2025-26 College Basketball Odds: Back Low-Scoring Seton Hall-St. John's Rematch

Selection Sunday is just over a week away, with fans anxious to get their hands on the bracket for the NCAA Tournament.

Last year, the tournament was extremely chalk-heavy, with very few upsets in the opening rounds. All four 1-seeds reached the Final Four, which was ultimately won by Florida.

The Gators are making a strong case to be the choice of many to repeat and defend their title in 2026, while Duke, Michigan and Arizona all look every bit like legitimate national title contenders as well.

As the countdown to the tournament continues, one team that has some work to do if it wants to participate in March Madness is Seton Hall.

The Pirates will take on visiting St. John’s this Friday night. And according to most bracket analysts, Seton Hall is on the outside looking in when it comes to an at-large spot in the Big Dance.

Seton Hall missed an opportunity to boost its résumé with a signature win last Saturday, losing to UConn on the road, in a game the Pirates led for much of the second half.

An upset Friday night over St. John’s would help, but at this point, Seton Hall is going to need a deep run next weekend in the Big East Tournament in order to hear its name called on selection night.

So, what should we expect on Friday night?

I like the game to go under the total of 136.5.

Both of these teams are in the bottom half of the country in effective field goal percentage on offense, while both are also elite defensively. Seton Hall plays a grind-out style, with tough defense and a slow-paced offense — both ingredients for a game to stay Under.

Last time these teams met back in January, St. John’s rallied from a double-digit second-half deficit, winning the game 65-60. There were 125 total points scored in the first meeting, while both teams shot under 40% from the floor.

I expect another ugly, low-scoring game in the rematch.

PICK: Under 136.5 points scored by both teams combined