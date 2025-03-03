Women's College Basketball
2025 Women's March Madness Schedule: Dates, locations, channels, how to watch
Women's College Basketball

2025 Women's March Madness Schedule: Dates, locations, channels, how to watch

Published Mar. 3, 2025 11:09 a.m. ET

The 2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament tips off with Selection Sunday on March 16, followed by the First Four games on March 20.

Below are the dates and locations for Women's March Madness, which will end with the championship game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH on April 7.

March Madness Schedule

  • Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 16
  • First Four: March 19-20
  • First round: March 21-22
  • Second round: March 23-24
  • Sweet 16: March 28-31
  • Elite Eight: March 28-31
  • Final Four: April 4 (Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL)
  • Women's NCAA championship game: Sunday, April 6 (Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL)
ADVERTISEMENT

JuJu Watkins GOES OFF for 30 POINTS in No. 4 USC's dominant win over No. 2 UCLA

JuJu Watkins GOES OFF for 30 POINTS in No. 4 USC's dominant win over No. 2 UCLA

March Madness Locations and Sites

First Four

  • Top 16 seeds host

First Round (Round of 64)

  • Top 16 seeds host

Second Round (Round of 32)

  • Top 16 seeds host

Sweet 16

  • Legacy Arena - Birmingham
  • Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena - Spokane

Elite Eight

  • Legacy Arena - Birmingham
  • Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena - Spokane

Final Four and National Championship

  • Amalie Arena - Tampa

How to watch 2025 Women's March Madness

When is Selection Sunday?

Women's March Madness coverage begins with Selection Sunday on March 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

When does Women's March Madness start?

The Women's NCAA tournament begins with the First Four on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

What channel is Women's March Madness on?

Women's March Madness will be broadcast across the ESPN family of networks, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews and ABC. It will also be streamed on ESPN+.

How can I stream Women's March Madness?

Women's March Madness is available for streaming on ESPN+ and can also be accessed on any streaming service with access to ESPN, like YouTube TV, Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV. 

How can I watch Women's March Madness for free?

A few Women's March Madness games will be broadcast on local ABC affiliates. If you have a digital antenna, you can catch the games without any subscription to cable or streaming services.

For information about the 2025 Men's NCAA Tournament, check out our Men's March Madness guide.

share
Get more from Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: JuJu Watkins scores 30 to lead No. 4 USC past No. 2 UCLA for 1st Big Ten regular-season title

JuJu Watkins scores 30 to lead No. 4 USC past No. 2 UCLA for 1st Big Ten regular-season title

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTCollege Basketball Crown image College Basketball Crown
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes