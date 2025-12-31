Women's College Basketball
Cambridge Sisters Score 30 points to Put No. 19 Ohio State Over Purdue
Women's College Basketball

Cambridge Sisters Score 30 points to Put No. 19 Ohio State Over Purdue

Updated Dec. 31, 2025 3:31 p.m. ET

The Cambridge sisters combined for 30 points — 16 by Kennedy and 14 from Jaloni — and No. 19 Ohio State routed Purdue 83-56 on the road on Wednesday afternoon. Jaloni Cambridge also had seven rebounds, seven assists, five steals and three blocks.

Jaloni Cambridge scored 11 points in the first quarter of this Big Ten matchup – including a banked, deep three at the buzzer – and the Buckeyes raced to a 30-17 lead. The Buckeyes shot 67% in the first quarter and 55% for the half.

The Buckeyes scored 11 of the first 13 points in the second quarter as their lead reached 22 points, which they hit three times before halftime. The halftime score was 47-28.

Jaloni Cambridge became one of five Big Ten players this season with 5+ points, rebounds, assists and steals in a single game this year, along with Illinois’ Destiny Jackson, Penn State’s Kiyomi McMiller, Michigan’s Mila Holloway and Jaloni’s sister and teammate, Kennedy Cambridge,

Kennedy Cambridge scored seven points in the third quarter and her 3-pointer near the seven-minute mark gave the Buckeyes a 28-point lead. The margin reached 34 points — 81-47 — with 3:20 left in the game.

Chance Gray scored 14 points and Ava Watson 13 for Ohio State – now 12-2, 2-1 Big Ten play.  Kylee Kitts had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Madison Layden-Zay scored 17 points, Nya Smith 11 and Tara Daye 10 for Purdue (8-6, 0-3), which is still seeking its first conference win of the season.

Ohio State shot 42% for the game and made 16 of 18 free throws. Purdue shot 30% and made 20 of 29 from the free-throw line.

Ohio State has outscored Purdue 181-102 in their last two matchups.

Up next

Ohio State: Hosts Rutgers on Sunday.

Purdue: Visits Nebraska on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Ohio State Buckeyes
Big Ten
Women's College Basketball
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Women's College Basketball Top 10, Bubble Team NET Rankings: MSU Drops, UMD Rises

Women's College Basketball Top 10, Bubble Team NET Rankings: MSU Drops, UMD Rises

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes