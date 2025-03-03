College Basketball
2025 March Madness Schedule: Dates, locations, channels, how to watch
College Basketball

2025 March Madness Schedule: Dates, locations, channels, how to watch

Updated Mar. 3, 2025 11:06 a.m. ET

The 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament tips off with Selection Sunday on March 16, followed by the First Four games on March 18-19 at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio.

Below are the dates and locations for March Madness, which will end with the championship game at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on April 7.

March Madness Schedule

  • Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 16
  • First Four: March 18-19
  • First round: March 20-21
  • Second round: March 22-23
  • Sweet 16: March 27-28
  • Elite Eight: March 29-30
  • Final Four: Saturday, April 5 (Alamodome in San Antonio, TX)
  • NCAA championship game: Monday, April 7 (Alamodome in San Antonio, TX)
ADVERTISEMENT

Brennan Rigsby drains game-winning 3-pointer to help Minnesota defeat Nebraska, 67-65

Brennan Rigsby drains game-winning 3-pointer to help Minnesota defeat Nebraska, 67-65

March Madness Locations and Sites

First Four

  • UD Arena - Dayton

First Round (Round of 64)

  • Rupp Arena - Lexington
  • Amica Mutual Pavilion - Providence
  • Intrust Bank Arena - Wichita
  • Ball Arena - Denver
  • Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle
  • Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse - Cleveland
  • Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee
  • PNC Arena - Raleigh

Second Round (Round of 32)

  • Rupp Arena - Lexington
  • Amica Mutual Pavilion - Providence
  • Intrust Bank Arena - Wichita
  • Ball Arena - Denver
  • Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle
  • Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse - Cleveland
  • Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee
  • PNC Arena - Raleigh

Sweet 16

  • Prudential Center - Newark
  • Chase Center - San Francisco
  • State Farm Arena - Atlanta
  • Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis

Elite Eight

  • Prudential Center - Newark
  • Chase Center - San Francisco
  • State Farm Arena - Atlanta
  • Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis

Final Four and National Championship

  • Alamodome - San Antonio

How to watch March Madness 2025

When is Selection Sunday?

March Madness coverage begins with Selection Sunday on March 16 at 6 p.m. ET on CBS.

When does March Madness start?

The NCAA tournament begins with the First Four on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

What channel is March Madness on?

March Madness will be broadcast across four cable networks: CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. It will also be streamed on Paramount+.

How can I stream March Madness?

March Madness is available for streaming on Paramount+ and can also be accessed on any streaming service with access to CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV, like YouTube TV, Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV. 

How can I watch March Madness for free?

Many March Madness games will be broadcast on local CBS affiliates. If you have a digital antenna, you can catch the games without any subscription to cable or streaming services.

For information about the 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament, check out our Women's March Madness guide.

share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 10 biggest storylines in men's college basketball as calendar flips to March

10 biggest storylines in men's college basketball as calendar flips to March

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTCollege Basketball Crown image College Basketball Crown
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes