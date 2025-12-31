Cambridge Sisters Score 30 points to Put No. 19 Ohio State Over Purdue

The Cambridge sisters combined for 30 points — 16 by Kennedy and 14 from Jaloni — and No. 19 Ohio State routed Purdue 83-56 on the road on Wednesday afternoon. Jaloni Cambridge also had seven rebounds, seven assists, five steals and three blocks.

Jaloni Cambridge scored 11 points in the first quarter of this Big Ten matchup – including a banked, deep three at the buzzer – and the Buckeyes raced to a 30-17 lead. The Buckeyes shot 67% in the first quarter and 55% for the half.

The Buckeyes scored 11 of the first 13 points in the second quarter as their lead reached 22 points, which they hit three times before halftime. The halftime score was 47-28.

Jaloni Cambridge became one of five Big Ten players this season with 5+ points, rebounds, assists and steals in a single game this year, along with Illinois’ Destiny Jackson, Penn State’s Kiyomi McMiller, Michigan’s Mila Holloway and Jaloni’s sister and teammate, Kennedy Cambridge,

Kennedy Cambridge scored seven points in the third quarter and her 3-pointer near the seven-minute mark gave the Buckeyes a 28-point lead. The margin reached 34 points — 81-47 — with 3:20 left in the game.

Chance Gray scored 14 points and Ava Watson 13 for Ohio State – now 12-2, 2-1 Big Ten play. Kylee Kitts had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Madison Layden-Zay scored 17 points, Nya Smith 11 and Tara Daye 10 for Purdue (8-6, 0-3), which is still seeking its first conference win of the season.

Ohio State shot 42% for the game and made 16 of 18 free throws. Purdue shot 30% and made 20 of 29 from the free-throw line.

Ohio State has outscored Purdue 181-102 in their last two matchups.

Up next

Ohio State: Hosts Rutgers on Sunday.

Purdue: Visits Nebraska on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.