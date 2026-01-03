Braden Smith Sets Big Ten Assists Record in No. 5 Purdue's Win Over Wisconsin

Braden Smith became the Big Ten’s career assists leader, Fletcher Loyer scored 20 points and No. 5 Purdue defeated Wisconsin 89-73 on Saturday night.

Smith had 12 assists to increase his career total to 893 and break the record formerly held by Cassius Winston, who compiled 890 career assists with Michigan State from 2017-20.

Smith is averaging 9.6 assists per game and entered Saturday leading all Division I players in that category. The large contingent of Purdue fans at the Kohl Center chanted "Braden Smith!" and gave him a standing ovation after he broke Winston’s record.

With 9:22 remaining in the second half, Smith dropped a pass to Oscar Cluff for an easy deuce to extend Purdue's lead to 76-52.

Earlier in the game, Smith spun passed defenders and found Trey Kaufman-Renn for a dunk that gave the Boilermakers 34-29.

The 6-foot senior also had 14 points as Purdue (13-1, 3-0 Big Ten) continued its hot streak.

Since losing 81-58 to No. 3 Iowa State on Dec. 8 — a defeat that dropped Purdue out of the No. 1 ranking — the Boilermakers have won each of their last five games by an average margin of 26.6 points.

C.J. Cox had 14 points, Oscar Cluff 12 and Trey Kaufman-Renn 11 for Purdue. Cluff also had 11 rebounds.

Nick Boyd scored 24 points for Wisconsin (9-5, 1-2), while Nolan Winter added 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Purdue led by as many as 25 points with 8 1/2 minutes remaining. Wisconsin clawed back and cut Purdue's lead to 84-73 with 3:22 left, but Loyer responded with a 3-pointer to thwart any comeback hopes.

Wisconsin lost at home for the first time this season.

The Badgers took the early lead by continually driving to the basket and making nine of their first 12 shots, but Purdue pulled ahead for good on an Omer Mayer 3-pointer with 7:25 left in the first half.

Reporting by The Associated Press.