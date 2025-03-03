2025 March Madness Schedule: Dates, locations, channels, how to watch
The 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament tips off with Selection Sunday on March 16, followed by the First Four games on March 18-19 at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio.
Below are the dates and locations for March Madness, which will end with the championship game at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on April 7.
March Madness Schedule
- Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 16
- First Four: March 18-19
- First round: March 20-21
- Second round: March 22-23
- Sweet 16: March 27-28
- Elite Eight: March 29-30
- Final Four: Saturday, April 5 (Alamodome in San Antonio, TX)
- NCAA championship game: Monday, April 7 (Alamodome in San Antonio, TX)
March Madness Locations and Sites
First Four
- UD Arena - Dayton
First Round (Round of 64)
- Rupp Arena - Lexington
- Amica Mutual Pavilion - Providence
- Intrust Bank Arena - Wichita
- Ball Arena - Denver
- Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle
- Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse - Cleveland
- Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee
- PNC Arena - Raleigh
Second Round (Round of 32)
- Rupp Arena - Lexington
- Amica Mutual Pavilion - Providence
- Intrust Bank Arena - Wichita
- Ball Arena - Denver
- Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle
- Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse - Cleveland
- Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee
- PNC Arena - Raleigh
Sweet 16
- Prudential Center - Newark
- Chase Center - San Francisco
- State Farm Arena - Atlanta
- Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis
Elite Eight
- Prudential Center - Newark
- Chase Center - San Francisco
- State Farm Arena - Atlanta
- Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis
Final Four and National Championship
- Alamodome - San Antonio
How to watch March Madness 2025
When is Selection Sunday?
March Madness coverage begins with Selection Sunday on March 16 at 6 p.m. ET on CBS.
When does March Madness start?
The NCAA tournament begins with the First Four on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.
What channel is March Madness on?
March Madness will be broadcast across four cable networks: CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. It will also be streamed on Paramount+.
How can I stream March Madness?
March Madness is available for streaming on Paramount+ and can also be accessed on any streaming service with access to CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV, like YouTube TV, Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV.
How can I watch March Madness for free?
Many March Madness games will be broadcast on local CBS affiliates. If you have a digital antenna, you can catch the games without any subscription to cable or streaming services.
For information about the 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament, check out our Women's March Madness guide.
-
2025 NCAA Tournament projections: Texas Tech moves up; North Carolina on bubble
2025 NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Cooper Flagg remains No. 1 in freshman-heavy first round
Jahmai Mashack hits logo 3-pointer at buzzer to lift No. 5 Tennessee past No. 6 Alabama, 79-76
-
MSU earns 4th consecutive win over AP top-25 team beating Wisconsin 71-62
No. 7 St. John's beats Seton Hall to clinch first outright Big East title since 1985
Rick Pitino has St. John's dreaming big in what could be his finest act
-
College basketball rankings: Auburn, Duke hold steady at 1-2; Tennessee into top 5
2025 Big East Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores
What is the College Basketball Crown: Everything to know about the postseason tournament on FOX
-
2025 NCAA Tournament projections: Texas Tech moves up; North Carolina on bubble
2025 NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Cooper Flagg remains No. 1 in freshman-heavy first round
Jahmai Mashack hits logo 3-pointer at buzzer to lift No. 5 Tennessee past No. 6 Alabama, 79-76
-
MSU earns 4th consecutive win over AP top-25 team beating Wisconsin 71-62
No. 7 St. John's beats Seton Hall to clinch first outright Big East title since 1985
Rick Pitino has St. John's dreaming big in what could be his finest act
-
College basketball rankings: Auburn, Duke hold steady at 1-2; Tennessee into top 5
2025 Big East Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores
What is the College Basketball Crown: Everything to know about the postseason tournament on FOX