2025 Women's March Madness Schedule: Dates, locations, channels, how to watch
The 2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament tips off with Selection Sunday on March 16, followed by the First Four games on March 20.
Below are the dates and locations for Women's March Madness, which will end with the championship game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH on April 7.
March Madness Schedule
- Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 16
- First Four: March 19-20
- First round: March 21-22
- Second round: March 23-24
- Sweet 16: March 28-31
- Elite Eight: March 28-31
- Final Four: April 4 (Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL)
- Women's NCAA championship game: Sunday, April 6 (Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL)
March Madness Locations and Sites
First Four
- Top 16 seeds host
First Round (Round of 64)
- Top 16 seeds host
Second Round (Round of 32)
- Top 16 seeds host
Sweet 16
- Legacy Arena - Birmingham
- Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena - Spokane
Elite Eight
- Legacy Arena - Birmingham
- Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena - Spokane
Final Four and National Championship
- Amalie Arena - Tampa
How to watch 2025 Women's March Madness
When is Selection Sunday?
Women's March Madness coverage begins with Selection Sunday on March 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.
When does Women's March Madness start?
The Women's NCAA tournament begins with the First Four on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.
What channel is Women's March Madness on?
Women's March Madness will be broadcast across the ESPN family of networks, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews and ABC. It will also be streamed on ESPN+.
How can I stream Women's March Madness?
Women's March Madness is available for streaming on ESPN+ and can also be accessed on any streaming service with access to ESPN, like YouTube TV, Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV.
How can I watch Women's March Madness for free?
A few Women's March Madness games will be broadcast on local ABC affiliates. If you have a digital antenna, you can catch the games without any subscription to cable or streaming services.
For information about the 2025 Men's NCAA Tournament, check out our Men's March Madness guide.
