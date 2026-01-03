'I Loved It': Michigan State HC Tom Izzo Praises Nebraska Fans Court Storming

It was a defensive grudge match in Lincoln but one that ended with No. 13 Nebraska staying undefeated, as it got a 58-56 win at home over No. 9 Michigan State and a signature court storming after the buzzer sounded.

But did Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo take issue with the court storming?

"I told my AD, I told my commissioner, I understand we got to be careful and all that, [but] I absolutely loved it," Izzo said after the loss about Nebraska fans storming the floor. "Was I worried about anybody? I was hoping I got stomped on, to be very honest with you. I wouldn't want those people to react [any differently]. They were lining up back there, I was thinking to myself, ‘Go for it.’

"I thought it was great, and I think, somehow, it's probably a backhanded compliment to us. If we were a nobody, they wouldn't have stormed the court. So, our guys got to realize that they play in a program that you're somebody."

Michigan State out-rebounded Nebraska, 43-28, but the Spartans (17) turned the ball over nine more times than the Cornhuskers (eight). Rienk Mast, who leads the Cornhuskers in scoring (16.6 points per game) and rebounding (6.8 rebounds per game) this season, led the way for Nebraska with a team-high 19 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three blocks.

One player at Nebraska that has Izzo's attention is senior guard Sam Hoiberg, who's the son of Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg.

"My favorite player is the only one they [Nebraska] had back [from last season], and that's Sam [Hoiberg]. There's not a kid in the Big Ten or NCAA basketball that plays harder than that kid," Izzo said about Hoiberg after the game. "He guards people; he motivates people. It's got to be hard because coaches' sons usually take a beating.

"If anybody at Nebraska b------ about him, I would like to meet that guy because that kid plays so damn hard, so smart, just gets his hands on everything."

Hoiberg, who redshirted the 2021-22 season, has spent his entire collegiate career at Nebraska. This season, he's averaging 8.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals in 28.9 minutes per game.

The chaotic victory over Michigan State was the second ranked win of the season for Nebraska, the other being a road victory against now-No. 20 Illinois on Dec. 13. Meanwhile, it was just Michigan State's second loss of the season, the other coming at home against now-No. 6 Duke on Dec. 6.

Next up for the 14-0 Cornhuskers is a road matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Monday night (6:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app).

