big East Women's Tournament Bracket and Schedule
Friday, March 7 - First Round
- Game 1: (9) Butler vs. (8) St. John's – 11 a.m. (Big East Digital Network)
- Game 2: (10) Georgetown vs. (7) Providence – 1:30 p.m. (Big East Digital Network)
- Game 3: (11) Xavier vs. (6) DePaul – 4 p.m. (Big East Digital Network)
Saturday, March 8 - Quarterfinals
- Game 4: Game 1 Winner vs. (1) UConn – 12 p.m. (FS1)
- Game 5: (5) Villanova vs. (4) Marquette – 2:30 p.m. (FS2)
- Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. (2) Creighton – 7 p.m. (FS2)
- Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. (3) Seton Hall – 9:30 p.m. (FS2)
Sunday, March 9 - Semifinals
- Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner – 2:30 p.m. (FOX)
- Game 9: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 7 Winner – 5 p.m. (FOX)
Monday, March 10 - Championship Game
- Game 10: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 9 Winner – 7 p.m. (FS1)
Where is the Big East Women's Tournament this year?
Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut will host the 2025 Big East Women's Tournament.
Who won the Big East Women's regular season title this year?
Paige Bueckers and UConn won the 2025 Big East Women's regular season title with a 18-0 conference record. Creighton finished in second with a 16-2 record.
How can I watch the 2025 Big East Women's Tournament?
Most of the 2025 Big East Women's Tournament will be broadcast on FS1, FS2 and FOX. It can also be streamed on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app. The first round games will be on Big East Digital Network and the tournament final will be broadcast on FS1.
